Azusa, CA

Sheriff's Department Investigates Body Found on Azusa Road

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

AZUSA (CNS) - An investigation was underway Saturday after a body was found on San Gabriel Canyon Road in the Azusa area.

Angeles National Forest officials contacted the Los Angeles County Fire Department at 12:34 p.m. to report the discovery of the body, according to Dispatch Supervisor Miguel Ornelas with the fire department.

Firefighters on a truck assigned nearby confirmed the death, Ornelas said.

No further details were available, including the age and gender of the deceased and whether the death appeared suspicious.

All lanes of San Gabriel Canyon Road at Mile Marker 34 were closed for the investigation.

