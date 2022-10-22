Read full article on original website
1077yesfm.com
Baseball announces Red and Black series schedule
Texas Tech head baseball coach Tim Tadlock announced Tuesday the schedule for the 2022 Red and Black Series, which is set to begin Thursday, Oct. 27 at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. The Red Raiders will open the series with a pair of 3:30 p.m. starts on Thursday...
1077yesfm.com
Morton Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech redshirt freshman quarterback Behren Morton was tabbed the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday following his second 300-yard performance in the Red Raiders’ 48-10 rout of West Virginia. It is the first career weekly honor for Morton, who became only the...
1077yesfm.com
Tech Finishes 4th at Jim West Challenge
SAN MARCOS, Texas – Led by strong performances from freshman Shannon Tan and Chiara Horder, the Texas Tech women's golf program finished fourth at the Jim West Challenge hosted by Texas State at the Kissing Tree Golf Club. For the second straight event, Tan was Texas Tech's highest finisher,...
