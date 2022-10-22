ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 10

candycane
2d ago

I recommend towing it to the Portland side of the Columbia River. The homeless will handle the details 4 ya

Reply
3
Related
msn.com

What Temperature to Set The Thermostat in Winter

If you and your family members squabble over the thermostat in the wintertime, it might help to know that there are actually official recommendations for the most comfortable, energy-efficient winter thermostat settings. And turning your thermostat down by seven to 10 degrees when the house is empty can save you as much as 10 percent on your annual heating bill.
CBS Sacramento

Sunken boats prompt massive removal on Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE — Sunken boats in Lake Tahoe have prompted a massive removal plan.Sue Daniels showed CBS13 drone operator exactly where to fly above one of several sunken boats in Lake Tahoe."This is somebody's personal property. It's sad that they lost it, but they are responsible for it. I believe you know if you bring a boat into the water, you should be required to take it out," said Daniels.She knows of at least three boats that sank during windy weather recently. But, unfortunately, they're right where she swims with friends. "You know there are so many different pieces of...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Bath & Body Works Employees Sent Out a Warning to Customers

By Mr. Satterly - Own work, WTFPL, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=71884175. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The Independent

Hotel worker shares how to check for bed bugs before unpacking

A hospitality expert has shared a tip for any travellers checking into a hotel following her own unsavoury experience.Hotel worker Halee, who has a TikTok account under the name @Haleewithaflair, shared the story on her page in response to a video by another creator. The video showed a couple waking up in a hotel covered in “scars” due to an infestation of bed bugs, and Halee quickly stitched the video with her own.Halee replied that it has happened to her on multiple occasions, opening with: “And this is how you should check your hotel room before you even unpack.”She...
natureworldnews.com

Why Space Heaters Are Best to Reduce Electricity Costs?

When it comes to choosing the right space heater, there are several factors that you should consider, including size, energy efficiency, and portability. These factors can greatly impact your decision. For instance, if you are concerned about your electricity bill, you can purchase a space heater or a portable model which is an environment-free option for you.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
allthatsinteresting.com

$1.5 Million Floating Home Prototype Sinks Into The Water Just As It’s Unveiled

The SeaPod, builty by Panama-based technology company Ocean Builders, is meant to be a self-sustaining, eco-restorative home that floats above the waves. At its grand unveiling on September 22, a futuristic luxury model home meant to float on the water toppled over in front of an audience that included Panama’s president, Laurentino Cortizo.
The Independent

8 best portable heaters to keep you warm this winter

We’re sorry to break it to you but colder, darker days are fast approaching.Don’t panic, however, because we’ve come to the rescue with some brilliant portable heaters guaranteed to take the edge off the long days of winter.Like any other device, those keen to splash huge amounts of cash can easily knock a sizeable dent into their bank balance by throwing large sums at heaters that do everything barring a quick clean of the kitchen sink. But is it necessary? In our opinion, no.Features we’d suggest looking out for when shopping for a portable heater include digital displays, timer functions...
People

Amazon Shoppers Rave About This Space Heater That Warms a Room in 3 Minutes — and It's on Sale

“I no longer have to sit within inches of the heater to stay warm” The temperatures have officially started sinking across much of the country — which means we're eschewing bathing suits and summer activities for cozy cardigans and mugs of hot tea. It also means you may be looking for ways to stay warm while you're inside — without having to rely on loud heating pipes.  Look to the Kopbeau Space Heater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The space heater is designed with three heating...
Motorious

Barn Find Mustang Literally Torn Out

They had to take down part of a wall to get it out…. For about 40 years, a classic Ford Mustang sat tucked away in a pole barn in the middle of rural Michigan. Until recently, not many people knew of its existence, that is until a barn find hunter tracked it down, bagging the kind of car he had always dreamed of finding. In fact, the guy said the day before he extracted the classic pony car he couldn’t even sleep out of sheer excitement.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy