Arkansas State

myarklamiss.com

South Arkansas resident speak on Ballot Issue Three

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–It’s the time of the year where Arkansans are heading to the polls to cast their vote for the November elections. Many times residents are familiar with local and state candidates on the ballot but voters may feel confused after seeing more tasks to vote for.
EL DORADO, AR
Axios

Midterm elections 2022: Voting in Northwest Arkansas

Election Day is Nov. 8. Get ready to cast your ballot with this rundown of how to register, where to vote and what to expect in NWA. Why it matters: Elected officials in Arkansas control and implement the state's $6 billion budget. They will manage the state's revenue surplus and statewide economic opportunity, along with poor health statistics, low education scores and climbing crime rates.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Charges against former Arkansas senator dismissed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Charges against a former state senator from Conway and former Chairman of the Arkansas Republican Party, Gilbert Baker were dismissed last week. Baker had been charged with bribery, wire fraud, and conspiracy. In court on October 20, it was decided that they would be dismissing...
ARKANSAS STATE
mdmh-pinebluff.com

Arkansas is one of the least-safe states in America, only Mississippi and Louisiana are behind the Natural State on the list, report

Arkansas – In the last couple of years, the number of crimes in the state of Arkansas has been constantly on the rise, something that is especially concerning taking into consideration the fact that a growing number of young people, especially teenagers, are more frequently involved in violent crime incidents across the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK 4 News

Candidates for Arkansas governor rally as early voting begins

ARKANSAS – With early voting beginning on Monday, campaigning is heating up for candidates running for Arkansas governor. Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced she will be taking her Freedom Tour to the Jacksonville Community Center at noon on Tuesday, then a stop in El Dorado at noon on Wednesday. Democratic candidate Chris Jones will be […]
ARKANSAS STATE
whiterivernow.com

A look at issues on 2022 Arkansas general election ballot

Early voting is now underway for the 2022 general election. There are four issues on the ballot this year in Arkansas. Three are Legislative-Referrered Constitutional Amendments (LRCA) while the fourth, the recreational marijuana amendment, is a Citizen-Initiated Constitutional Amendment (CICA). This type of amendment is proposed by citizens via a minimum collection of petition signatures.
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Early voting underway in Arkansas for November election

Early voting got underway in Arkansas on Monday and runs through Monday, Nov. 7, the day before the Nov. 8 general election. In Pulaski County, 13 locations are available for people to cast ballots early. Pulaski County Clerk Terri Hollingsworth says voters can find out their polling location at the...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
kasu.org

Arkansas Issues on November Ballot Explained

There are four ballot issues in Arkansas that are on the November ballot. Attorney Jim Burton goes through each of the ballot issues and explains them. Click on the Listen button for the entire interview. Issue 1 of 2022 - Giving State Senators and Representatives the Authority to Call Special...
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas ballot issues to know as early voting begins

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas early voting began Monday, October 24, 2022. Before heading to get your votes in, it is important to know the issues you will be voting on. Here’s what is on the Arkansas ballot: Issue 1: This will give the state legislature the ability to call a special session. Right […]
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Arkansas Issue 1: Giving lawmakers the power to call special sessions

ARKANSAS, USA — On Election Day this year, Arkansans will have the choice to vote on four issues to amend the Arkansas Constitution. Issue 1 on the ballot will decide whether to give the state's legislature the power to bring themselves into a special session— a situation where only in "extraordinary circumstances" can lawmakers have the opportunity to discuss and decide specific issues.
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Faith leaders urge Black Arkansans to vote, be informed

A coalition of Black churches in central Arkansas is forming to help boost voter turnout this election cycle. Representatives from fraternities, sororities and local congregations met Monday to announce the initiative, called “Get Fired Up: Meet Us At The Polls.”. Phillip L. Pointer Sr., senior pastor of Saint Mark...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

