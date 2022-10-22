Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Notre Dame Five-Star Commit Charle Jagusah Enjoys Latest Campus Visit
Notre Dame offensive line commit Charles Jagusah returned to campus for another visit, and his bond continued to grow
Latest on Four-Star WR Taeshaun Lyons and Notre Dame
The latest on Notre Dame and Hayward (Calif.) Tennyson four-star receiver Taeshaun Lyons, a top class of 2023 target.
Notre Dame in the NFL: Notable Performances from the Weekend
Notre Dame had 43 former players currently listed on NFL rosters during week six of this National Football season. Here are some notable performances.
Everything Dino Babers said ahead of Notre Dame vs. Syracuse
Notre Dame takes on Syracuse this Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for Noon ET. On Monday, Orange head coach Dino Babers addressed the media. Here is everything he had to say as it relates to the Fighting Irish. On facing Notre Dame this weekend. “Notre Dame, we get an opportunity...
Irish Illustrated Insider Recruiting Podcast (Oct. 26)
In our latest recruiting podcast, Kevin Sinclair and Tim Prister discuss a variety of topics, starting with CJ Carr who put together nearly 400 passing yards on Friday. Also, takeaways from Jeremiyah Love’s standout performance on Friday, the surge in play from Owen Wafle, and other Fighting Irish commits.
joeinsider.com
2022 MHSAA football playoff brackets announced
The 2022 Michigan high school football regular season has ended and seven St. Joseph County schools have earned a berth into the MHSAA playoffs. Full brackets were released Sunday and statewide pairings can be found here. All St. Joseph County teams will have their first round games at the standard 7 p.m. Friday start time.
Indiana basketball player preview: Nathan Childress
Indiana basketball begins the 2022-23 season in two weeks (14 days) and we continue to preview the Hoosiers roster for this exciting season. Next on the list is junior forward, Nathan Childress. Nathan Childress | 6’6″ 212lbs | Junior Forward. The Academic All-Big Ten honoree from last season...
High school football playoff matchups announced Sunday
Week nine has come and gone for high school football and now it's time to find out which West Michigan teams will make a 2022 playoff push. FOX 17 has the latest playoff matches from Selection Sunday.
247Sports
College football recruiting: Top 20 prospects in Tennessee for 2023 class
The 2023 recruiting cycle is heating up with less than two months remaining until the Early Signing Period as some of the top players around the country are announcing their college decisions. With that in mind, we have decided to check in on the top recruits in the state of Tennessee.
hometownnewsnow.com
La Lumiere at Civic Game Cancelled
(La Porte, IN) - For a while, it looked like La Lumiere School and the City of La Porte would come together to host a home game for the school's high-flying basketball team. The Lakers, annually ranked among the country's best College Prep School teams, were scheduled to play on November 11 at the Civic Auditorium. However, the school has withdrawn from the game against Donda Academy.
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to be a big fan of pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for the atmosphere and food the provide.
Inside Indiana Business
Mayor Murphy: ‘Bright future’ for northwest Indiana
With tens of millions of dollars in projects underway or planned for his city, Mayor Matt Murphy believes Valparaiso and northwest Indiana are poised for transformational growth. Among multiple projects in Valpo’s downtown is the Journeyman Distillery, which is transforming an abandoned windshield wiper plant into a campus to include a distillery, brewery, restaurant and event space.
4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
warricknews.com
Expanded gaming floor at Hard Rock Casino debuts
GARY — Fans of the slot machines at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana now have even more "instruments" they can choose to play. The Gary casino opened its expanded slot floor Tuesday, adding 65 new machines across 1,240-square feet of gaming space adjacent to the Fresh Harvest eatery. Hard...
valpo.life
South Shore Line builds connected future with Double Track Project
As South Shore Line paves the way for a more connected future in Northwest Indiana by shortening travel time to Chicago and adding 14 more train rides to every weekday, it is also ensuring that the South Shore Line overall is in top-notch condition. Through the Double Track Project, South...
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Indiana
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Hoosier State is known for its comfort food and with so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?
If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
WISH-TV
Michigan City experiencing washouts causing large pot holes on I-94 EB
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Several vehicles are reporting flat tires on I-94 eastbound in Michigan City due to rain causing washouts, according to Indiana State Police. Mile Marker 34 is experiencing washouts resulting in large pot holes.
abc57.com
Road restrictions in place on Cleveland for concrete repairs
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Access to Cleveland Road, between Juniper and Ironwood roads, will be temporarily restricted starting October 24 while crews make permanent concrete repairs in response to a water main break in the area on October 12. The work should be complete by Saturday, depending on weather.
WNDU
Indiana gas tax to increase
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thanksgiving travelers take note!. Indiana’s Department of Revenue has served notice that the state’s gasoline-use tax will increase by 1.1 cents per gallon on Nov. 1. Indiana has two separate state gas taxes, one stays the same from month to month, at 33...
247Sports
56K+
Followers
387K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0