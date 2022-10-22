It should be no surprise that on Tuesday, Nebraskans For Abortion Access issued a press release about a new resource they are providing to “equip local advocates as they work to stop bans in their cities, towns and villages.” It should also be no surprise that one of the organizations quoted in the press release is Women’s Fund of Omaha. Erin Feichtinger, policy director at Women’s Fund of Omaha, wrote, “If there’s ever been a time to get involved in local politics, it’s now. Out-of-state extremists are trying to tell Nebraska communities what they can and cannot do when it comes to abortion care, and this resource will help Nebraskans protect their communities and their neighbors.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO