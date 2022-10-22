ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Irish Illustrated Insider Recruiting Podcast (Oct. 26)

In our latest recruiting podcast, Kevin Sinclair and Tim Prister discuss a variety of topics, starting with CJ Carr who put together nearly 400 passing yards on Friday. Also, takeaways from Jeremiyah Love’s standout performance on Friday, the surge in play from Owen Wafle, and other Fighting Irish commits.
NOTRE DAME, IN
2022 MHSAA football playoff brackets announced

The 2022 Michigan high school football regular season has ended and seven St. Joseph County schools have earned a berth into the MHSAA playoffs. Full brackets were released Sunday and statewide pairings can be found here. All St. Joseph County teams will have their first round games at the standard 7 p.m. Friday start time.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
Indiana basketball player preview: Nathan Childress

Indiana basketball begins the 2022-23 season in two weeks (14 days) and we continue to preview the Hoosiers roster for this exciting season. Next on the list is junior forward, Nathan Childress. Nathan Childress | 6’6″ 212lbs | Junior Forward. The Academic All-Big Ten honoree from last season...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
La Lumiere at Civic Game Cancelled

(La Porte, IN) - For a while, it looked like La Lumiere School and the City of La Porte would come together to host a home game for the school's high-flying basketball team. The Lakers, annually ranked among the country's best College Prep School teams, were scheduled to play on November 11 at the Civic Auditorium. However, the school has withdrawn from the game against Donda Academy.
LA PORTE, IN
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you also happen to be a big fan of pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for the atmosphere and food the provide.
INDIANA STATE
Mayor Murphy: ‘Bright future’ for northwest Indiana

With tens of millions of dollars in projects underway or planned for his city, Mayor Matt Murphy believes Valparaiso and northwest Indiana are poised for transformational growth. Among multiple projects in Valpo’s downtown is the Journeyman Distillery, which is transforming an abandoned windshield wiper plant into a campus to include a distillery, brewery, restaurant and event space.
VALPARAISO, IN
4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
INDIANA STATE
Expanded gaming floor at Hard Rock Casino debuts

GARY — Fans of the slot machines at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana now have even more "instruments" they can choose to play. The Gary casino opened its expanded slot floor Tuesday, adding 65 new machines across 1,240-square feet of gaming space adjacent to the Fresh Harvest eatery. Hard...
GARY, IN
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Indiana

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Hoosier State is known for its comfort food and with so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
INDIANA STATE
Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?

If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
STURGIS, MI
Road restrictions in place on Cleveland for concrete repairs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Access to Cleveland Road, between Juniper and Ironwood roads, will be temporarily restricted starting October 24 while crews make permanent concrete repairs in response to a water main break in the area on October 12. The work should be complete by Saturday, depending on weather.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Indiana gas tax to increase

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thanksgiving travelers take note!. Indiana’s Department of Revenue has served notice that the state’s gasoline-use tax will increase by 1.1 cents per gallon on Nov. 1. Indiana has two separate state gas taxes, one stays the same from month to month, at 33...
INDIANA STATE
