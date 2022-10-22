Read full article on original website
UPDATE: All lanes of I-70 have reopened following Tuesday semi crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – 2nd Update: Sgt. Matt Ames said, “All lanes of I-70 eastbound at the 47-mile marker are now open. Everyone please have a safe commute to work this morning.” According to Ames the cause of the crash was unsafe lane movement. 1st Update: Sgt. Matt Ames said one person suffered minor […]
One person injured in overnight crash on I-65
The Indiana Department of Transportation says at least one person was taken to a hospital after a crash just before midnight Tuesday on Interstate 65.
Charges filed against Martinsville man in off-road vehicle crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A Martinsville man is facing charges in an off-road vehicle crash Aug. 6. Emergency crews were called to the 6500 block of Beech Grove Road in Morgan County for an ORV crash with injuries. Indiana Conservation Officers investigated and claim Bobby Walker, 53, was under...
Hamilton County patrol K-9 dies of ‘medical issues’
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Hamilton County patrol K-9 died Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced. Officials said 2-year-old Snoop, a German Shepherd, was “courageously facing medical issues for the last several months.” He died due to those unspecified issues. Snoop was partnered with Deputy Patrick Traphagan and trained in narcotic detection, obedience, tracking, area searching […]
Man dies after train hits car in Madison County
ORESTES, Ind. — A man died after a train hit a car in Madison County Monday afternoon. According to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger, the crash happened at 3:27 p.m. at the Superior Street Crossing south of Oak Street in Orestes. An eastbound Norfolk Southern train hit the front driver’s side of a 2012 Dodge […]
loud1033.com
Indianapolis man arrested on drug charges in I-69 traffic stop
ANGOLA, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that an Indianapolis man was arrested in a traffic stop on I-69 in Steuben County on Saturday night. Police say he was driving 100 mph when troopers stopped him close to the Angola exit around 10 p.m. According to ISP officials,...
WISH-TV
One dies in Fishers crash involving motorcycle
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A motorcyclist died after being involved in a Sunday afternoon crash, according to the Fishers Police Department. Just before 4 p.m., Fishers police officers responded to a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road on the city’s east side.
cbs4indy.com
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — A motorcyclist is dead after getting hit by a Jeep Sunday afternoon. The Fishers Police Department said the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. When crews arrived, they found a 2017 Jeep Wrangler and a 2022 Yamaha motorcycle.
Driver dies in crash involving car, dump truck in Lawrence County
A driver died after colliding with a dump truck Monday on State Road 60 in Lawrence County, police say.
korncountry.com
Columbus man arrested for trespassing
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Bartholomew County man, who has been jailed locally several times over the last few years, was arrested again for trespassing on Friday. An officer with the Indiana University Police Department (IUPD) was in the 400 block of S. Gladstone Avenue when he noticed a man supposedly acting suspiciously. The officer observed the suspect, Michael O. Kent, 33, on the property of a nearby apartment complex.
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with SUV over weekend in Fishers
A motorcyclist died in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon in Fishers, according to the Fishers Police Department.
mymixfm.com
Loudermilk, Plasse vie for Vigo County Sheriff role
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Note: For equal-time purposes, a random number generator was used to determine whether the incumbent or the other candidate would be mentioned first in our election sit-down series. The new candidate will be featured first in all of the races covered in the series.
Woman carjacked in Lawrence, dropped off in downtown Indianapolis
Police are investigating after a woman was carjacked in Lawrence and later dropped off in downtown Indianapolis. The suspect was able to get away with cash.
Driver turns himself in after Anderson hit-and-run
ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson are looking for a pickup truck that left the scene after hitting and injuring a man Sunday night on Scatterfield Road. Just after 9:20 p.m., Anderson officers found 31-year-old Charles A. Adams III lying in the road on Scatterfield, just north of Mounds Road. Adams was taken to a local Anderson hospital before he was taken to Indianapolis, where he remained in critical condition Monday morning.
ISP identifies boy's body found in suitcase, warrant for mother who allegedly believed son was possessed by demon
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police announced the arrest of one woman, and a warrant for the mother of a little boy whose body was found in a suitcase in rural Washington County in April. "It's a bittersweet day," said Sgt. Carey Huls, Indiana State Police. There were no matches...
Building heavily damaged in fire on Indy's near east side; no injuries reported
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Fire Department crews worked early Tuesday to knock down a large building fire on Indianapolis' near east side. Firefighters responded to the 1700 block of East Ohio Street, just east of North State Avenue, shortly before 4 a.m. for a report of a building fire. There, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from a two-story building. Fire officials said they believe the building was vacant.
Man critically injured in Anderson hit-and-run
ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was critically injured Sunday in a hit-and-run in Anderson, police said. Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of S. Scatterfield Road after a report of a pedestrian hitting a white or “light-colored” Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck. The pedestrian, a 31-year-old man, was found lying in the roadway. He was […]
INDOT looking for community input on I-465 improvements
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation is looking for community input to help shape improvements to parts of I-465. On Monday, INDOT hosted two public forums introducing potential plans for its I-465 Northwest Project. The project aims to extend from West 86th Street to U.S. 31 North, while also focusing on improvements along I-465, […]
mymixfm.com
Indiana State Police identify deceased 5-year-old found in suitcase
INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana State Police identified the five-year-old child found dead in a suitcase in Washington County during a press conference on Wednesday. ISP said they have identified two suspects in the case, including Dejaune Ludie Anderson, 37, who was identified as the mother of the deceased child. The child was identified as Cairo Ammar Jordan from Atlanta, Georgia. ISP says Anderson is still at large, the other suspect, Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, is currently in custody.
Taxpayers spent $330,000 to defend man accused of killing Lt. Aaron Allan
When a prosecutor files death penalty charges in Indiana, that decision comes with a hefty price tag.
