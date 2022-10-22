ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toppenish, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Gilberto Medina Villanueva, 81

Gilberto Medina Villanueva, 81, of Sunnyside died Saturday, Oct. 22, at Prestige Rehab and Care. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Sunnyside, valleyhillsfh.com.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
High School Football PRO

Irrigon, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Grant Union High School football team will have a game with Irrigon JrSr High School on October 23, 2022, 19:00:00.
IRRIGON, OR
Yakima Herald Republic

Steven D. Ripley, 74

Steven D. Ripley, 74, of Granger died Sunday, Oct. 23, in Walla Walla. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Zillah, valleyhillsfh.com.
GRANGER, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Elmer Weible, 92

Elmer Weible, 92, of Yakima died Wednesday, Oct. 19. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Zillah, valleyhillsfh.com.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Earl John Porter Jr., 63

Earl John Porter Jr., 63, of Selah died Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Rainier Memorial Center, rainiermemorial.com.
SELAH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Valerie Joy Thiesfeld, 83

Valerie Joy Thiesfeld, 83, of Yakima died Friday, Oct. 21, at Harborview Hospital, Seattle. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

David Bernard Adams, 74

David Bernard Adams, 74, of Yakima died Saturday, Oct. 22, at Cottage in the Meadow. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Mark Alan Rowe, 53

Mark Alan Rowe, 53, of Yakima died Sunday, Oct. 23. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Sharon Townsend, 79

Sharon Townsend, 79, of Naches died Thursday, Oct. 20. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
NACHES, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Tacoma’s MultiCare Acquiring Yakima Valley Memorial

Yakima Valley Memorial, which operates Yakima’s only hospital, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Tacoma-based MultiCare Health System under plans announced Friday. The health care systems said last spring that they had begun the process to study such a consolidation. They have worked together since 2021 on oncology care in central Washington.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

The Four Burgers in Yakima Bob Belcher would be Proud of

Yakima is a great place for delicious food, especially burgers in this town. The actual creativity comes from the chefs in the Valley using fresh meat and produces raised right here in Washington. We decided to ask the question of who has the four best tastiest and most creative burgers, ones that the fictional character Bob Belcher from Bob’s Burgers would be proud of, and the answers became quite simple.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

MultiCare leaders hope to build Memorial into leading health care hub for Central Washington

Yakima’s hospital will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of MultiCare in early 2023, when its name will change to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital. MultiCare President Florence Chang and CEO Bill Robertson toured the hospital Friday morning as it was announced that the Tacoma-based, not-for-profit health care system will acquire Memorial under an agreement that was signed earlier in the day.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Eldoris M. Williams, 83

Eldoris Morlene Williams, 83, of Prosser died Saturday, Oct. 22. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
PROSSER, WA
nbcrightnow.com

I-90 eastbound closed after a semi-collision in Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:20 p.m. Both eastbound lanes are now open. I-90 eastbound and westbound are both down to one lane of travel. I-90 eastbound is closed after a semi crash in Ellensburg. The westbound lanes on I-90 is down to one lane. According to the Washington State Patrol,...
ELLENSBURG, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crashes slow Yakima traffic

YAKIMA, Wash.- Two crashes on I-82 near milepost 33 are causing traffic delays. According to the Washington State Patrol, the two crashes, as well as a woman in labor in the same area, have traffic backed up to Nob Hill in Yakima. This is a developing story, which means information...
YAKIMA, WA

