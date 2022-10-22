Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Five-Star Commit Charle Jagusah Enjoys Latest Campus Visit
Notre Dame offensive line commit Charles Jagusah returned to campus for another visit, and his bond continued to grow
und.com
Game 17 Preview: #11 Duke Comes to Alumni
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – There will be a lot on the line on Thursday when No. 4 Notre Dame women’s soccer (14-2-0, 7-2-0) hosts No. 11 Duke (11-4-1, 6-2-1) inside Alumni Stadium. If victorious, the Irish can claim at least a share of the ACC regular season title. The top-three seeds in the ACC Tournament will be played out as well as Notre Dame, Florida State and North Carolina are all tied atop the leaderboard.
und.com
Russo's Hat Trick Gives Irish 3-2 Win Over Michigan
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A Daniel Russo hat trick propelled the Fighting Irish to a thrilling 3-2 win over Michigan at Alumni Stadium on Tuesday evening to close out the home portion of the regular season schedule. The Irish had to come back twice on the evening to secure...
und.com
Irish Travel to No. 4 Louisville
The Fighting Irish are back on the road this week as Notre Dame travels to Kentucky to face No. 4 Louisville on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Wednesday, Oct. 26 – Notre Dame @ Louisville – 8:00 p.m. (ACCN | Live Stats) Notre Dame Game Notes (PDF) SETTING THE STAGE.
und.com
Pat And Jana Eilers Make Lead Gift For Sports Performance Investment
Pat and Jana Eilers have made a $5 Million gift to endow the University of Notre Dame’s Associate Athletics Director for Sports Performance position. Pat Eilers, a 1989 Notre Dame graduate, was part of the University’s 1988 national championship football team. The Pat and Jana Eilers Associate Athletics...
und.com
#5 Irish Win Sixth Straight With 3-0 Victory at Wake Forest
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The No. 5 Notre Dame women’s soccer team (14-2-0, 7-2-0) won its sixth in a row with a 3-0 road victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-6-2, 3-6-0). As a result, the Irish keep pace with Florida State and North Carolina in a now three-way tie for first place. The Irish will host No. 10 Duke at home on Oct. 27 in the regular-season finale with a share of the regular season title up for grabs.
und.com
Irish Compete at ITA Midwest Regionals
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Notre Dame women’s tennis team had several of its members compete at the ITA Midwest Regionals this past weekend in Ann Arbor. Julia Andreach, Maria Olivia Castedo, Nibi Ghosh, Page Freeman, Akari Matsuno, Bojana Pozder and Yashna Yellayi each competed in the singles event. The pairings of Castedo/Freeman, Ghosh/Andreach, Matsuno/Pozder and Yellayi paired with freshman Rylie Hanford in the doubles event.
und.com
Irish Take Seventh at Olde Stone Intercollegiate
BOWLING GREEN, KY. – The Notre Dame women’s golf team tied for seventh place at the Olde Stone Intercollegiate on Tuesday afternoon after shooting a 911 (+47). The team was led by Caroline Curtis and Lauren Beaudreau. Curtis shot 224 after shooting a 75-71-78 with her best round...
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
abc57.com
Road restrictions in place on Cleveland for concrete repairs
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Access to Cleveland Road, between Juniper and Ironwood roads, will be temporarily restricted starting October 24 while crews make permanent concrete repairs in response to a water main break in the area on October 12. The work should be complete by Saturday, depending on weather.
95.3 MNC
Historic aircraft touring country, set to visit Elkhart
The Experimental Aircraft Association is bringing the first-ever mass produced airliner to Elkhart and you can climb aboard. The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT flew its first flight on December 1st, 1928 and calls the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, its home. But now, historic aircraft is touring the country...
WNDU
18-year-old running for South Bend School Board seat
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A teenager who began the year in a South Bend school classroom, hopes to end it by winning a seat in the South Bend Community School Corporation boardroom. Gabrel Kempf is one of four candidates running for the District 2 school board seat. He is...
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating incident on Edison Road
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend Police officers are investigating an incident in the 3300 block of Edison Road. According to police at the scene, the incident was a domestic issue. An arrest was made.
abc57.com
Goshen police respond to one-person shooting Saturday morning
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Police were dispatched to 1914 Elkhart Road at 3:05 a.m. Saturday to respond to multiple reports that someone had been shot, according to the Goshen Police Department. Officers discovered a 24-year-old white man on the scene who had been shot several times. The identity of the individual...
WNDU
New Prairie School Corp. discusses gender policy at board meeting
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, the New Prairie United School Corporation held a public meeting for a plan that could impact students’ lives. The meeting invited the public’s input on a support plan for New Prairie students who identify as transgender or nonbinary. The district superintendent,...
WNDU
Big changes coming for 'River Queen' in Elkhart
Lane restrictions in place for westbound traffic on E. Day Road in Mishawaka. There are barricades in place, so please remember to use caution when driving through these areas. Mishawaka’s leaf pick-up program officially underway. Updated: 25 minutes ago. Leaves will be picked up weekly on the day before...
WNDU
19-year-old hurt in Michigan City shooting
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a 19-year-old was hurt after they were struck by gunfire at Washington Park in Michigan City early Sunday morning. Officers were originally called to Washington Park Lot 1 just after 4:25 a.m. on reports of a vehicle being struck by gunfire. A short...
wrtv.com
Human remains found in northwest Indiana marsh area
LAKE COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says partial skeletal remains were found in a northwest Indiana marsh Saturday morning. DNR says a waterfowl hunter saw a bone and a piece of clothing while searching for a downed duck in Griffith. The remains were confirmed to be...
WNDU
Airsoft pistol confiscated from student at Eagle Lake Elementary School
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials in Edwardsburg are investigating after an airsoft pellet pistol was brought to a school last week. It happened on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Eagle Lake Elementary School. According to a letter sent out to parents, the student was immediately removed from class and the airsoft...
West Michigan woman killed in house fire one day shy of birthday
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said they received the call shortly before 2 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they saw her husband outside trying to break down the back door.
