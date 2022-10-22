Last week, we wrote an article about the difficulty of booking restaurants in the Tampa area lately. After doing some research we discovered a website selling reservations to many local restaurants including the very famous Bern’s Steak House located at 1208 South Howard Avenue. Bern’s reached out to us and wants to make it clear that they have no affiliation with the website and do not condone selling any reservation to their restaurant.

