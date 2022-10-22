Read full article on original website
Kennewick, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Kennewick. The Columbia High School football team will have a game with River View High School on October 24, 2022, 17:00:00. The Kennewick High School football team will have a game with Southridge High School on October 24, 2022, 18:00:00.
Yakima Herald Republic
Gilberto Medina Villanueva, 81
Gilberto Medina Villanueva, 81, of Sunnyside died Saturday, Oct. 22, at Prestige Rehab and Care. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Sunnyside, valleyhillsfh.com.
Irrigon, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Grant Union High School football team will have a game with Irrigon JrSr High School on October 23, 2022, 19:00:00.
Yakima Herald Republic
Steven D. Ripley, 74
Steven D. Ripley, 74, of Granger died Sunday, Oct. 23, in Walla Walla. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Zillah, valleyhillsfh.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Elmer Weible, 92
Elmer Weible, 92, of Yakima died Wednesday, Oct. 19. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Zillah, valleyhillsfh.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Earl John Porter Jr., 63
Earl John Porter Jr., 63, of Selah died Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Rainier Memorial Center, rainiermemorial.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Valerie Joy Thiesfeld, 83
Valerie Joy Thiesfeld, 83, of Yakima died Friday, Oct. 21, at Harborview Hospital, Seattle. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
David Bernard Adams, 74
David Bernard Adams, 74, of Yakima died Saturday, Oct. 22, at Cottage in the Meadow. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Mark Alan Rowe, 53
Mark Alan Rowe, 53, of Yakima died Sunday, Oct. 23. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Sharon Townsend, 79
Sharon Townsend, 79, of Naches died Thursday, Oct. 20. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
southsoundbiz.com
Tacoma’s MultiCare Acquiring Yakima Valley Memorial
Yakima Valley Memorial, which operates Yakima’s only hospital, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Tacoma-based MultiCare Health System under plans announced Friday. The health care systems said last spring that they had begun the process to study such a consolidation. They have worked together since 2021 on oncology care in central Washington.
The Four Burgers in Yakima Bob Belcher would be Proud of
Yakima is a great place for delicious food, especially burgers in this town. The actual creativity comes from the chefs in the Valley using fresh meat and produces raised right here in Washington. We decided to ask the question of who has the four best tastiest and most creative burgers, ones that the fictional character Bob Belcher from Bob’s Burgers would be proud of, and the answers became quite simple.
Yakima Herald Republic
MultiCare leaders hope to build Memorial into leading health care hub for Central Washington
Yakima’s hospital will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of MultiCare in early 2023, when its name will change to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital. MultiCare President Florence Chang and CEO Bill Robertson toured the hospital Friday morning as it was announced that the Tacoma-based, not-for-profit health care system will acquire Memorial under an agreement that was signed earlier in the day.
Yakima Herald Republic
Eldoris M. Williams, 83
Eldoris Morlene Williams, 83, of Prosser died Saturday, Oct. 22. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
nbcrightnow.com
I-90 eastbound closed after a semi-collision in Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:20 p.m. Both eastbound lanes are now open. I-90 eastbound and westbound are both down to one lane of travel. I-90 eastbound is closed after a semi crash in Ellensburg. The westbound lanes on I-90 is down to one lane. According to the Washington State Patrol,...
Digging Up Ice Age Mammoth Bones Near Kennewick, the Coyote Canyon Site
Did you know there is an archeological dig operation and museum next to Kennewick? It’s called the Coyote Canyon Mammoth Site and MCBONES Research Center Foundation, and it's open to the public during certain months of the year. What is a Mammoth?. A mammoth was a large, hairy, elephant-like...
Yakima Herald Republic
Gathering in Toppenish calls for an end to violence on Yakama Reservation
TOPPENISH — Julie Andy Jim stood in Pioneer Park on Saturday afternoon holding a poster with information about her son, Gerald Wyena, a Yakama Nation citizen who disappeared in late April. She spoke briefly, though it’s hard for her to talk about her son, whom she thinks of every...
nbcrightnow.com
Crashes slow Yakima traffic
YAKIMA, Wash.- Two crashes on I-82 near milepost 33 are causing traffic delays. According to the Washington State Patrol, the two crashes, as well as a woman in labor in the same area, have traffic backed up to Nob Hill in Yakima. This is a developing story, which means information...
3 Stops You’ve Got to Make When Visiting Yakima, Washington
Everywhere has special places you've got to check out and if I had to narrow it down to three spots in Yakima, Washington this is where I would go! Message us with your ideas and we can see who comes out on top!. When Visiting Yakima You Must Stop At.
Yakima Herald Republic
Rob Phillips: Colder weather just in time for much-anticipated elk hunting season
This weekend marks the opener of one of the most anticipated hunting seasons of the year. The nine-day general elk season runs this Saturday through Sunday, Nov. 6. And, looking at the weather change we’ve been experiencing, the timing might be just right. The past two months the big...
Comments / 0