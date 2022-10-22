ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

247Sports

Prince Kollie Trades Waiting Game for Impacting It

When you’re used to impacting a football game the way Prince Kollie did during his prep days at David Crockett High School in Jonesborough, Tenn., standing idly by can be a torturous experience. The four-star prospect put up “video game” numbers as a linebacker/running back for the Pioneers in...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
247Sports

Ex-Notre Dame QB Brady Quinn says Syracuse's Garrett Shrader could be 'Achilles heel' against Irish

Notre Dame football’s game at Syracuse this Saturday is one of the most interesting of the Week 9 slate. The Irish in the midst of a down year in their first season under head coach Marcus Freeman, while the Orange are having their best campaign yet under Dino Babers. Despite a recent loss to Clemson, Syracuse came in at No. 16 in the latest AP Poll Top 25. A big reason for Syracuse's success quarterback Garrett Shrader's breakout year. During a recent segment on CBS Sports HQ, former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn predicted Shrader could give the Fighting Irish some problems.
SYRACUSE, NY
joeinsider.com

2022 MHSAA football playoff brackets announced

The 2022 Michigan high school football regular season has ended and seven St. Joseph County schools have earned a berth into the MHSAA playoffs. Full brackets were released Sunday and statewide pairings can be found here. All St. Joseph County teams will have their first round games at the standard 7 p.m. Friday start time.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
lanthorn.com

Men’s basketball loses first game of the season against Oakland

Grand Valley State University’s men’s basketball team lost their first game of the season on the road against a Division 1 opponent in Oakland University that finished 76-92. It was also head coach Cornell Mann’s first game, a previous assistant coach for the Golden Grizzlies (2016-17), who noted...
ALLENDALE, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you also happen to be a big fan of pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for the atmosphere and food the provide.
INDIANA STATE
cstoredecisions.com

Becoming Terrible’s

2022 has been a big year for Terrible’s. The Las Vegas-based chain began the year with a major rebranding initiative, changing its chain name from Terrible Herbst to Terrible’s, complete with a new logo and fresh signage for the convenience stores. Now, Terrible’s is taking on technology, rolling...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Times-Union Newspaper

Gabe's Held Grand Opening Saturday

People were lining up as early as 5 a.m. Saturday for the 9 a.m. grand opening of Gabe’s, 2856 Frontage Road, Warsaw. Doug and Roni Wise were the first in line at 5 a.m. with their granddaughter, Ailah Burchett. Doug said they didn’t have anything else better to do and Roni said she “does this all over town.”
WARSAW, IN
cbs4indy.com

This is the top-rated fast food in Indiana

(CBS4) They call it fast food for a reason. It’s an easy stop on the way home or during your short lunch break. A recent study from CashNetUSA identified the top-rated fast-food chains in every state. For Indiana, Chick-Fil-A was number one. KTLA reports researchers determined the rankings by...
INDIANA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Polls show tight races for Senate, Governor in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican challengers Adam Laxalt and Joe Lombardo hold leads in the races for Senate and governor, and new Insider Advantage poll shows. The poll of 550 likely voters taken Thursday shows Laxalt with a two-point edge over Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. 48 percent of respondents backed the former attorney general, while 46 percent supported the incumbent.
NEVADA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Nevada Day closures

ELKO – Nevada will celebrate 158 years of statehood on Friday with a day off for schools as well as state and local offices. Schools throughout Elko County and Great Basin College will be closed on Friday, along with Elko County and City of Elko offices, giving students and employees a three-day weekend.
ELKO, NV
The Nevada Independent

Las Vegas hotel mogul Robert Bigelow spends nearly $50 million to support Lombardo, other Republicans

Bigelow also directly contributed $9.3 million to the Republican Governors Association (RGA) over the past calendar year, with an affiliated company (Sedona Magnet LLC) contributing another $3 million, for a total of $12.3 million. The post Las Vegas hotel mogul Robert Bigelow spends nearly $50 million to support Lombardo, other Republicans appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WANE-TV

Man killed by own vehicle in Indiana Toll Road crash

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana State Police Toll Road Post is investigating a two vehicle crash in LaGrange County that killed a man from Florida. It happened shortly after 9:30 Sunday night on eastbound I-90 near the 111.2 mile marker. According to troopers’ preliminary investigation, Kubanychbek Abdyrakhmanov, 41, of Coral Springs, Florida, hit a deer in the left lane. Abdyrakhmanov stopped in that lane and got out to inspect the damage.
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
247Sports

247Sports

