Read full article on original website
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Kiwanis: The Christmas Parade and The Celebrate Giving Event
The Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville Hosts The Bartlesville Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 3, 2022, promptly at 6:30 pm in downtown Bartlesville. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION from the Kiwanis was Pat Campbell and Jeanette Miller. They announced this year's theme as TOYLAND. Pat Campbell invited everyone to create a holiday...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Community Events
Tom Mix Museum presents Haunts of Memories Past Thursday and Saturday, 7pm, at Sippin’ Sweet, formerly the Heritage Theatre in Dewey. Doors open at 6:15pm and snacks will be available for purchase. You can learn of the early day citizens who once lived in the Dewey area. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for students and 13 and younger are free, but they do need a ticket. Purchase tickets at The Tom Mix Museum or by calling 918-534-1555.
news9.com
Volunteers Transform Downtown Sapulpa Into Winter Wonderland
SAPULPA, Okla. - Sapulpa could become the next Green Country Christmas destination for families and shoppers. Downtown will be shining bright this Christmas season! News On 6's Ryan Gillin took us to downtown Sapulpa where residents are ready for the holiday spirit.
Rhema announces dates for Christmas Lights
The annual Christmas light displays will open for the season on November 23rd and stay open through January 1st.
Cabin Boys is coming to Claremore
Cabin Boys Brewery has chosen Claremore to open its second location as it nears its 5th anniversary.
bartlesvilleradio.com
OKWU Ranks 4th in 2023 Best RN Programs in Oklahoma
Congratulations, to Oklahoma Wesleyan University at Bartlesville for ranking in the Top 5 Best RN Programs by Registerednursing.org. The website says selecting the best nursing school in Oklahoma can be difficult. To make the process easier, first look for a school that supports students towards licensure and beyond. A great way to measure this is through NCLEX-RN "pass rates." We have ranked the top 20 nursing schools in Oklahoma by analyzing current and historical NCLEX-RN "pass rates", meaning the percentage of graduates who pass the exam, out of the 46 RN programs in the state. Programs reviewed include schools that offer an Associate in Nursing (ADN/ASN), BSN, or Direct-Entry MSN Degree.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sports » Latest News
KWON will chat with Bartlesville High head football coach Harry Wright on Wednesday evening during his weekly radio program. Coach Wright will preview Bartlesville’s tough matchup on the road at Muskogee, while also recapping a wild game against Sand Springs from this past weekend. The Harry Wright Show airs...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage Co. Early Voting Information
Early voting in Osage Co. is November 2-5. Wednesday through Friday’s hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday’s hours are from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Locations include both the Osage County Fairgrounds, 320 Skyline Drive in Pawhuska and the early voting site at First Baptist Church, 825 W Rogers Blvd in Skiatook.
sapulpatimes.com
Daniah Blation Crowned Homecoming Queen; Read about the 2023 Homecoming Court
Senior Daniah Blation was crowned Sapulpa’s 2022 Football Homecoming Court, prior to the game against the Memorial Chargers. Daniah Blation is the daughter of Remisha Ingram and Andre Miles. Daniah is a member of the Sapulpa High School National Honor Society where she volunteered for the Red Cross and donated blood. Daniah plays softball for Sapulpa high school, and she is also on a traveling Softball team. She has been named All-District Utility Player and received the Core Value of Self Control award. Daniah has been named as one of the Top 100 Athletes in Sapulpa for Vype Magazine. Daniah is a member of Faith Church where she volunteers in the baby room and helps with Halloween setup. After high school, Daniah plans to become an RN and then go back to school to become a labor and delivery nurse. She would also like to travel.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Dewey Fall Festival Offers Fun for All Ages
Don Tyler Park in downtown Dewey will be filled with goblins and ghosts and games (OH MY!) this weekend as the City of Dewey celebrates its annual Fall Festivl on Saturday, October 29 from 2 to 8 pm. The event features a cake walk, ring toss, duck pond, musical chairs,...
kggfradio.com
Community Elementary Lockdown Has Been Lifted
The lockdown at Community Elementary has been lifted according to Halie O’Connor, Public Relations/Administrative Assistant at Community Elementary. KGGF News received a confirmed report of a lockdown at Coffeyville’s Community Elementary earlier this morning. Although Coffeyville Police Department was on the scene, the situation was apparently resolved as just before noon the word came from O'Connor with Community Elementary via email that the lockdown had been lifted.
Tulsa's Admiral Twin Drive-In Set To Close For The Season
Admiral Twin Drive-In theater in Tulsa will host its final weekend of screenings for the season before reopening in 2023. Owner Blake Smith says 2022 was a great year and that they look forward to reopening in the Spring. "What a great season for us! Some of the highlights of...
bartlesvilleradio.com
CITY MATTERS: Elections, a Retirement, Free Leaf/Grass Collection and More
This week on CITY MATTERS, City Manager Mike Bailey was joined by Development Director Lis Beeman, Public Works Director Keith Henry and City Engineer Michah Siemers. Bailey reminded listeners of the upcoming city elections in the general election on Novemeber 8 with early voting starting November 2nd, Seats in Wards 2, 3 and 4 are in play.
sapulpatimes.com
Musical House on Teel Road puts on Halloween show for fifth year in a row
The house at 16525 W. Teel Road looks a lot like the other houses in the area: two stories on a nice patch of land, set back from the street, and it’s still easy to see the Halloween decorations in the front yard. But when the sun goes down...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville to Accept Proposals for FCC Building
The former First Cristian Church building, located at 520 S. Osage Ave., has been on the City’s radar for some time, with the City Council recently hearing the negative results of a feasibility study done to determine whether the building would be appropriate for a small to mid-sized conference center.The group has said it will consider other uses.This has the City asking the public to submit any plans they might have for the facility. according to city manager Mike Bailey on CITY MATTERS.
Bixby school bus pulled out of ditch in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A school bus was pulled out of a ditch in south Tulsa on Tuesday morning. The Bixby Public Schools bus was seen in a ditch near East 121st Street South and South Yale Avenue. Bixby Public Schools Superintendent Rob Miller said the bus driver missed his...
Tulsa nonprofit holds clothes sale
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa nonprofit organization is raising funds with a clothes sale in midtown Tulsa. Dress for Success Tulsa is a nonprofit dedicated to helping women reach economic independence. The “Fall into Savings Sale” is happening at the nonprofit’s building at East 31st Street and South Harvard...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Looks to Outsource Management of Price Fields Sports Complex
The City of Bartlesville is hoping to completely outsource operations at the Price Fields Sports Complex, a City-owned facility featuring baseball and softball fields and related facilities. A Request for Qualifications has been issued in an effort to find a qualified management team, City Manager Mike Bailey said this week on CITY MATTERS.
bartlesvilleradio.com
EARLY VOTING BEGINS WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2022, GENERAL ELECTION AND THE CITY OF BARTLESVILLE WARD 2, WARD 3 AND WARD 4 ELECTION
Early voting begins Wednesday, November 2,for voters in WashingtonCounty. Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day, have the option of voting early at their County Election Board. WashingtonCounty Election Board Secretary Yvonne House, said early voting is open to all voters. “You...
Tulsa police investigating audio recording from citizen's academy training
The Tulsa Police Department is investigating after statements made by officers during its Citizen's Police Academy last week.
Comments / 0