calmatters.network
School board to consider contract with outside firm for part-time attorney
The Palo Alto Unified school board is set to discuss whether to contract with an outside law firm for its general counsel position after a job posting didn’t yield any candidates whom the district deemed to be qualified. Board members are scheduled to discuss its top attorney role on...
What happens after public comment on transgender student policies closes?
Public comment on Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposed transgender student policies closes on Wednesday at 11:59pm, kicking off next steps in what could be a lengthy process.
