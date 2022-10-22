Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc17news.com
Strong wind gust leave some Central Missouri residents without power
Showers across Mid-Missouri brought more than just much needed rain earlier Tuesday. Localized strong gust of winds caused various trees and powerlines to fall across areas of Mid-Missouri resulting in the loss of power for various business and homes. Residents in Montgomery county felt the bruit of these winds as...
Washington Missourian
$10M lottery ticket sold at Washington convenience store
On their way to work, an unidentified man stopped at a Washington convenience store and purchased a $30 scratch-off ticket for the $300 Million Cash Explosion scratchers game. That ticket, the man soon found, was the final of the three $10 million top prizes associated with that game. “I started...
1904 Farmhouse with 3-Story Amish Barn Hidden in Missouri Hills
If you daydream about a quiet Missouri farmhouse that's hidden away from the business of the world, but still close enough to enjoy parts of it, I may have found the home for you. It also happens to include a 3-story Amish barn built for horses, too. I found this...
khqa.com
Hitting, pitching facility to open soon in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The youth in Hannibal will soon have a new space to practice hitting and pitching. Hannibal Parks & Recreations will officially open the Clemens Training Facility on Nov. 1. The space will mainly be used for hitting and pitching practice. It includes two batting cages, pitching machines, soft-toss nets, along with tees and soft-toss machines.
Iowa couple killed in rear-end collision on I-70 in Lake St. Louis
A man and woman from Des Moines, Iowa, died overnight Sunday after their vehicle was rear-ended on Interstate 70 and went off the roadway.
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants In Wentzville, MO
Located only 40 minutes from St. Louis and the famous Gateway Arch, Wentzville, Missouri is not to be overlooked. As the state’s fastest-growing city, tourism is exploding, and you’ll find plenty of things to do in Wentzville. It’s home to the first Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in the nation, Rotary Park, and the Wentzville Flea Market.
nomadlawyer.org
Chesterfield: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Chesterfield, Missouri
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chesterfield, Missouri. Chesterfield is a suburban city located in St. Louis, Missouri. Its population is estimated to be 49,999 as of the 2020 census. It is the fourteenth largest city in Missouri. It is home to a large number of businesses and is an ideal place to live and work.
recordpatriot.com
Granite City man faces 32 charges after Calhoun burglary, chase
HARDIN — More than 30 charges have been filed against a Granite City man following his arrest in Calhoun County. The Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a 32-count criminal information — of which 26 of the charges were felonies — against David P. Robertson, 32, of Granite City following a pursuit involving four police departments.
Cyclist Dies After Accidental Fall in Wildwood
David Glaser, former mayor of Wildwood, succumbed to a head injury, St. Louis County Police said
wutv29.com
Man ejected, killed in rear-end crash in Missouri; Driver facing charges
LENTNER, Mo. (KTVO) — A man was killed after he was ejected from his car in a rear-end crash in northeast Missouri, according to authorities. State troopers identified the man as 64-year-old Charles Craig, of Clarence. Investigators said Craig's small pickup truck was rear-ended by a car driven by...
KMOV
Former Wildwood mayor dies in biking accident
WILDWOOD (KMOV) -- David Glaser, the first mayor of Wildwood and former CFO at the Rockwood School District, died Saturday after an apparent head injury while riding his bike. St. Louis County Police officers responded to the area of Melrose Road and Highway T in Wildwood Saturday around 10 a.m. A spokesperson for the department said paramedics treated Glaser for an apparent head injury. It is unclear what led to the injury. It appears that no cars were involved in the incident.
Monarch Fire Protection District selects new chief in unanimous vote
A retiring fire chief it set to be replaced in mid-November.
wlds.com
Burglary Suspect Facing 32 Criminal Charges in Calhoun Following High-Speed Chase
32 criminal charges have been filed against a Granite City man following a high-speed chase in Calhoun County last week. According to a press release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office overnight, on Wednesday of last week at 3:20 pm, deputies responded to a call of a burglary on the Illinois River Road south of Hardin.
khqa.com
1 dead after crash in Adams County
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A person was killed in a single vehicle accident on Monday morning in Adams County. The crash happened around 8:51 a.m. in the area of east 2250th Street near north 1150th Avenue. The vehicle was traveling northbound when it lost control and came to a stop on the east side of the roadway, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
muddyrivernews.com
MRN THIS WEEK: Natalie Roseberry, Pike County clerk/recorder
Natalie Roseberry, clerk/recorder for Pike County, sits down with Bob Gough to talk about the updated election system in Pike County and the issues with a recent county audit. Muddy River News This Week is furnished by Harvey’s. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click the Purchase...
kjfmradio.com
Press release and probable cause statement begins process of addressing concerns
LOUISIANA, Mo. — Meth, opiates, pills, random drug paraphernalia, credit and debit cards, and substances suspected to be fentanyl were among the items seized at the apartment residence of Louisiana Police Chief William E. Jones, according to the probable cause statement filed by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.
Comments / 0