Arkansas governor candidates ramp up efforts as election day closes in
With polls open for early voting and just two weeks until Election Day, candidates for Arkansas governor are full speed ahead.
South Arkansas resident speak on Ballot Issue Three
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–It’s the time of the year where Arkansans are heading to the polls to cast their vote for the November elections. Many times residents are familiar with local and state candidates on the ballot but voters may feel confused after seeing more tasks to vote for.
Midterm elections 2022: Voting in Northwest Arkansas
Election Day is Nov. 8. Get ready to cast your ballot with this rundown of how to register, where to vote and what to expect in NWA. Why it matters: Elected officials in Arkansas control and implement the state's $6 billion budget. They will manage the state's revenue surplus and statewide economic opportunity, along with poor health statistics, low education scores and climbing crime rates.
Charges against former Arkansas senator dismissed
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Charges against a former state senator from Conway and former Chairman of the Arkansas Republican Party, Gilbert Baker were dismissed last week. Baker had been charged with bribery, wire fraud, and conspiracy. In court on October 20, it was decided that they would be dismissing...
Arkansas is one of the least-safe states in America, only Mississippi and Louisiana are behind the Natural State on the list, report
Arkansas – In the last couple of years, the number of crimes in the state of Arkansas has been constantly on the rise, something that is especially concerning taking into consideration the fact that a growing number of young people, especially teenagers, are more frequently involved in violent crime incidents across the state.
Candidates for Arkansas governor rally as early voting begins
ARKANSAS – With early voting beginning on Monday, campaigning is heating up for candidates running for Arkansas governor. Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced she will be taking her Freedom Tour to the Jacksonville Community Center at noon on Tuesday, then a stop in El Dorado at noon on Wednesday. Democratic candidate Chris Jones will be […]
A look at issues on 2022 Arkansas general election ballot
Early voting is now underway for the 2022 general election. There are four issues on the ballot this year in Arkansas. Three are Legislative-Referrered Constitutional Amendments (LRCA) while the fourth, the recreational marijuana amendment, is a Citizen-Initiated Constitutional Amendment (CICA). This type of amendment is proposed by citizens via a minimum collection of petition signatures.
Early voting underway in Arkansas for November election
Early voting got underway in Arkansas on Monday and runs through Monday, Nov. 7, the day before the Nov. 8 general election. In Pulaski County, 13 locations are available for people to cast ballots early. Pulaski County Clerk Terri Hollingsworth says voters can find out their polling location at the...
Arkansas Issues on November Ballot Explained
There are four ballot issues in Arkansas that are on the November ballot. Attorney Jim Burton goes through each of the ballot issues and explains them. Click on the Listen button for the entire interview. Issue 1 of 2022 - Giving State Senators and Representatives the Authority to Call Special...
Arkansas ballot issues to know as early voting begins
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas early voting began Monday, October 24, 2022. Before heading to get your votes in, it is important to know the issues you will be voting on. Here’s what is on the Arkansas ballot: Issue 1: This will give the state legislature the ability to call a special session. Right […]
Arkansas Issue 1: Giving lawmakers the power to call special sessions
ARKANSAS, USA — On Election Day this year, Arkansans will have the choice to vote on four issues to amend the Arkansas Constitution. Issue 1 on the ballot will decide whether to give the state's legislature the power to bring themselves into a special session— a situation where only in "extraordinary circumstances" can lawmakers have the opportunity to discuss and decide specific issues.
New controversy arises surrounding the race for Oklahoma superintendent
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new controversy has arisen surrounding the race for state superintendent. The Tulsa World reported that if elected, Republican Ryan Walters would have teachers undergo patriotic education offered by a conservative Christian college in Michigan. Walters has said in the past students are not being taught...
Greg Abbott ran as a small-government conservative. But the governor’s office now has more power than ever.
“Greg Abbott ran as a small-government conservative. But the governor’s office now has more power than ever.” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Capitol View: New polling shows GOP leads, tightening support for recreational marijuana
Breaking down debates and the latest polling of Arkansas voters were the focus of Sunday’s Capitol View.
Before You Vote: What to know about Arkansas’ recreational marijuana ballot amendment
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Early voting has begun in Arkansas and will end the day before the Nov. 8 election. One of the more hot-topic items of discussion on the statewide ballot is the question of whether or not the Natural State will have a recreational marijuana program. If...
Arkansas Jan. 6 insurrection defendant Peter Stager due for status hearing Oct. 24
A Conway man charged with participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection has a court appearance scheduled for Monday afternoon.
Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College poll shows support of Arkansas recreational marijuana measure fading
New polling data released Sunday shows support for allowing recreational use of marijuana Arkansas appears to be falling just over two weeks before voters head to the ballot box.
Election deniers in Missouri are bombarding officials with requests for voting records
Like most people, McDonald County Clerk Kimberly Bell had never heard of a “cast vote record” before this summer. It’s not a report she’s ever generated after an election in the small county in southwestern Missouri, where she has administered elections for eight years. But like...
Faith leaders urge Black Arkansans to vote, be informed
A coalition of Black churches in central Arkansas is forming to help boost voter turnout this election cycle. Representatives from fraternities, sororities and local congregations met Monday to announce the initiative, called “Get Fired Up: Meet Us At The Polls.”. Phillip L. Pointer Sr., senior pastor of Saint Mark...
Poll: Opposition to recreational marijuana amendment grows, but slight majority still favor
Voter attitudes toward recreational marijuana have shifted significantly over the last month, according to a new Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College Poll. The survey, conducted on Oct. 17-18, 2022, collected opinions from 974 likely Arkansas voters statewide. Respondents were asked:. Q. On November 8th, voters will be asked to consider...
