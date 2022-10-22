Read full article on original website
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Best Restaurants in HoustonTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
The Raiders bounced back against the Texans, but is it too little too late?Eugene AdamsHouston, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
casualhoya.com
MURRAY UP: Links and Rumors from Georgetown’s Secret Temple Scrimmage (SCORE UPDATE)
With the season about two weeks away, anticipation for news about Hoyas hoops is steadily growing. The Georgetown Hoyas faced the Temple Owls in a scrimmage on October 22nd, in Philadelphia, and by all accounts, one guy named Brandon Murray played very well. The reports that this lunch blog received were that Murray was “aggressive,” “efficient,” and “good.” Jeff Goodman (who reports a second secret scrimmage against Liberty this upcoming weekend) relayed some solid news about the Hoyas and Temple.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland
You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
Maryland High School Football Coaches, Athletic Specialist Fired After Massive Football Brawl
Several Northwest High School football coaches as well as Gaithersburg High School's Athletic Specialist have been let go after a massive fight during a football game against the two schools last month, reports Fox 5 DC. The varsity football game on Friday, Sept. 16 was declared a double forfeit after...
Topgolf to open its doors Friday in South Baltimore
Topgolf will officially be opening in South Baltimore this Friday. They plan to hire 500 employees.
sheenmagazine.com
Consquilla Carey Master Cosmetologist, And CEO & Founder Of CC’s Beauty Institute
Consquilla is living out her dream. She’s the owner of Affordable Styles Hair Salon in Baltimore, MD, and CC’s Beauty Institute, in Richmond VA. Her journey was not easy by far. Tell us a little about yourself. Who is Consquilla?. I am a mom of a 28-year-old college...
tmpresale.com
Chicago at Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore Apr 21st, 2023 – presale code
The latest Chicago presale password is now live: For a short time you can purchase your very own tickets in advance of the general public. You don’t want to miss Chicago’s show in Baltimore do you? Tickets might sell out once they go on sale: during a presale you can acquire your tickets ahead of they sell out!
'The Voice' semifinalist Davon Fleming sings national anthem at Ravens game
'The Voice' semifinalist and Baltimore native Davon Fleming sang the national anthem on Sunday at the Baltimore Ravens game.
CBS News
Crossing guard struck in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A crossing guard was struck by a car Wednesday morning in Northeast Baltimore, police confirmed to WJZ. The guard was struck at an unknown time at the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane, which is near Sinclair Lane Elementary School and Archbishop Curley High School. The extent of the...
As Sinclair owner funds term limits push in Baltimore, his station is a willing megaphone
Station's coverage of a ballot question the network's owner is backing financially crosses a 'clear ethical line,' journalism professor says. The post As Sinclair owner funds term limits push in Baltimore, his station is a willing megaphone appeared first on Maryland Matters.
New concert venue in Baltimore to be named Tuesday
Executives from the Ravens, Horseshoe casino and Topgolf will share their plans for the project as well as announce the name.
insideradio.com
WOLB Baltimore Morning Host Larry Young Sets Retirement.
Larry Young, the former Maryland State Senator turned radio host, will retire from Radio One talk WOLB Baltimore (1010) after 25 years with the station. Young will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 27 at a special anniversary and retirement dinner attended by Urban One founder and chairwoman Cathy Hughes and the Rev. Al Sharpton. “The Larry Young Morning Show” will officially sign off at the end of the year.
Wbaltv.com
USS Constellation sails to new, temporary, home
The ship is now stationed at Tradepoint Atlantic for repairs. Historic Ships of Baltimore moved the ship Tuesday morning from its berth at the Inner Harbor. It will be dry docked at Sparrows Point until the end of the year. Teams with Historic Ships of Baltimore will work on fixing...
Pharrell Williams and the Mayor announce new name for Baltimore Arena
Pop star Pharrell Williams, Mayor Brandon Scott, and Ravens legend Ray Lewis announced that the Baltimore Arena will now be known as CFG Bank Arena.
Wbaltv.com
Massive new container terminal, rail facility coming to Tradepoint Atlantic
SPARROWS POINT, Md. — A massive new container terminal and on-dock rail facility is coming to Tradepoint Atlantic. State and local officials believe the facility will give the Port of Baltimore a significant competitive advantage. Officials called it a strategic and transformational partnership that will create more than 1,000 jobs and help seal the future of the port as an economic engine for the region for years to come.
realtormarney.com
Fall Back 2022
We fall back on November 6, 2022 at 2:00am in 2022. Daylight Saving Time will come to an end and we will be back on Standard Time. This will mean it will be lighter earlier in the morning, but it also means that night will fall earlier as well. For example, sunset is at 6:15pm tonight, as of Sunday, November 6th, it will be at 5:00pm!
Loaded gun found at Forest Park High School in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A loaded gun was found Tuesday morning at Forest Park High School in Baltimore City, WJZ has learned. A source told WJZ the gun was a loaded 9mm handgun. It is currently unknown how the gun was recovered.This is a developing story and will be updated.
weaa.org
Baltimore Street Renamed Elijah Cummings Way
(Baltimore, MD) -- There is a new name for a portion of Lyndhurst Street in west Baltimore. The community turned out over the weekend for a renaming ceremony changing the name of the street to Elijah Cummings Way in honor of the late U.S. Congressman. A number of city, state...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hampden is getting a new elevated movie theater experience with Warehouse Cinemas Rotunda this fall
A brand new movie theater concept is coming to Hampden later this fall. Warehouse Cinemas Rotunda is currently completing significant renovations to expand and elevate the former Cinebistro location that closed during the pandemic. The Maryland-based cinema currently has two locations, one in Frederick and the other in Hagerstown. Being...
University of Maryland to cover tuition and fees for in-state students
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland College Park announced Monday that they were increasing efforts to bring affordability to in-state students by launching a need-based financial aid program called Terrapin Commitment. The program will provide up to $20 million a year to students from the state of...
Man, 35, shot in the head killed in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A 35-year-old man was shot in the head and killed Saturday night in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers found the man shot in the head in the 1700 block of Normal Avenue at 10:09 p.m., police said.Medics arrived at the site of the shooting and pronounced the man dead, according to authorities.Homicide detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
