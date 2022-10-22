What: A 40-ft diameter dome planetarium with 84 seats. Who: Two high-energy five-year-old boys and their parents. When: Saturday at 2:15 p.m. You are probably familiar with the planetarium at Bishop Museum, but did you know there is one on a windward college campus open to the public? For your next family flick day, skip the movie theatre and head over to Hōkūlani Imaginarium for weekly shows ranging from space to ocean exploration, and even dinosaurs. Plus, your kids will think it is too cool to sit in the seats of a real college classroom.

KANEOHE, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO