Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New MenuAloha MelaniRiverview, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersBrooksville, FL
Related
Bay News 9
Parking while disabled: Searching for a spot in downtown Orlando
For Jackie Gonzalez, driving to work can present a stressful conundrum because she has a hard time finding parking that works for her. Jackie Gonzalez says it difficult to find disabled parking spots in downtown Orlando, where she works. According to the Orlando officials, there are 1,265 metered parking spaces...
Bay News 9
Manatee County teen's carburetor-rebuilding business takes off
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2021 women made up only 9.7% of the total number of employees in the automotive industry, and that is after substantial increases in the last two decades. What You Need To Know. High school senior Riley Schlick...
Bay News 9
Twitter threats lead to cancellation of Drag Queen Story Hour at The Center
The Center Orlando canceled the Drag Queen Story Hour that was set for this Saturday after a series of threatening tweets. The first in-person event since COVID was cancelled. The group was planning on distributing the book titled, "It's Ok to be Different" The center says that it is working...
fox13news.com
St. Pete police chief: Semis packed with drugs were being delivered to Bay Area from California every week
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - What started as an investigation into ways to reduce gun violence in the Tampa Bay area ended up with local, state and federal agencies taking down a major regional drug ring, halting weekly drug shipments from California, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said. During a...
Bay News 9
Central Florida receives millions of dollars to fight homelessness
ORLANDO, Fla. — While in Orlando Monday, Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge awarded the Central Florida region several federal grants to fight homelessness. It was a total of more than $8.4 million. What You Need To Know. Money is being put toward fighting homelessness.
wild941.com
Tampa Steak House Launches Investigation Into Website Buying And Selling Reservations
Last week, we wrote an article about the difficulty of booking restaurants in the Tampa area lately. After doing some research we discovered a website selling reservations to many local restaurants including the very famous Bern’s Steak House located at 1208 South Howard Avenue. Bern’s reached out to us and wants to make it clear that they have no affiliation with the website and do not condone selling any reservation to their restaurant.
Bay News 9
Proponents call green burials an environmentally friendly choice
TRINITY, Fla. — On the Heartwood Preserve, the budding essence of new life is visible in every direction. Growing grasses, budding flowers, and even buzzing insects can be seen across the property. But those who come to this place of peace, are here because of death. What You Need...
Bay News 9
Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing
OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
mynews13.com
Concrete shortage threatens Bay area construction surge
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The construction of every building begins with a good foundation and that foundation is formed out of concrete. "On average, I’d say we’re booking about I’d say 260 to 300 yards (of concrete to pour) a day," said Bill Yates, the general manager of Carroll’s Building Materials in St. Petersburg.
businessobserverfl.com
Local developer borrows $51M to buy 42-acre Pinellas shopping center
The Shoppes at Park Place in Pinellas Park has been sold for $85 million. The 42-acre, 361,250-square-foot shopping center with 10 out-parcels was bought by Belleair Development Group, a local commercial real estate development company. According to JLL, which represented the seller and announced the deal, Belleair used a $51 million loan to buy the property.
Bay News 9
A+ Teacher juggles various roles to ensure students' success
TAMPA, Fla. — This week’s A+ Teacher takes the saying “wearing many hats” to a whole new level. Terrence Fleming has been helping kids at Grant Park Christian Academy in Tampa for the past five years. He teaches third through fifth graders and he’s also the Principal and Chief Administrator. Sometimes he even helps drive kids to school and fulfils other roles as well.
Bay News 9
Gaylord Palms' Grinch-inspired ICE! exhibit takes shape
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Gaylord Palms Resort is getting ready for the return of its centerpiece holiday attraction, ICE!, which this year will be inspired by Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”. What You Need To Know. Gaylord Palms is bringing back its ICE! exhibit this holiday...
violetskyadventures.com
Bike at this Florida State Park that was once a Phosphate Mine
Explore miles of wilderness bicycle trails at Alafia River State Park. See native birds and watch out for alligators as you explore some of Hillsborough county’s most beautify scenery. Located just a short drive from Tampa, this state park is a wonderful outdoor getaway. About. Once known as Lonesome...
Bay News 9
Polk Schools: Student taken into custody after gun found at Tenoroc High
LAKELAND, Fla. — A student was taken into custody Wednesday after Polk County school authorities say a gun was discovered on the Tenoroc High School campus. The school district released a statement that a student was taken into custody after a firearm was brought to school. The incident was...
Bay News 9
Drivers frustrated over growing traffic on US 301 in Riverview
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Neighbors in Riverview are concerned about growing traffic on US 301. Drivers are concerned about the stretch of US 301 between Balm Rd and Big Bend Rd. Newer developments there like Shady Creek don’t have dedicated lanes or traffic lights to and from 301, creating...
Bay News 9
Hookin' Ain't Easy grouper sandwich offers freshness, with a kick
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Matthew and Veronica Neumann own the business “Hookin’ Ain’t Easy Seafood Company,” now with both a retail shop and a food truck with a beachy-themed outdoor eating area in between. They propose to make St. Pete’s best grouper sandwich, starting with...
hernandosun.com
Local business revitalizes downtown location
Co-owners of Downtown Loser Lee Golinello and Celeste Johnson were recognized by the City of Brooksville for their efforts in remodeling their new location: 202 S. Broad Street. Downtown Loser received the Margaret Ghiotto Commercial Improvement award at the October third regular city council meeting. “This has been a long...
wild941.com
Huge Chocolate Festival Is Coming To Tampa Bay
Get excited because a chocolate festival is coming to the Tampa Bay area in the month of February. A large group of local food trucks will be pulling up for the 10th annual Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival at 9409 US-19 in Port Richey. It’s all happening February 11 from 11am-7pm...
813area.com
5 Best Places To Eat at KRATE Wesley Chapel
Are you looking for somewhere to go in the Wesley Chapel area to spend the night? The brand new food and entertainment hub known as the KRATE had made its grand opening last month. The KRATE Micro Shops are built from locally manufactured and repurposed shipping containers which makes the dining experience so unique. Come out for a bite to eat with a select variety of restaurants at The Grove which is located on Wesley Chapel Boulevard!
tampamagazines.com
Tampa Bay’s Hottest New Restaurants 2022
What makes a local restaurant scene? It’s the relentless pursuit of the extraordinary, the bravery to break away from the tried and true, launch something new and trust that patrons will be adventurous enough to expand their horizons. Tampa Bay’s restaurant scene showed no evidence of slowing this year...
Comments / 0