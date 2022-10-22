ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Comments / 0

Related
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Kiwanis: The Christmas Parade and The Celebrate Giving Event

The Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville Hosts The Bartlesville Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 3, 2022, promptly at 6:30 pm in downtown Bartlesville. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION from the Kiwanis was Pat Campbell and Jeanette Miller. They announced this year's theme as TOYLAND. Pat Campbell invited everyone to create a holiday...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Community Events

Tom Mix Museum presents Haunts of Memories Past Thursday and Saturday, 7pm, at Sippin’ Sweet, formerly the Heritage Theatre in Dewey. Doors open at 6:15pm and snacks will be available for purchase. You can learn of the early day citizens who once lived in the Dewey area. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for students and 13 and younger are free, but they do need a ticket. Purchase tickets at The Tom Mix Museum or by calling 918-534-1555.
DEWEY, OK
news9.com

Volunteers Transform Downtown Sapulpa Into Winter Wonderland

SAPULPA, Okla. - Sapulpa could become the next Green Country Christmas destination for families and shoppers. Downtown will be shining bright this Christmas season! News On 6's Ryan Gillin took us to downtown Sapulpa where residents are ready for the holiday spirit.
SAPULPA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

OKWU Ranks 4th in 2023 Best RN Programs in Oklahoma

Congratulations, to Oklahoma Wesleyan University at Bartlesville for ranking in the Top 5 Best RN Programs by Registerednursing.org. The website says selecting the best nursing school in Oklahoma can be difficult. To make the process easier, first look for a school that supports students towards licensure and beyond. A great way to measure this is through NCLEX-RN "pass rates." We have ranked the top 20 nursing schools in Oklahoma by analyzing current and historical NCLEX-RN "pass rates", meaning the percentage of graduates who pass the exam, out of the 46 RN programs in the state. Programs reviewed include schools that offer an Associate in Nursing (ADN/ASN), BSN, or Direct-Entry MSN Degree.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Sports » Latest News

KWON will chat with Bartlesville High head football coach Harry Wright on Wednesday evening during his weekly radio program. Coach Wright will preview Bartlesville’s tough matchup on the road at Muskogee, while also recapping a wild game against Sand Springs from this past weekend. The Harry Wright Show airs...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Osage Co. Early Voting Information

Early voting in Osage Co. is November 2-5. Wednesday through Friday’s hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday’s hours are from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Locations include both the Osage County Fairgrounds, 320 Skyline Drive in Pawhuska and the early voting site at First Baptist Church, 825 W Rogers Blvd in Skiatook.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Daniah Blation Crowned Homecoming Queen; Read about the 2023 Homecoming Court

Senior Daniah Blation was crowned Sapulpa’s 2022 Football Homecoming Court, prior to the game against the Memorial Chargers. Daniah Blation is the daughter of Remisha Ingram and Andre Miles. Daniah is a member of the Sapulpa High School National Honor Society where she volunteered for the Red Cross and donated blood. Daniah plays softball for Sapulpa high school, and she is also on a traveling Softball team. She has been named All-District Utility Player and received the Core Value of Self Control award. Daniah has been named as one of the Top 100 Athletes in Sapulpa for Vype Magazine. Daniah is a member of Faith Church where she volunteers in the baby room and helps with Halloween setup. After high school, Daniah plans to become an RN and then go back to school to become a labor and delivery nurse. She would also like to travel.
SAPULPA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Dewey Fall Festival Offers Fun for All Ages

Don Tyler Park in downtown Dewey will be filled with goblins and ghosts and games (OH MY!) this weekend as the City of Dewey celebrates its annual Fall Festivl on Saturday, October 29 from 2 to 8 pm. The event features a cake walk, ring toss, duck pond, musical chairs,...
DEWEY, OK
kggfradio.com

Community Elementary Lockdown Has Been Lifted

The lockdown at Community Elementary has been lifted according to Halie O’Connor, Public Relations/Administrative Assistant at Community Elementary. KGGF News received a confirmed report of a lockdown at Coffeyville’s Community Elementary earlier this morning. Although Coffeyville Police Department was on the scene, the situation was apparently resolved as just before noon the word came from O'Connor with Community Elementary via email that the lockdown had been lifted.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

CITY MATTERS: Elections, a Retirement, Free Leaf/Grass Collection and More

This week on CITY MATTERS, City Manager Mike Bailey was joined by Development Director Lis Beeman, Public Works Director Keith Henry and City Engineer Michah Siemers. Bailey reminded listeners of the upcoming city elections in the general election on Novemeber 8 with early voting starting November 2nd, Seats in Wards 2, 3 and 4 are in play.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville to Accept Proposals for FCC Building

The former First Cristian Church building, located at 520 S. Osage Ave., has been on the City’s radar for some time, with the City Council recently hearing the negative results of a feasibility study done to determine whether the building would be appropriate for a small to mid-sized conference center.The group has said it will consider other uses.This has the City asking the public to submit any plans they might have for the facility. according to city manager Mike Bailey on CITY MATTERS.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa nonprofit holds clothes sale

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa nonprofit organization is raising funds with a clothes sale in midtown Tulsa. Dress for Success Tulsa is a nonprofit dedicated to helping women reach economic independence. The “Fall into Savings Sale” is happening at the nonprofit’s building at East 31st Street and South Harvard...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Looks to Outsource Management of Price Fields Sports Complex

The City of Bartlesville is hoping to completely outsource operations at the Price Fields Sports Complex, a City-owned facility featuring baseball and softball fields and related facilities. A Request for Qualifications has been issued in an effort to find a qualified management team, City Manager Mike Bailey said this week on CITY MATTERS.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

EARLY VOTING BEGINS WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2022, GENERAL ELECTION AND THE CITY OF BARTLESVILLE WARD 2, WARD 3 AND WARD 4 ELECTION

Early voting begins Wednesday, November 2,for voters in WashingtonCounty. Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day, have the option of voting early at their County Election Board. WashingtonCounty Election Board Secretary Yvonne House, said early voting is open to all voters. “You...
BARTLESVILLE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy