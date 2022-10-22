ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Rainbow Wahine volleyball claims 1st place in Big West

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa women’s volleyball team claimed first place alone atop the Big West Conference Standings after a four-set victory over UC Santa Barbara (UCSB) 25-21, 20-25, 25-18 and 25-22. The Rainbow Wahine were tied with UCSB and Cal Poly going into the match on October 22, however, UH’s win and Cal Poly’s loss to UC Irvine vaulted the ‘Bows into the top spot with 10 matches remaining in the regular season.
UH hosts 1st Hawaiʻi State Pickleball Championships

The first-ever Hawaiʻi State Pickleball Championships was held on the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa campus, October 20–23. The event, one of Oʻahu’s largest pickleball tournaments to date, garnered more than 300 participants from Oʻahu, Maui, Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island where people of all ages and all skill levels came together and competed in a fun-filled environment.
Cruz, Souza named KTA Superstars of the week

University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo women’s volleyball player Samara Cruz and men’s soccer player Christian Souza earned KTA Super Stores Superstars of the Week honors for October 12–18. Cruz, a junior outside hitter, put down a career-high 20 kills along with 15 digs against Holy Names...
Philippine medical school graduates train in hopes to alleviate Hawaii’s doctor shortage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a new doctor can be challenging — even more so when you’re learning the medical system of a different country. About 20 Philippine medical school graduates are working alongside professionals in the Primary Care Clinic of Hawaii’s preceptorship program — it’s meant to help them compete for coveted residency spots in the US.
Kiewit awarded $53M contract to build helipads at Wheeler Army Airfield

Kiewit Infrastructure West Company, Honolulu, Hawaii, was awarded a $53,148,000 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a concrete rotary-wing aircraft parking apron, concrete taxiways with helipads and a concrete parallel taxiway at Wheeler Army Airfield. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Wahiawa, Hawaii, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2022 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $53,148,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (W9128A-23-C-0002).
Windward Oahu students raising funds for upcoming tour

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Kahalu'u 'ukulele Band is one step closer to their goal of sharing aloha and the gift of music in California early next year. The band hosted a fundraiser concert on Sunday featuring Kapena and Tropical Knights to help raise monies to cover travel costs for upcoming performances for students at several Title I schools in Anaheim.
HART and Hitachi Rail Honolulu conduct emergency rescue exercise

KAPOLEI, HAWAII (KITV4) - HART and Hitachi Rail Honolulu worked with firefighters and other first responders and pulled off a staged but successful rescue exercise at the East Kapolei station. "We need to provide that security and safety. We need to reassure our community that rail, transit and buses are...
Officials beg hikers and tourists to obey "no trespassing" signs

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Officials are urging both tourists and locals to stay away from closed hiking trails, after a woman died at Wailua Falls on Kauai over the weekend. Punaluu resident Lance Fairly said he assisted in the 1999 Sacred Falls tragedy and he urges tourists to honor “No Trespassing signs”.
Fentanyl making its way to Hawaii via air mail, here’s how you can stop it

HONOLULU (KHON2) — United States Postal inspectors said illegal trafficking of fentanyl through the mail is nonstop. Officials warn this is just the beginning and they’re urging the public to help. Brian Shaughnessy, U.S. Postal Inspector for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Honolulu, said trafficking drugs like fentanyl through the mail is a huge […]
We Tried It: Hōkūlani Imaginarium at Windward Community College

What: A 40-ft diameter dome planetarium with 84 seats. Who: Two high-energy five-year-old boys and their parents. When: Saturday at 2:15 p.m. You are probably familiar with the planetarium at Bishop Museum, but did you know there is one on a windward college campus open to the public? For your next family flick day, skip the movie theatre and head over to Hōkūlani Imaginarium for weekly shows ranging from space to ocean exploration, and even dinosaurs. Plus, your kids will think it is too cool to sit in the seats of a real college classroom.
