The Pacific Northwest has its share of cryptids, those unexplained creatures of myth and legend. Everyone’s heard about Sasquatch, which a Tampico man claims to have captured on film in Northern California. There’s also “Batsquatch,” a creature supposedly spotted around Mount St. Helens that makes the flying monkeys in “The Wizard of Oz” look like household pets, and the Dragon of Lake Chelan.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO