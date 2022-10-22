Read full article on original website
Related
Charlotte Stories
North Carolina’s Whitewater Falls Voted As One of America’s Favorite Landmarks
From the mystical Appalachian Trail which runs through the east, to the natural phenomenon that is Mississippi’s Petrified Forest, and the esteemed Grand Canyon, the U.S. has volumes to offer when it comes to exploring natural sites and landmarks. Aqua Expeditions polled 3,113 Americans on which local natural landmarks...
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022
Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
asheville.com
North Carolina’s Passenger Rail Service Breaks Record for Ridership
Governor Roy Cooper says more people rode the N.C. Department of Transportation’s intercity passenger rail service in September than any previous month in the 32-year history of the NC By Train service. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains handled 48,488 passengers last month, which marks an increase of 32% over...
ourstate.com
A North Carolina Thanksgiving, Revisited
During the first half of the 20th century, farmers from across the region flocked to Durham’s warehouse district for the fall tobacco auction season. Local stores often held big sales to capitalize on the influx of farmers, who now had cash to spend and time to spare. Outside the auction warehouses, they could buy products like socks, shoes, scarves, ties, tablecloths, medicines, produce, and livestock — including, around Thanksgiving, live turkeys.
roaringbengals.com
Urban legends of North Carolina
Have you ever heard of Bloody Mary? What about the Hookman? Both of these are popular urban legends that some people may even believe in, but did you know that North Carolina has its own urban legends?. Like the Mothman, North Carolina has its very own cryptid. The Beast of...
New North Carolina homeowner shocked to find condo listed on Airbnb
"On one side as a homeowner I feel kind of violated that someone has the listing up and was profiting off of the property that I own, said Siburt. "The other side is the fact I'm an Airbnb consumer."
WYFF4.com
Earthquake in Virginia felt in North Carolina early Tuesday morning
SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake in Virginia Tuesday morning was felt in parts of North Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The 2.6 magnitude quake was reported at about 5:25 a.m. in Independence, Virginia, which is near the North Carolina border. The USGS is reporting about 80...
7 Ghosts Towns in North Carolina You Can Visit
North Carolina is the 28th largest and 9th most populous state in the United States. The Hardaway Site in North Carolina has the oldest evidence of human occupation in the state, dating back 10,000 years.
coastalreview.org
Monthly talk to focus on Algonquians of the Outer Banks
This month’s Science on the Sound talk, hosted by the Coastal Studies Institute, will delve into the history, culture and legacy of the Algonquians of eastern North Carolina. Dr. Chris Oakley, professor in the history department at East Carolina University in Greenville and a 2022 Integrated Coastal Programs Coastal...
WCNC
VERIFY: Flashing a firearm vs. pointing it, what does NC law say about legality?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A recent Reddit post in the Charlotte subreddit is generating a robust conversation about firearm rules in North Carolina. The original poster writes about an interaction with a driver who flashed a gun, presumably as a threat or warning. The person asked whether it was illegal.
carolinajournal.com
North Carolina Democrats on the ropes
Latest John Locke Foundation polling shows potential for left-wing political bloodbath. North Carolina Democrats are facing a brutal election that could see their worst results in more than a decade, according to the latest and last Civitas-John Locke Foundation poll of the 2022 election. The poll, released two weeks before...
WYFF4.com
North Carolina's 11th Congressional District: Profile of candidates on the ballot
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Republican Chuck Edwards and Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara are vying for North Carolina's 11th Congressional District. The district encompasses most of Western North Carolina. Edwards beat Congressman Madison Cawthorn in the Republican primary. "Whether you're Democrat, whether you're Republican, whether you're Libertarian, whether you're unaffiliated --...
My Fox 8
PHOTOS: Wiener dogs take over North Carolina beach for races and chaos
TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WGHP) — Beachgoers got a treat this weekend in North Carolina, as their stroll on the beach might have been disrupted by dachshunds!. On Saturday, NCWeens held their second annual “beach takeover” where over thirty dachshunds from across North Carolina came together for races, fun and to cause chaos at a wiener dog party for the ages!
Small earthquake reported near North Carolina-Virginia border
INDEPENDENCE, V.A. (WGHP) — A small earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border according to seismographic data from the US Geological Survey. According to the USGS, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake hit 9 kilometers east-southeast of Independence, Virginia. It was reported as being 2.8 kilometers deep. It was just under 40 kilometers from Mount Airy, North Carolina. […]
North Carolina hunters urged to take precautions against avian influenza
Officials want to remind hunters to be aware and cautious when “handling wild birds during hunting season” because of avian influenza.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places that you should absolutely visit, if you haven't already, because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
whqr.org
Pipeline builder halts legal effort to acquire land for NC extension
Developers of a proposed pipeline extension that would bring natural gas to North Carolina have withdrawn legal proceedings to acquire land for the project. But the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it's not abandoning the $468 million project. In a federal court filing last week, the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it...
WYFF4.com
North Carolina couple stole $200,000 from high school booster club, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A former booster club president in North Carolina and his wife are headed to prison for stealing more than $239,000 from the organization. Anthony Sharper, 42, is the former president of the Charlotte High School Booster Club, according to Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.
sccnc.edu
Masonry Instructor Receives Proclamation from NC Governor Roy Cooper
Masonry Instructor Receives Proclamation from NC Governor Roy Cooper. Fred Mason, Masonry Instructor at Southeastern Community College (SCC) and Columbus Career & College Academy (CCCA) received a signed proclamation from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on September 29, 2022. “Career in Construction Month (CICM) is a nationwide campaign held each...
townandtourist.com
8 Boat Salvage Yards in Florida (Including Features & Reviews!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. For years now, Florida has been one of, if not the state with the most registered recreational boats. Being almost completely surrounded by water and having great weather most of the year has made it a hotspot. However, with so many vessels, broken down ones are inevitable.
Comments / 0