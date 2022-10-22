Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
What would it cost the Colts to release quarterback Matt Ryan?
Colts coach Frank Reich announced Monday that Sam Ehlinger will replace Matt Ryan as the team's starting quarterback. Here's what you need to know about the contract of Ryan according to spotrac.com and overthecap.com: How much are the Colts paying Matt Ryan in 2022? Matt Ryan will be paid $24,705,882 this season. ...
'We did not hold up our end of the bargain': Colts' Reich on replacing Ryan with Ehlinger
INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts are making an enormous change at the quarterback position, cutting their losses on veteran Matt Ryan after just seven starts and turning the job over to second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger, a move that signals a monumental shift in the direction for the franchise. For the past four years, ever...
Chuck Pagano on Colts benching Matt Ryan, promoting Sam Ehlinger: 'Almost like a waste'
Former Colts coach Chuck Pagano joined The 33rd Team to talk about the Colts decision to bench quarterback Matt Ryan for Sam Ehlinger. “He's really struggled, and they've struggled especially on the offensive side,” he said of Ryan. “There was so much promise and electricity around that team and that roster coming into this year after they moved on from Carson (Wentz) a year ago and brought Matt in there. So much hope. You feel for that organization, feel for that team, that locker room and those fans there. Now, what's the rest of this year gonna look like? It's almost like a waste.”
247Sports
Matthew McConaughey sends message to Sam Ehlinger amid Colts' QB change to ex-Texas star
Sam Ehlinger is the Indianapolis Colts' new starting quarterback, and Texas Longhorns super fan Matthew McConaughey appears to be excited for the former UT star's opportunity. McConaughey took to Twitter and posted a message for Ehlinger, who takes over for the benched Matt Ryan, as the Colts host the Washington Commanders this Sunday.
Colts quarterback options in 2023 include NFL Draft, free agency
The Indianapolis Colts have made a bold move at quarterback, replacing the injured Matt Ryan with 2021 sixth-round draft pick Sam Ehlinger at QB1, with Nick Foles moving to the backup role. That prompts a lot of questions about what the Colts will do for 2023: Stay with the current...
Indiana basketball player preview: Nathan Childress
Indiana basketball begins the 2022-23 season in two weeks (14 days) and we continue to preview the Hoosiers roster for this exciting season. Next on the list is junior forward, Nathan Childress. Nathan Childress | 6’6″ 212lbs | Junior Forward. The Academic All-Big Ten honoree from last season...
