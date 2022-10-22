ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
casualhoya.com

MURRAY UP: Links and Rumors from Georgetown’s Secret Temple Scrimmage (SCORE UPDATE)

With the season about two weeks away, anticipation for news about Hoyas hoops is steadily growing. The Georgetown Hoyas faced the Temple Owls in a scrimmage on October 22nd, in Philadelphia, and by all accounts, one guy named Brandon Murray played very well. The reports that this lunch blog received were that Murray was “aggressive,” “efficient,” and “good.” Jeff Goodman (who reports a second secret scrimmage against Liberty this upcoming weekend) relayed some solid news about the Hoyas and Temple.
WASHINGTON, DC
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland

You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
MARYLAND STATE
tmpresale.com

Chicago at Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore Apr 21st, 2023 – presale code

The latest Chicago presale password is now live: For a short time you can purchase your very own tickets in advance of the general public. You don’t want to miss Chicago’s show in Baltimore do you? Tickets might sell out once they go on sale: during a presale you can acquire your tickets ahead of they sell out!
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Crossing guard struck in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A crossing guard was struck by a car Wednesday morning in Northeast Baltimore, police confirmed to WJZ. The guard was struck at an unknown time at the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane, which is near Sinclair Lane Elementary School and Archbishop Curley High School. The extent of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
insideradio.com

WOLB Baltimore Morning Host Larry Young Sets Retirement.

Larry Young, the former Maryland State Senator turned radio host, will retire from Radio One talk WOLB Baltimore (1010) after 25 years with the station. Young will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 27 at a special anniversary and retirement dinner attended by Urban One founder and chairwoman Cathy Hughes and the Rev. Al Sharpton. “The Larry Young Morning Show” will officially sign off at the end of the year.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

USS Constellation sails to new, temporary, home

The ship is now stationed at Tradepoint Atlantic for repairs. Historic Ships of Baltimore moved the ship Tuesday morning from its berth at the Inner Harbor. It will be dry docked at Sparrows Point until the end of the year. Teams with Historic Ships of Baltimore will work on fixing...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Massive new container terminal, rail facility coming to Tradepoint Atlantic

SPARROWS POINT, Md. — A massive new container terminal and on-dock rail facility is coming to Tradepoint Atlantic. State and local officials believe the facility will give the Port of Baltimore a significant competitive advantage. Officials called it a strategic and transformational partnership that will create more than 1,000 jobs and help seal the future of the port as an economic engine for the region for years to come.
BALTIMORE, MD
realtormarney.com

Fall Back 2022

We fall back on November 6, 2022 at 2:00am in 2022. Daylight Saving Time will come to an end and we will be back on Standard Time. This will mean it will be lighter earlier in the morning, but it also means that night will fall earlier as well. For example, sunset is at 6:15pm tonight, as of Sunday, November 6th, it will be at 5:00pm!
TOWSON, MD
weaa.org

Baltimore Street Renamed Elijah Cummings Way

(Baltimore, MD) -- There is a new name for a portion of Lyndhurst Street in west Baltimore. The community turned out over the weekend for a renaming ceremony changing the name of the street to Elijah Cummings Way in honor of the late U.S. Congressman. A number of city, state...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 35, shot in the head killed in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 35-year-old man was shot in the head and killed Saturday night in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers found the man shot in the head in the 1700 block of Normal Avenue at 10:09 p.m., police said.Medics arrived at the site of the shooting and pronounced the man dead, according to authorities.Homicide detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy