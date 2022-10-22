Read full article on original website
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to be a big fan of pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for the atmosphere and food the provide.
cstoredecisions.com
Becoming Terrible’s
2022 has been a big year for Terrible’s. The Las Vegas-based chain began the year with a major rebranding initiative, changing its chain name from Terrible Herbst to Terrible’s, complete with a new logo and fresh signage for the convenience stores. Now, Terrible’s is taking on technology, rolling...
Times-Union Newspaper
Gabe's Held Grand Opening Saturday
People were lining up as early as 5 a.m. Saturday for the 9 a.m. grand opening of Gabe’s, 2856 Frontage Road, Warsaw. Doug and Roni Wise were the first in line at 5 a.m. with their granddaughter, Ailah Burchett. Doug said they didn’t have anything else better to do and Roni said she “does this all over town.”
cbs4indy.com
This is the top-rated fast food in Indiana
(CBS4) They call it fast food for a reason. It’s an easy stop on the way home or during your short lunch break. A recent study from CashNetUSA identified the top-rated fast-food chains in every state. For Indiana, Chick-Fil-A was number one. KTLA reports researchers determined the rankings by...
KOLO TV Reno
Polls show tight races for Senate, Governor in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican challengers Adam Laxalt and Joe Lombardo hold leads in the races for Senate and governor, and new Insider Advantage poll shows. The poll of 550 likely voters taken Thursday shows Laxalt with a two-point edge over Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. 48 percent of respondents backed the former attorney general, while 46 percent supported the incumbent.
Elko Daily Free Press
Nevada Day closures
ELKO – Nevada will celebrate 158 years of statehood on Friday with a day off for schools as well as state and local offices. Schools throughout Elko County and Great Basin College will be closed on Friday, along with Elko County and City of Elko offices, giving students and employees a three-day weekend.
Las Vegas hotel mogul Robert Bigelow spends nearly $50 million to support Lombardo, other Republicans
Bigelow also directly contributed $9.3 million to the Republican Governors Association (RGA) over the past calendar year, with an affiliated company (Sedona Magnet LLC) contributing another $3 million, for a total of $12.3 million. The post Las Vegas hotel mogul Robert Bigelow spends nearly $50 million to support Lombardo, other Republicans appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Benton Co. fugitive accused of husband’s murder taken into custody in Indiana
A woman who went missing after bonding out of a Missouri jail on an accusation of murdering her husband was found in Indiana, according to police.
Hundreds of flights at Harry Reid delayed following high winds
As a cold front pushed strong winds into the Las Vegas valley, hundreds of flights in and out of Harry Reid International Airport have been delayed and almost a dozen flights have been canceled.
WANE-TV
Man killed by own vehicle in Indiana Toll Road crash
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana State Police Toll Road Post is investigating a two vehicle crash in LaGrange County that killed a man from Florida. It happened shortly after 9:30 Sunday night on eastbound I-90 near the 111.2 mile marker. According to troopers’ preliminary investigation, Kubanychbek Abdyrakhmanov, 41, of Coral Springs, Florida, hit a deer in the left lane. Abdyrakhmanov stopped in that lane and got out to inspect the damage.
No prison time for Indiana man who fatally shot daughter during gun safety talk
A northwestern Indiana man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his 9-year-old daughter as he was talking to her two brothers about gun safety won’t serve any prison time for her 2017 death.
Bankrupt solar company leaves customers with useless systems
After a national solar company went bankrupt, some customers in West Michigan are left with systems that do not work and are tens of thousands of dollars in debt.
247Sports
