2022 WTA Finals Prize Money with $5,000,000 on offer
The 2022 WTA Finals in Forth Worth will bring feature the best taking on the best with a prize pool of $5,000,000. The event will begin on Monday, October 31st and will run till next Monday, November 7th when the final will be played. The top 8 players according to their results in the previous months will go head to head with Iga Swiatek leading the field.
Former Medvedev coach on Djokovic's Australian Open participation: "If he does not play in this or that tournament, what will happen to him? Only the tournament will suffer
Medvedev's former coach Jean-Rene Lisnard doesn't think anything will change the legendary status of Novak Djokovic. Djokovic's career has been incredible and it's still going strong with the Serbian recently winning back-to-back trophies in Tel Aviv and Astana. Even so, the Australian Open is coming up and his participation is still up in the air after last year's fiasco.
Auger-Aliassime faces strong competition as bid for last ATP Finals spot heats up
The ball is in Felix Auger-Aliassime's court in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin. With back to back titles, the 22-year-old has positioned himself well to qualify for the ATP Finals for the first time. The job is far from done, however, and a pivotal week featuring ATP 500 events in Basel and Vienna could see the Canadian surge into a comfortable place or fall outside the cut.
Ruud announces doubles partner to battle Nadal and Sabatini during exhibition tour
Casper Ruud is going to tour South America with Rafael Nadal and in Buenos Aires, they'll play a doubles match. Nadal announced his doubles partner some time ago with the Spaniard partnering with former player Gabriela Sabatini. Ruud on the other hand had to find a doubles partner but now he's finally revealed who it's going to be.
Djokovic on enforced three month break after Wimbledon: “I cannot say this break was caused by my will as I wanted to go America”
Novak Djokovic did not play tennis for several months after his Wimbledon triumph but it wasn't because he didn't want to. Djokovic missed about three months of the season making his return at the Laver Cup in London and since then he's been a man on a mission. Back-to-back trophies in Tel Aviv and Astana showed that he's as good as ever but not being able to play for three months was still disappointing to him.
Bidding war begins for Federer as STF joins BBC in wanting legendary Swiss ace as pundit and commentator
Swiss STF joined the race for the attention of Roger Federer as the former player is set for a media career in tennis. Many expected Roger Federer to transition to tennis media eventually due to his importance for tennis globally. He resurrected a sport that has lost quite a bit of interest after the 90s and he's still considered the face of the sport despite not being active anymore.
Roger Federer 2022 Laver Cup gear set to be featured in Rafa Nadal Museum
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal teamed up for the Swiss legend's finals career match at this year's Laver Cup and Nadal got a gift from that match. The duo took on Sock and Tiafoe in doubles but lost in a close 3-set match. Federer left a gift for Nadal and it was the gear he used in that match. That gear will be displayed in the Rafael Nadal Museum in his Tennis Academy in Mallorca.
Novak Djokovic gives update on his chances of playing at 2023 Australian Open - "We are communicating through my lawyers in Australia"
When the Australian government canceled Novak Djokovic's visa in January this year and deported him, it also imposed a three-year ban on the Serb. However, after a change in central government and unvaccinated travelers finally being allowed to enter Australia, the chances of the nine-time champion being allowed into the country have skyrocketed.
Aljaz Bedene backs Djokovic as GOAT: "Roger Federer had the greatest influence on tennis but the best, in terms of results, will definitely be Novak Djokovic"
Aljaz Bedene thinks that Novak Djokovic has had the greatest results in tennis even if Federer had the biggest impact. Former Slovenian player Aljaz Bedene weighed in on the GOAT debate admitting that for him Novak Djokovic is the greatest of all time. It's a question that will never get a proper response because it's mostly subjective with Bedene pointing out some facts:
US Open tournament director believes Alcaraz-Sinner quarterfinal eclipsed matches between McEnroe-Borg and Sampras-Agassi - "This was a whole new level"
The 2022 US Open quarterfinal match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner has gone down in history as an all-time classic. US Open Tournament Director Stacey Allaster was among those who watched the epic five-set clash from very close quarters and believes Alcaraz and Sinner took tennis to a "whole new level."
