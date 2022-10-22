ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
Kennardo G. James

Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022

Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
GREENSBORO, NC
asheville.com

North Carolina’s Passenger Rail Service Breaks Record for Ridership

Governor Roy Cooper says more people rode the N.C. Department of Transportation’s intercity passenger rail service in September than any previous month in the 32-year history of the NC By Train service. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains handled 48,488 passengers last month, which marks an increase of 32% over...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
ourstate.com

A North Carolina Thanksgiving, Revisited

During the first half of the 20th century, farmers from across the region flocked to Durham’s warehouse district for the fall tobacco auction season. Local stores often held big sales to capitalize on the influx of farmers, who now had cash to spend and time to spare. Outside the auction warehouses, they could buy products like socks, shoes, scarves, ties, tablecloths, medicines, produce, and livestock — including, around Thanksgiving, live turkeys.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
roaringbengals.com

Urban legends of North Carolina

Have you ever heard of Bloody Mary? What about the Hookman? Both of these are popular urban legends that some people may even believe in, but did you know that North Carolina has its own urban legends?. Like the Mothman, North Carolina has its very own cryptid. The Beast of...
JAMESTOWN, NC
WYFF4.com

Earthquake in Virginia felt in North Carolina early Tuesday morning

SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake in Virginia Tuesday morning was felt in parts of North Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The 2.6 magnitude quake was reported at about 5:25 a.m. in Independence, Virginia, which is near the North Carolina border. The USGS is reporting about 80...
VIRGINIA STATE
coastalreview.org

Monthly talk to focus on Algonquians of the Outer Banks

This month’s Science on the Sound talk, hosted by the Coastal Studies Institute, will delve into the history, culture and legacy of the Algonquians of eastern North Carolina. Dr. Chris Oakley, professor in the history department at East Carolina University in Greenville and a 2022 Integrated Coastal Programs Coastal...
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinajournal.com

North Carolina Democrats on the ropes

Latest John Locke Foundation polling shows potential for left-wing political bloodbath. North Carolina Democrats are facing a brutal election that could see their worst results in more than a decade, according to the latest and last Civitas-John Locke Foundation poll of the 2022 election. The poll, released two weeks before...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

North Carolina's 11th Congressional District: Profile of candidates on the ballot

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Republican Chuck Edwards and Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara are vying for North Carolina's 11th Congressional District. The district encompasses most of Western North Carolina. Edwards beat Congressman Madison Cawthorn in the Republican primary. "Whether you're Democrat, whether you're Republican, whether you're Libertarian, whether you're unaffiliated --...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
My Fox 8

PHOTOS: Wiener dogs take over North Carolina beach for races and chaos

TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WGHP) — Beachgoers got a treat this weekend in North Carolina, as their stroll on the beach might have been disrupted by dachshunds!. On Saturday, NCWeens held their second annual “beach takeover” where over thirty dachshunds from across North Carolina came together for races, fun and to cause chaos at a wiener dog party for the ages!
TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
FOX8 News

Small earthquake reported near North Carolina-Virginia border

INDEPENDENCE, V.A. (WGHP) — A small earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border according to seismographic data from the US Geological Survey. According to the USGS, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake hit 9 kilometers east-southeast of Independence, Virginia. It was reported as being 2.8 kilometers deep. It was just under 40 kilometers from Mount Airy, North Carolina. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places that you should absolutely visit, if you haven't already, because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
sccnc.edu

Masonry Instructor Receives Proclamation from NC Governor Roy Cooper

Masonry Instructor Receives Proclamation from NC Governor Roy Cooper. Fred Mason, Masonry Instructor at Southeastern Community College (SCC) and Columbus Career & College Academy (CCCA) received a signed proclamation from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on September 29, 2022. “Career in Construction Month (CICM) is a nationwide campaign held each...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
townandtourist.com

8 Boat Salvage Yards in Florida (Including Features & Reviews!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. For years now, Florida has been one of, if not the state with the most registered recreational boats. Being almost completely surrounded by water and having great weather most of the year has made it a hotspot. However, with so many vessels, broken down ones are inevitable.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy