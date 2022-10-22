Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
The Town of Bedford, Virginia is featured in Travel and Leisure magazineCheryl E PrestonBedford, VA
Firehouse Subs in Roanoke and Lynchburg taking donations for hurricane victimsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hurricane Ian has a local impactCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Related
kslsports.com
BYU Football Will Be Down Two Key Players Against ECU
PROVO, Utah – The hits keep coming for BYU football. BYU will be without wide receiver Kody Epps and running back Chris Brooks when they host the East Carolina Pirates on Friday night. “Neither one of them are going to play. They’re both out,” said BYU offensive coordinator Aaron...
aseaofred.com
Liberty Fall Sports Update: 10/26/22
The fall sports athletic calendar is underway with several Liberty teams in action. We will provide weekly updates on all of Liberty’s NCAA Division I teams competing this fall. CROSS COUNTRY. In its final tune-up for the ASUN Cross Country Championships, two-time defending conference champion Liberty put seven women...
aseaofred.com
Ranking Liberty’s remaining football games from least winnable to most
Liberty has raced out to a 7-1 start to the 2022 season and have put themselves in a position to have another special year. The Flames are coming off a big, 41-14, win over BYU on Saturday. Now, Liberty enters its bye week with a tough final stretch of the season.
aseaofred.com
ASOR Podcast: BYU Recap, MBB Preview
The ASOR Podcast is back this week as we recap Liberty’s win over BYU. We also begin to look ahead to the 2022-23 men’s basketball season. Special guests include Brendan Schlittler, former Liberty QB/WR and assistant coach Kyle DeArmon, and our men’s basketball co-hosts Nick Kirby and Will Matthews. This episode is sponsored by Jason Porter Realty.
Amanda Barcello following ‘in the footsteps’ of older brother Alex
Amanda Barcello redshirted last year after suffering an injury. Now she’s ready to make an impact for the Cougars — just like the impact her brother Alex Barcello made on the men’s team at BYU for coach Mark Pope
3 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare some really amazing burgers.
ksl.com
Utah Valley University receives largest single gift in school history
OREM — Utah Valley University is looking into the future through an optimistic lens, thanks in large part to its inaugural fundraising campaign that saw the university receive its biggest single gift in school history with a multiyear pledge totaling $28.5 million from Utah Community Credit Union. UVU on...
kslnewsradio.com
Candidate disqualified in Davis County House race
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Republican write-in Steve Furshtut is no longer in the race for a seat in Utah’s House District 16 in Davis County. Furshtut was disqualified for not submitting the proper paperwork. Write-in candidate Rep. Steve Handy, GOP-backed Trevor Lee and Libertarian Brent Zimmerman remain in...
foodgressing.com
The Crack Shack To Open Its Third Utah Location
The Crack Shack today announced its third Utah location will open November, 4 2022, in Riverton at the new Mountain View Village lifestyle center on 4500 West 13400 South. The Riverton restaurant will open officially to the public Nov. 4, 2022. Similar to its other Utah locations in Salt Lake...
kslnewsradio.com
Full five-lane closure coming to I-15 Oct 23 and 25
SALT LAKE CITY — Northbound I-15 will see a full five-lane closure on Oct. 23 and 25 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. The closure will take place at 3900 S for VMS repairs, UDOT Region Two reports on its Twitter. Along with this, it says HOV lane restrictions...
wfirnews.com
Big plans for old Valleydale site in Salem
(Salem News Release) The City of Salem is pleased to announce a major economic development project with Valleydale Catalyst, LLC and its principles Ed Walker and Joe Thompson. The proposed $50 million venture at the former Valleydale Meat Packing and Processing plant will eventually bring more than 300 upscale apartment units and a variety of resort style amenities to the property.
WBTM
Texas Roadhouse Interested in Opening in Danville
Texas Roadhouse rolls could be coming to Danville in the future. Social media chatter exploded on Friday when a photo shared by Kirk Whitt revealed that Texas Roadhouse is looking for a Managing Partner/General Manager for a Danville location. The post was shared over 700 times as residents of Danville...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Roanoke, VA
Roanoke is an independent city in Roanoke County, Virginia. Its population as of the 2020 census was 100,011. According to the United States Census Bureau, Roanoke comprises 42.5 square miles of land and 0.3 square miles of water. It is located in the Roanoke River in the southern part of...
Mitt Romney’s Deer Valley ski lodge is up for sale
Mitt Romney is selling his luxury ski lodge in Park City. The Utah Republican listed the home near Deer Valley Resort for $11.5 million.
wfirnews.com
Drowning in Smith Mountain Lake
Union Hall, Virginia (October 23rd, 2022) – On Saturday, October 22nd at approximately 12:30am, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road in Union Hall, Virginia. The caller reported that an intoxicated individual had fallen off of a boat into the water of Smith Mountain Lake and they were unable to locate him. A dive team with Franklin County Public Safety arrived on scene and were able to locate a deceased male in the water. Victim was identified as Ryan Christopher Adams, 42 years old of Union Hall. Victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.
kjzz.com
Seized, unclaimed guns from evidence being sold by SSL police to local dealership
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Firearms don’t stay in the evidence locker forever. In Utah, they could end up back on the street due to a statute that bans police departments from destroying firearms unless there is a specific cause for it. Instead, state law mandates that...
virginiamercury.com
Power supplier for Virginia electric co-ops building five new solar projects
In its effort to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative is constructing five new solar projects, four of which will be in Virginia, that will generate 22.5 megawatts of power. ODEC, a nonprofit power generation and transmission provider for nine electric cooperatives in Virginia, one in...
WDBJ7.com
Foster Fuels asking for public help donating gently used winter coats to kids in Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Foster Fuels is asking for the public’s help in donating gently used winter coats is as part of the company’s annual “Spread the Warmth” coat drive. The goal of the drive is to provide kids in areas like Bedford and Lynchburg a chance to enjoy warm coats throughout the winter.
WDBJ7.com
TSA catches man with loaded gun at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - TSA officers prevented a Georgia man from boarding a plane with a loaded gun at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport Monday, according to the Transportation Safety Administration. The TSA says the .22 caliber pistol was loaded with eight bullets. It was the eighth gun detected at the...
WDBJ7.com
Fun Times Party Warehouse closes after 16 years of business in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - After 16 years in Salem, Fun Times Party Warehouse has closed its doors. The store’s owner made a deal with a buyer who purchased all the remaining inventory. Craig Slonczewski had planned to keep the warehouse open through the end of the month, but closed it for good with the sale.
