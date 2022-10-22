ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX59

Hamilton County patrol K-9 dies of ‘medical issues’

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Hamilton County patrol K-9 died Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced. Officials said 2-year-old Snoop, a German Shepherd, was “courageously facing medical issues for the last several months.” He died due to those unspecified issues. Snoop was partnered with Deputy Patrick Traphagan and trained in narcotic detection, obedience, tracking, area searching […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Man dies after train hits car in Madison County

ORESTES, Ind. — A man died after a train hit a car in Madison County Monday afternoon. According to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger, the crash happened at 3:27 p.m. at the Superior Street Crossing south of Oak Street in Orestes. An eastbound Norfolk Southern train hit the front driver’s side of a 2012 Dodge […]
MADISON COUNTY, IN
loud1033.com

Indianapolis man arrested on drug charges in I-69 traffic stop

ANGOLA, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that an Indianapolis man was arrested in a traffic stop on I-69 in Steuben County on Saturday night. Police say he was driving 100 mph when troopers stopped him close to the Angola exit around 10 p.m. According to ISP officials,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

One dies in Fishers crash involving motorcycle

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A motorcyclist died after being involved in a Sunday afternoon crash, according to the Fishers Police Department. Just before 4 p.m., Fishers police officers responded to a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road on the city’s east side.
FISHERS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — A motorcyclist is dead after getting hit by a Jeep Sunday afternoon. The Fishers Police Department said the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. When crews arrived, they found a 2017 Jeep Wrangler and a 2022 Yamaha motorcycle.
FISHERS, IN
korncountry.com

Columbus man arrested for trespassing

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Bartholomew County man, who has been jailed locally several times over the last few years, was arrested again for trespassing on Friday. An officer with the Indiana University Police Department (IUPD) was in the 400 block of S. Gladstone Avenue when he noticed a man supposedly acting suspiciously. The officer observed the suspect, Michael O. Kent, 33, on the property of a nearby apartment complex.
COLUMBUS, IN
mymixfm.com

Loudermilk, Plasse vie for Vigo County Sheriff role

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Note: For equal-time purposes, a random number generator was used to determine whether the incumbent or the other candidate would be mentioned first in our election sit-down series. The new candidate will be featured first in all of the races covered in the series.
WTHR

Driver turns himself in after Anderson hit-and-run

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson are looking for a pickup truck that left the scene after hitting and injuring a man Sunday night on Scatterfield Road. Just after 9:20 p.m., Anderson officers found 31-year-old Charles A. Adams III lying in the road on Scatterfield, just north of Mounds Road. Adams was taken to a local Anderson hospital before he was taken to Indianapolis, where he remained in critical condition Monday morning.
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

Building heavily damaged in fire on Indy's near east side; no injuries reported

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Fire Department crews worked early Tuesday to knock down a large building fire on Indianapolis' near east side. Firefighters responded to the 1700 block of East Ohio Street, just east of North State Avenue, shortly before 4 a.m. for a report of a building fire. There, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from a two-story building. Fire officials said they believe the building was vacant.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man critically injured in Anderson hit-and-run

ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was critically injured Sunday in a hit-and-run in Anderson, police said. Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of S. Scatterfield Road after a report of a pedestrian hitting a white or “light-colored” Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck. The pedestrian, a 31-year-old man, was found lying in the roadway. He was […]
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

INDOT looking for community input on I-465 improvements

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation is looking for community input to help shape improvements to parts of I-465. On Monday, INDOT hosted two public forums introducing potential plans for its I-465 Northwest Project. The project aims to extend from West 86th Street to U.S. 31 North, while also focusing on improvements along I-465, […]
INDIANA STATE
mymixfm.com

Indiana State Police identify deceased 5-year-old found in suitcase

INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana State Police identified the five-year-old child found dead in a suitcase in Washington County during a press conference on Wednesday. ISP said they have identified two suspects in the case, including Dejaune Ludie Anderson, 37, who was identified as the mother of the deceased child. The child was identified as Cairo Ammar Jordan from Atlanta, Georgia. ISP says Anderson is still at large, the other suspect, Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, is currently in custody.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN

