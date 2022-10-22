Read full article on original website
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to seeClaire ClevelandEstes Park, CO
the university of hawai'i system
Rainbow Wahine volleyball claims 1st place in Big West
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa women’s volleyball team claimed first place alone atop the Big West Conference Standings after a four-set victory over UC Santa Barbara (UCSB) 25-21, 20-25, 25-18 and 25-22. The Rainbow Wahine were tied with UCSB and Cal Poly going into the match on October 22, however, UH’s win and Cal Poly’s loss to UC Irvine vaulted the ‘Bows into the top spot with 10 matches remaining in the regular season.
the university of hawai'i system
UH hosts 1st Hawaiʻi State Pickleball Championships
The first-ever Hawaiʻi State Pickleball Championships was held on the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa campus, October 20–23. The event, one of Oʻahu’s largest pickleball tournaments to date, garnered more than 300 participants from Oʻahu, Maui, Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island where people of all ages and all skill levels came together and competed in a fun-filled environment.
the university of hawai'i system
Cruz, Souza named KTA Superstars of the week
University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo women’s volleyball player Samara Cruz and men’s soccer player Christian Souza earned KTA Super Stores Superstars of the Week honors for October 12–18. Cruz, a junior outside hitter, put down a career-high 20 kills along with 15 digs against Holy Names...
Expect increase in air traffic noise: Marine Corps Base Hawai’i
Honolulu residents along the H-1 and H-2 will notice an increase in air traffic noise as the MV-22 Osprey return from deployment in Australia.
Candidate Q&A: State Senate District 21 — Mike Gabbard
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Mike Gabbard, Democratic candidate for state Senate District 21, which includes Fernandez Village,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Philippine medical school graduates train in hopes to alleviate Hawaii’s doctor shortage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a new doctor can be challenging — even more so when you’re learning the medical system of a different country. About 20 Philippine medical school graduates are working alongside professionals in the Primary Care Clinic of Hawaii’s preceptorship program — it’s meant to help them compete for coveted residency spots in the US.
93K gallons of fuel removed from Red Hill as unpacking begins
Joint Task Force-Red Hill has began unpacking fuel at the fuel storage facility.
helihub.com
Kiewit awarded $53M contract to build helipads at Wheeler Army Airfield
Kiewit Infrastructure West Company, Honolulu, Hawaii, was awarded a $53,148,000 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a concrete rotary-wing aircraft parking apron, concrete taxiways with helipads and a concrete parallel taxiway at Wheeler Army Airfield. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Wahiawa, Hawaii, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2022 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $53,148,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (W9128A-23-C-0002).
Comedian Jo Koy is bringing his world tour to Hawaii in 2023
Pre-sale tickets are available Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 12 p.m. Hawaii time.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Closure of Oahu’s only public shooting range draws questions about lead hazards
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Neighborhood board members raised lead contamination concerns at Koko Head Shooting Range. It’s been more than five weeks since the Department of Parks and Recreation claimed there was a staff shortage and that they were moving forward with a berm remediation project earlier than planned. In...
KITV.com
Windward Oahu students raising funds for upcoming tour
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Kahalu'u 'ukulele Band is one step closer to their goal of sharing aloha and the gift of music in California early next year. The band hosted a fundraiser concert on Sunday featuring Kapena and Tropical Knights to help raise monies to cover travel costs for upcoming performances for students at several Title I schools in Anaheim.
KITV.com
HART and Hitachi Rail Honolulu conduct emergency rescue exercise
KAPOLEI, HAWAII (KITV4) - HART and Hitachi Rail Honolulu worked with firefighters and other first responders and pulled off a staged but successful rescue exercise at the East Kapolei station. "We need to provide that security and safety. We need to reassure our community that rail, transit and buses are...
KITV.com
Officials beg hikers and tourists to obey "no trespassing" signs
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Officials are urging both tourists and locals to stay away from closed hiking trails, after a woman died at Wailua Falls on Kauai over the weekend. Punaluu resident Lance Fairly said he assisted in the 1999 Sacred Falls tragedy and he urges tourists to honor “No Trespassing signs”.
Fentanyl making its way to Hawaii via air mail, here’s how you can stop it
HONOLULU (KHON2) — United States Postal inspectors said illegal trafficking of fentanyl through the mail is nonstop. Officials warn this is just the beginning and they’re urging the public to help. Brian Shaughnessy, U.S. Postal Inspector for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Honolulu, said trafficking drugs like fentanyl through the mail is a huge […]
Crash in Aiea shuts down several H-1 lanes
A motor vehicle crash in Aiea shuts down multiple westbound lanes on the H-1 near the Kaahumanu overpass.
honolulumagazine.com
We Tried It: Hōkūlani Imaginarium at Windward Community College
What: A 40-ft diameter dome planetarium with 84 seats. Who: Two high-energy five-year-old boys and their parents. When: Saturday at 2:15 p.m. You are probably familiar with the planetarium at Bishop Museum, but did you know there is one on a windward college campus open to the public? For your next family flick day, skip the movie theatre and head over to Hōkūlani Imaginarium for weekly shows ranging from space to ocean exploration, and even dinosaurs. Plus, your kids will think it is too cool to sit in the seats of a real college classroom.
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOJ: Founders of Hawaii company scammed investors out of millions to pay for lavish lifestyle
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A married couple has been charged in a decade-long scheme to defraud investors of tens of millions of dollars in connection with their Hawaii shipbuilding company called Semisub Inc. The U.S. Department of Justice said 69-year-old Curtiss E. Jackson, of Honolulu, and 59-year-old Jamey Denise Jackson, currently...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In a day just for them, elephants at Honolulu Zoo get plenty of love — and pumpkins
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Zoo showcased its elephants Sunday in a free ‘Ele-Fun’ day. Attendees got a chance to meet and learn more about the conservation of elephants — and feed them large pumpkins!. Sheila Watumull organized the event in honor of her late husband’s 95th birthday....
Movie to shut down parts of Kapa’a Quarry Road
Beginning on Thursday, Oct. 27. Kapa'a Quarry Road will be host a car crash scene for a movie.
Kapaa Quarry Road to be closed for filming
Portions of Kapaa Quarry Road will be closed on Sunday, Oct. 23 for a movie production to film a car stunt, according to city officials.
