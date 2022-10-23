ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa holds first gun buyback event, is inundated with firearms

By MARTIN ESPINOZA THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
A half-mile stretch of vehicles Saturday lined Fulton Road as local residents waited to sell their rifles, handguns, shotguns and assault weapons at the first firearm-for-cash buyback event organized by Santa Rosa city officials.

Since turnout was bigger than expected — with some waiting more than an hour to participate — organizers decided to begin the 11 a.m. event a bit earlier.

“We weren’t, quite honestly, sure what to expect, but it's been an overwhelming amount of community members who want to participate in it,” Santa Rosa Police John Cregan said. “There were 40 to 50 cars lined up right off the bat 30 minutes before we even opened the gate.”

The roughly four-hour event netted 423 weapons, including 158 pistols and 265 long rifles, eight assault rifles and six 3D-printed guns.

Cregan and others involved in the program said the goal of the buyback event was to reduce the number of firearms in the community, thereby reducing the possibility of that weapon being stolen, fired accidentally or used in a suicide attempt.

The event was organized by the city’s Office of Community Engagement in collaboration with the Police Department. Police officers and weapons specialists staffed the drive-through event, which was held in the parking lot of The Bridge Church on Fulton Road near Highway 12.

Before participants entered the parking lot, guns had to be stored in their vehicle’s trunk or rear access. People had to stay in their vehicles and opened car trunks when asked by police. The firearms were then removed from the vehicles and processed in an area at the far end of the parking lot.

People received a slip indicating the amount of money they were to receive. There was a three-gun-per-person limit, but some residents surrendered four or more weapons. The firearms quickly piled up under and on top of a folding table. The bed of a police pickup truck was filled with firearms.

Kevin O’Malley, president of the Santa Rosa Police Foundation, which was the event’s nonprofit fiscal sponsor, said more than $75,000 was raised for the buyback.

“We’re under no illusions here the bad guys are going to turn in their guns, but if we can prevent one incident of domestic violence from occurring, if we can prevent one suicide, then it’s worth it,” O’Malley said. “If a burglary results in a firearm on the street — we’re just trying to do what we can, to do our part and be part of the solution rather than part of the problem.”

Cregan said there have been 10 homicides to date this year in Santa Rosa — a number that approaches the city’s record number of 11 in 1986. Six of this year’s homicides involved a firearm, he said.

And 471 shootings were reported to police in 2021, he added.

“So, we started looking at what are some alternative methods to be able to reduce some of the violence in our streets, get some of the firearms off the street,” he said.

In August, the city of Petaluma held its first gun buyback program and collected 150 firearms.

Santa Rosa City Council member Natalie Rogers, who stopped by the Saturday buyback, applauded the event. Rogers was just shy of 16 years old when her sister shot herself with “our family gun,” she said.

“She went into our parents’ room, unlocked it and shot herself,” Rogers said. “She was 13.”

“I think it’s great to get some of the firearms out of the community that aren’t being used,” she added. “It’s probably something that we need to continue doing.”

Magali Telles, deputy director of the office of community engagement, said a number of donations from both private individuals and local organizations made it possible to raise the money needed to purchase the guns. Donations included $25,000 from Providence Medical Group in Sonoma County.

Andy and Nancy Koski, of Santa Rosa, waited for more than an hour and a half before they got close to the first station at Saturday’s buyback. The couple were selling hunting guns that had been stored in their garage and no longer used.

“We don’t need an arsenal,” Andy Koski said.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

Jean-marc Evrard
7d ago

" I will sell my gun instead of robbing and shooting people", said no criminal ever!! This stupid effort will yield a bunch of rusty old hunting rifles, I they sold it, they were never planing on doing crime, a waste of my tax dollars.

Frank Murphy
7d ago

None of the firearms belong to criminals or gang members, just law abiding stupid people, this will do nothing to reduce "gun" violence.

Andy Steele
7d ago

you are selling out to the democrats and you are trying to take away are second amendment rights to have and bear arms

