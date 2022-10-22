Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football offer high-profile 2024 RBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chris Hickman left off depth chartThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: LB Luke Reimer back for Illinois gameThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
North Platte Telegraph
Refreshed Nebraska finding reasons to believe in Big Ten West contention
LINCOLN — For a few days last weekend, Garrett Nelson lived the way he imagines a regular person might. He cooked his own food. Hung out with friends. Watched a bunch of football. His schedule was wide open. “I took a lot of naps,” the Nebraska outside linebacker said...
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Nebraska gets short straw in opener (again), and other '23 schedule takeaways
Nebraska may not know who its coach will be for the 2023 season, but at least the Huskers have the full schedule for next season in hand. Here are my takeaways from Wednesday's schedule reveal. 1. One more year of divisions. It had been reported earlier this week that the...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's Mark Whipple and Bill Busch offer takes on need for physicality vs Illinois
In a single sentence Monday, Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph laid out the annual challenge facing the Huskers as the fall leaves turn gorgeous colors. “We’ve got five games, back-to-back, in a tough, physical Big Ten Conference,” Joseph said. “So my thing is, talking to the team, we’ve got to match our opponent’s physicality, starting this week with Illinois.”
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: 4 takeaways from Husker Tuesday, including an awkward moment
I don't know about you, but I immensely enjoyed the idle week for Nebraska football. We've got top 25 showdowns for both Nebraska volleyball and football this week, as the No. 1 volleyball team travels to Wisconsin to face the No. 5 Badgers on Wednesday, and football hosts No. 17 Illinois on Saturday.
North Platte Telegraph
Why Wednesday's showdown marks new era of Nebraska-Wisconsin rivalry
Over a seven-week period last year, the Nebraska volleyball team kept closing the gap but couldn’t get past the biggest roadblock the program has had over the past four years. The Wisconsin Badgers kept Nebraska winning from both Big Ten and national championships last season. After getting swept by...
North Platte Telegraph
A painful look at the six years – and 19 games – since Nebraska beat a ranked foe
LINCOLN — A wall of noise — perhaps never heard before or since — cascaded down from the many decks of East Stadium. “It’s a dangerous (expletive) night!” Nebraska football defensive coordinator Mark Banker said at midfield. “Yes!”. Banker had just exorcised a personal...
North Platte Telegraph
On radio, Fred Hoiberg talks intriguing Big Ten comp for Sam Griesel
LINCOLN — Nebraska basketball’s second exhibition opponent will look much different from its first. While Division II Chadron State attacked the Huskers with a dribble-drive offense led by small guards, Colorado wants to bully the Huskers under the rim. “It’s a very physical, big team,” coach Fred Hoiberg...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska linebacker Nick Henrich out for season
Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph confirmed Tuesday that inside linebacker Nick Henrich will miss the rest of this season after suffering a knee injury against Purdue. Henrich, a captain with 24 games of experience, recorded 37 tackles (three for a loss) in five games this season. Fellow captain Garrett Nelson, Henrich’s roommate, called the injury a “bummer” but said Henrich handled the news well after their “deep roommate talks.”
North Platte Telegraph
Blitz meetings led by Raiola helping Husker QB Thompson feel comfortable
The Nebraska offensive line hasn’t been good enough this season. Sophomore offensive lineman Turner Corcoran said his position coach, Donovan Raiola, has let his linemen know as much. While an always-changing starting five hasn’t helped the consistency up front, pass protection has been one of the line’s biggest weaknesses....
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Is keeping Mickey Joseph a deal-breaker for Nebraska's next coach?
Malachi Coleman’s commitment on Saturday was a statement for a Nebraska program in transition. That statement: Mickey Joseph is a good guy to have around. But will Joseph be around next season? That’s the question. That’s the MJ Factor. And it is a most intriguing factor in Nebraska’s...
North Platte Telegraph
Practice report: Husker LB Henrich out for season; getting Grant going; Palmer praise
Mickey Joseph saw a switch after the Oklahoma game. A switch that has his group looking like an entirely different team. “Everything settled down for them and they started believing in what we’re doing,” Joseph said during his Tuesday afternoon press conference. Since that Sept. 17 loss, the...
North Platte Telegraph
Mickey Joseph's full news conference, 10/25
Practice report: Husker LB Henrich out for season; getting Grant going; Palmer praise. Mickey Joseph said "everything settled down" for Nebraska after its loss to Oklahoma. Here are more quick Husker notes from Tuesday.
North Platte Telegraph
Casey Thompson wants Mickey Joseph to stay at Nebraska
Count Casey Thompson among the Nebraska supporters who want to see Mickey Joseph stick around. The Husker quarterback spent nearly three minutes praising Joseph for his passion, organization and culture of accountability. “What I like about him is, when you walk in the building, whether you’re a player or coach,...
North Platte Telegraph
5 must-read HuskerExtra stories from Nebraska football's off week
Last Saturday was a breeze for Nebraska football thanks to an off week. The Huskers (3-4, 2-2 Big Ten) got the chance to heal up and recharge for their final push through the 2022 season under interim head coach Mickey Joseph. Nebraska plays host to No. 17 Illinois on Saturday.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska reshuffles depth chart ahead of Illinois game
A new starter on defense and a reshuffling of personnel at multiple offensive positions highlight a new-look depth chart for Nebraska coming out of its final bye week of the season. Chris Kolarevic is listed as the new No. 1 at inside linebacker, replacing Nick Henrich who suffered an injury...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska volleyball announces time change for match against Maryland
The time of Nebraska volleyball's match against Maryland has been pushed back. Saturday's match at the Devaney Center now will begin at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. The adjustment was made to allow more time following Husker football's 2:30 p.m. home game against Illinois. The match can...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska soccer to host Ohio State in return to Big Ten Tournament
Despite a 4-1 loss to Wisconsin in its regular season finale Sunday, the Nebraska soccer team will play in the Big Ten Tournament for the first time since 2018. And the Huskers will do it at home. Behind a 7-6-5 overall record (5-3-2 in Big Ten), Nebraska will be the No. 4 seed in the tournament and host Ohio State on Sunday in an opening-round game at Hibner Stadium.
North Platte Telegraph
Guest Opinion: ‘Sanctuary Cities' founder defends abortion ban efforts
It should be no surprise that on Tuesday, Nebraskans For Abortion Access issued a press release about a new resource they are providing to “equip local advocates as they work to stop bans in their cities, towns and villages.” It should also be no surprise that one of the organizations quoted in the press release is Women’s Fund of Omaha. Erin Feichtinger, policy director at Women’s Fund of Omaha, wrote, “If there’s ever been a time to get involved in local politics, it’s now. Out-of-state extremists are trying to tell Nebraska communities what they can and cannot do when it comes to abortion care, and this resource will help Nebraskans protect their communities and their neighbors.”
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte sweeps Omaha Bryan to start District A-2
Carly Purdy recorded an unofficial match-high 17 kills, and Trinity Vak notched eight aces — six in the third set — as the North Platte volleyball team swept Omaha Bryan 25-13, 25-12, 25-11 on Tuesday to advance in the District A-2 tournament. “We’ve really been working on serving...
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (five, eight, four) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This...
