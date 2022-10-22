ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, IN

MyWabashValley.com

Exploring the fun to be had at Dahnke Family Farms

MARTINSVILLE, Ill. (GOOD DAY LIVE) — Many families have experienced the joy of visiting Dahnke Family Farms in Illinois during the holiday season. What has started as a Christmas tree farm has become a destination to find holiday decor and fun activities. But recently, the family added another season of fun to their offerings. Join Julie Henricks as she explores all the fun to be had at Dahnke Family Farms this fall!
MARTINSVILLE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Maurizio’s Pizza helping remember Matt Luecking

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local restaurant is remembering the life of a late local radio DJ. It has been six years since Matt Luecking of Terre Haute was killed. One way his memory continues to live on is with the Blessed For Another Day: Matt Luecking Memorial Endowment Fund which is managed by […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

New event center opens in Marshall

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - A new and affordable event center has officially become a part of Clark County. The Rayne Meadow Event Center celebrated its grand opening in Marshall. Residents were invited to enjoy lunch at the new facility. The 6,400-square-foot building can be used for weddings, birthdays, and graduation...
MARSHALL, IL
WTWO/WAWV

What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?

Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014 Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in […]
INDIANA STATE
mymixfm.com

Vincennes leaf pick-up schedule 2022

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The city of Vincennes has recently released the official schedule for leaf pickup around the communities. The guidelines state that residents should not mix twigs, limbs, or branches in with their leaf piles as it will cause clogs in the intake hose used by the city to collect the leaves, adding that as a general rule the city does not pick up branches or limbs.
VINCENNES, IN
Rivet Students Evacuated

Rivet Students Evacuated

A reported incident caused a Vincennes school to be evacuated this morning. Vincennes Rivet Middle-High school students were evacuated from the school on Barnett Street this morning. Parents were informed of the incident around 9:45-am via an automated phone call from school officials. The statement said that an incident had...
VINCENNES, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana

A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

It's a dream come true for one Covered Bridge Festival vendor

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - More than a million people are making their way to Parke County this week as the Covered Bridge Festival continues. The festival features hundreds of vendors from across the country, and one of those vendors had a dream of showcasing his creations right at the very heart of the festival.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Area Firefighters Battle Fire for 5 Hours in Washington

Authorities from all area departments were dispatched to an abandoned house and field fire on Maxwell Avenue at 50 North and County Road 1875 West last night behind the Victory Church. According to the police report, the gas company was notified and made aware of a possible gas leak. No...
WASHINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Intoxicated man causes tree line fire and is arrested

BEDFORD – On Thursday, October 20th, 2022, at approximately 10:53 p.m. a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was en route to a 911 call hang up from Spring Mill State Park campgrounds when he noticed a fire in the 3000 block of Mitchell Road. The fire was in...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Update: 3-vehicle crash injures 3 at Third and College

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: Three people were injured as the result of a three-vehicle wreck in Terre Haute Monday evening. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 6:21 p.m. at the intersection of College Avenue and S 3rd Street (US 41). Investigating officers said failure to yield by […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
freedom929.com

LOCAL / AREA NEWS BRIEF (10/22/22)

(OLNEY) The City of Olney Water Department will be switching the disinfectant in the water distribution system from free chloramine back to the normalchloramines next Wednesday, October 26th. The free chloramine was used over the past couple of weeks in conjunction with the City’s biannual hydrant flushing. Water customers may still notice a change in the taste of the water until all the free chloramine is completely out of the lines.
OLNEY, IL
mymixfm.com

Loudermilk, Plasse vie for Vigo County Sheriff role

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Note: For equal-time purposes, a random number generator was used to determine whether the incumbent or the other candidate would be mentioned first in our election sit-down series. The new candidate will be featured first in all of the races covered in the series.
vincennespbs.org

Wheatland home destroyed after fire

A Knox County home is a total loss after a fire. It happened around 4:30 Monday afternoon at a home in Wheatland. Fire crews from around the area responded to the fire on the 600th block of E. Old Highway 50. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire;. however,...
WHEATLAND, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man flees on foot and hides from police in basement

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Sunday after a Bedford Police officer stopped his vehicle for being a habitual traffic offender. The officers spotted 51-year-old Donald Harrison driving a gray Ford Escape on 17th Street. The officer followed Harrison as he turned south on J Street. The officer then learned Harrison was also wanted on a warrant.
BEDFORD, IN
WTHI

Elder abuse report in Rockville lands two behind bars

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police made two arrests after a report of possible elder abuse. It happened on Monday, just before 2:30 P.M. Rockville police pulled a car over with people suspected of elder abuse. The traffic stop happened at College and Elm Streets. The driver, 57-year-old Shane McIntosh, told...
ROCKVILLE, IN

