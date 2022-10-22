Novak Djokovic did not play tennis for several months after his Wimbledon triumph but it wasn't because he didn't want to. Djokovic missed about three months of the season making his return at the Laver Cup in London and since then he's been a man on a mission. Back-to-back trophies in Tel Aviv and Astana showed that he's as good as ever but not being able to play for three months was still disappointing to him.

1 DAY AGO