Maurizio’s Pizza helping remember Matt Luecking
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local restaurant is remembering the life of a late local radio DJ. It has been six years since Matt Luecking of Terre Haute was killed. One way his memory continues to live on is with the Blessed For Another Day: Matt Luecking Memorial Endowment Fund which is managed by […]
WTHI
Indiana State University celebrates Homecoming 2022!
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's one of the biggest weekends of the year for students at Indiana State University. Let's take a look at this year's ISU Homecoming celebrations. Thousands of students, families, and alumni came out to celebrate Homecoming 2022 in downtown Terre Haute on Saturday. Our News...
WANE-TV
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
mymixfm.com
CASY grant to fund case manager position
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local organization recently received a grant to help families moving through the court system. Chances and Services for Youth, or CASY, received a $250,000 Community Catalyst Grant from Vigo County and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation. CASY is partnering with Vigo County Court Division Two as well as Judge Lakshmi “Lucky” Reddy to create a case manager position to assist children and families.
wbiw.com
Ten high school seniors were selected as finalists for Monroe County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships
BLOOMINGTON – The Community Foundation of Bloomington and Monroe County (CFBMC) has announced that 10 high school seniors have been selected as finalists for the 2023 Monroe County Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program. The finalists will be honored at the Community Foundation’s Annual Report to the Community on Tuesday,...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana
A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
mymixfm.com
Vincennes leaf pick-up schedule 2022
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The city of Vincennes has recently released the official schedule for leaf pickup around the communities. The guidelines state that residents should not mix twigs, limbs, or branches in with their leaf piles as it will cause clogs in the intake hose used by the city to collect the leaves, adding that as a general rule the city does not pick up branches or limbs.
WTHI
Busy Terre Haute intersection remains four-way stop as crews make repairs
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A busy Terre Haute intersection has a temporary change. There was damage to the traffic lights at 25th and Poplar Streets after a weekend crash. Crews are working to fix it. But in the meantime, treat the intersection like a four-way stop. There are temporary...
Update: 3-vehicle crash injures 3 at Third and College
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: Three people were injured as the result of a three-vehicle wreck in Terre Haute Monday evening. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 6:21 p.m. at the intersection of College Avenue and S 3rd Street (US 41). Investigating officers said failure to yield by […]
Indiana Daily Student
Unhoused encampment evictions raise questions, force occupants to move elsewhere
Police and county officials, along with a hired firm from Indianapolis, cleared an unhoused encampment Oct. 6 off public Monroe County land south of Second Street. This removal is one of several in the past year as the city and county has continuously cleared camps, forcing those who are unhoused to relocate.
mymixfm.com
Crash shuts down rail line in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A single-vehicle crash shut down train traffic on one rail in Terre Haute for a time. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning near the intersection of E. Haythorne Avenue and N 35th Street. Vigo County Dispatch said as of 9:15 a.m. the roadway is back open, however, CSX was sending someone to check on potential damage to the railroad before continuing train traffic along that line.
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 17 to October 22
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 17, 2022 to October 22, 2022. Meadow’s Café, 11 Meadows Shopping Center (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found food items in cooler held past 7 days. Establishments with No Violations. Bar...
mymixfm.com
Loudermilk, Plasse vie for Vigo County Sheriff role
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Note: For equal-time purposes, a random number generator was used to determine whether the incumbent or the other candidate would be mentioned first in our election sit-down series. The new candidate will be featured first in all of the races covered in the series.
WTHI
Elder abuse report in Rockville lands two behind bars
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police made two arrests after a report of possible elder abuse. It happened on Monday, just before 2:30 P.M. Rockville police pulled a car over with people suspected of elder abuse. The traffic stop happened at College and Elm Streets. The driver, 57-year-old Shane McIntosh, told...
Update: Missing Lawrenceville man found
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– Update: According to Illinois State Police, the missing person alert for Floyd Wheeler has now been canceled due to the man being located by police. Original: Illinois State Police are issuing an endangered missing person advisory at the request of the Lawrenceville Police Department. Floyd Wheeler was last seen in Lawrenceville on […]
Missing woman accused of husband’s murder in custody
A woman who went missing after bonding out of a Missouri jail on an accusation of murdering her husband was found in Indiana, according to police.
vincennespbs.org
Wheatland home destroyed after fire
A Knox County home is a total loss after a fire. It happened around 4:30 Monday afternoon at a home in Wheatland. Fire crews from around the area responded to the fire on the 600th block of E. Old Highway 50. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire;. however,...
wbiw.com
I-69 around the clock lane closures expected to end this fall
INDIANA – Median cable barrier installation, drainage work, and other finishing touches continue along State Road 37 between Martinsville and Henderson Ford Road. Around-the-clock lane closures are expected to end this fall after permanent striping work is completed. Overhead lighting at the Henderson Ford Road interchange has been completed....
mymixfm.com
Controversial proposed ordinance discussed in Marshall
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – Dozens of community members filled Harlan Hall in Marshall to voice their concerns about a potential ordinance in the city. Marshall City Council hosted a public hearing on Monday to give community members the opportunity to weigh in on a proposed plan to extend its zoning rules to land up to a half mile outside city limits.
UPDATE: Crews continue to work multiple-structure fire in Wheatland
WHEATLAND, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Crews continue to battle a blaze in Wheatland where multiple structures have been reported to be on fire. The fire is reportedly in the 600 block of E. Old Highway 50. The call for the fire came in just before 5:00 p.m. Tim Yochum, assistant chief of the Steen Township Volunteer […]
