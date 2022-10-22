We fall back on November 6, 2022 at 2:00am in 2022. Daylight Saving Time will come to an end and we will be back on Standard Time. This will mean it will be lighter earlier in the morning, but it also means that night will fall earlier as well. For example, sunset is at 6:15pm tonight, as of Sunday, November 6th, it will be at 5:00pm!

