VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The city of Vincennes has recently released the official schedule for leaf pickup around the communities. The guidelines state that residents should not mix twigs, limbs, or branches in with their leaf piles as it will cause clogs in the intake hose used by the city to collect the leaves, adding that as a general rule the city does not pick up branches or limbs.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO