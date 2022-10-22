Read full article on original website
MultiCare leaders hope to build Memorial into leading health care hub for Central Washington
Yakima’s hospital will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of MultiCare in early 2023, when its name will change to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital. MultiCare President Florence Chang and CEO Bill Robertson toured the hospital Friday morning as it was announced that the Tacoma-based, not-for-profit health care system will acquire Memorial under an agreement that was signed earlier in the day.
Gathering in Toppenish calls for an end to violence on Yakama Reservation
TOPPENISH — Julie Andy Jim stood in Pioneer Park on Saturday afternoon holding a poster with information about her son, Gerald Wyena, a Yakama Nation citizen who disappeared in late April. She spoke briefly, though it’s hard for her to talk about her son, whom she thinks of every...
Steven D. Ripley, 74
Steven D. Ripley, 74, of Granger died Sunday, Oct. 23, in Walla Walla. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Zillah, valleyhillsfh.com.
Mark Alan Rowe, 53
Mark Alan Rowe, 53, of Yakima died Sunday, Oct. 23. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Perry Van Easton, 59
Perry Van Easton, 59, of Yakima died Saturday, Oct. 22. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Valerie Joy Thiesfeld, 83
Valerie Joy Thiesfeld, 83, of Yakima died Friday, Oct. 21, at Harborview Hospital, Seattle. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Earl John Porter Jr., 63
Earl John Porter Jr., 63, of Selah died Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Rainier Memorial Center, rainiermemorial.com.
David Bernard Adams, 74
David Bernard Adams, 74, of Yakima died Saturday, Oct. 22, at Cottage in the Meadow. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Elmer Weible, 92
Elmer Weible, 92, of Yakima died Wednesday, Oct. 19. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Zillah, valleyhillsfh.com.
Yakima woman meets friends and makes new ones at morning visits to restaurant
Betty Balmer began dating her future husband, Robert Clarence “RC” Balmer, after she ran for queen of the Toppenish Fourth of July celebration in 1946. She was Betty Joyce Lichtenberg then and looking forward to her senior year at Toppenish High. RC was a 1944 Zillah High School...
It Happened Here: Kellogg's 'discovers' Bigg Mixx cereal character along Toppenish Creek
The Pacific Northwest has its share of cryptids, those unexplained creatures of myth and legend. Everyone’s heard about Sasquatch, which a Tampico man claims to have captured on film in Northern California. There’s also “Batsquatch,” a creature supposedly spotted around Mount St. Helens that makes the flying monkeys in “The Wizard of Oz” look like household pets, and the Dragon of Lake Chelan.
Yakima contractor among 22 fined by EPA for alleged lead paint rule violations
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 10 has reached settlements with 22 home renovators in Idaho and Washington for violations of federal lead-based paint regulations, including a Yakima contractor. In a settlement agreement signed in July, Kline Construction and Associates agreed to pay an $800 fine to settle three...
Opinion: MultiCare deal might be just what the doctor ordered
After months of negotiations between Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and MultiCare Health System Inc., MultiCare’s president and CEO were in town last week to announce they’re buying the financially troubled Yakima hospital. Memorial will be known as MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital by early next year. MultiCare President Florence...
Gilberto Medina Villanueva, 81
Gilberto Medina Villanueva, 81, of Sunnyside died Saturday, Oct. 22, at Prestige Rehab and Care. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Sunnyside, valleyhillsfh.com.
Former Yakima Together Church pastor sues accuser over defamation in rape allegation
Micahn Carter, a former pastor at Church of the Highlands in Alabama, has filed a defamation lawsuit against a woman whose 2021 rape allegation against him, he says, resulted in his loss of employment at Highlands and loss of reputation. Carter, who denies the rape allegation, filed the lawsuit in...
Authorities release names of 2 victims in weekend homicides in Yakima
The Yakima County Coroner's Office has identified the victims of two separate homicides that occurred last weekend. Angela Aguilar, 31, was found dead Friday morning at the Yakima Inn at 1022 N. First St. Police said she appeared to have been shot to death. In a separate incident Saturday, police...
Heartache, anger in Central Washington over drinking-water wells tainted by ‘forever chemicals’
SELAH — In 2016, Brandi and Brad Hyatt purchased a three-bedroom home with sweeping views of the Cascades, Mount Rainier and Mount Adams. Their house sits more than 4 miles east of this Central Washington community, beyond the reach of Selah’s public water system. So, the couple and their two children relied on a well punched into a basalt lava rock aquifer to quench their thirst, cook, clean and bathe.
Eldoris M. Williams, 83
Eldoris Morlene Williams, 83, of Prosser died Saturday, Oct. 22. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
Man charged with running over Yakima police officers deemed incompetent to stand trial
A Yakima man accused of running over two Yakima police officers in 2021 will not be prosecuted. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld ordered two first-degree assault charges against Salvador Munoz-Gonzalez dismissed without prejudice after finding him incompetent to stand trial. The order also drops first-degree robbery, possessing a stolen vehicle and eluding charges that were filed against Munoz-Gonzalez in the Jan. 5, 2021, incident at the Walmart on East Chestnut Avenue.
Yakima man found with 77,000 fentanyl pills sentenced to seven years on drug-dealing charge
A 28-year-old Yakima man was sentenced to seven years in prison for dealing fentanyl. Alejandro Ferandez pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl with the intent to deliver during an Oct. 17 hearing in Yakima County Superior Court. In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped charges of possessing cocaine with intent to deliver, possessing a stolen firearm and two counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
