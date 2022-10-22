Read full article on original website
Train-police car crash investigation given to District Attorney
The Colorado Bureau of Investigations has turned its findings over to the Weld County District Attorney's Office after a Platteville Police vehicle with a woman being held in the back seat was hit by a train. Body camera video of the arrest and the subsequent train collision prompted many questions about why this happened. A CBS News Colorado investigation found the Platteville Police sergeant who parked his car on those train tracks, Pablo Vazquez, had previously been labeled as a "significant" liability risk by another department he worked at.Vasquez has since been placed on leave.The woman in the back of his car suffered serious injuries but has since been released from the hospital.
Longmont man killed in Larimer Co. motorcycle crash identified
We now have the name of a Longmont man killed in a motorcycle crash earlier this month. The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports 40-year-old Zachariah Stamey died from blunt force injuries he suffered in the crash on the 15000 block of Larimer County Road 43 near Drake on October 18. Police said Stamey, who was wearing a helmet, drifted while rounding a corner and struck the left side of another vehicle. He died at the scene. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
Reward increased in shooting and crash that killed 3 people
DENVER — Investigators hope an increased reward will give them the information they need to make arrests in connection with a shooting and crash earlier this year that left three people dead, including two teens. Uriel Reyes-Medina, Adrion Foster, 14, and Jayden Hoyle, 13 were killed around 6 p.m....
2 murder suspects arrested, accused in Jefferson County shooting death
Two suspects have been arrested for a murder that happened in Jefferson County on Oct. 12. Jessie Vargas-Vigil and Gemini Garcia have been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and aggravated robbery. The two were wanted in a homicide investigation on Oct. 12. On that morning, deputies rushed to the 3636 S. Depew on reports of a gunshot wound. When deputies arrived, they found one adult male victim in the driver's seat of a pickup truck that was parked in a parking lot. The male was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Witnesses told authorities they saw two Hispanic males...
Vehicular homicide charges dropped against Patrick Layden in deadly crash
The biggest charges have been dropped against Patrick Layden, the man accused in a deadly crash on West 32nd Avenue and Lowell Boulevard last year. The vehicular homicide and vehicular assault charges were dropped in a plea agreement. The crash killed Brad Brubaker and seriously injured his daughter in April 2021.Prosecutors claim that on April 10, 2021, Layden was driving a black Acura at a high rate of speed westbound on West 32nd Avenue when he crossed the double yellow lines, passed a vehicle prior to entering the intersection at Lowell Boulevard, drove into the intersection against the red light and struck a white Subaru in the intersection.The driver of the Subaru, Brubaker, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene and the other person in the vehicle, his young daughter, was sent to the hospital with serious injuries. Layden reached an agreement with the Denver District Attorney's Office and pleaded guilty to careless driving resulting in death, and careless driving causing bodily injury. The district attorney presented evidence that showed Layden was experiencing a medical issue and drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.
Golden bar manager recovering after deadly hit-and-run in parking lot
GOLDEN, Colo. — A bar manager in Golden has a fractured spine, broken ribs and more than 40 staples in his head after a fight outside his work turned into a deadly hit-and-run. The hit-and-run outside Rock Rest Lodge happened Oct. 9. Michael "Jojo" Gause is now home after...
Teen died leaving Adams County party house in 2021
The Problem Solvers are learning more about the house at 70th and Broadway where a teen was shot to death during a house party last weekend. A grieving family says their son died leaving that house last year.
2 suspects dead after overnight shootout at RTD's Lincoln Station
An overnight shooting with Douglas County Sheriff's deputies left two suspects dead and a deputy injured at RTD's Lincoln Station in Lone Tree Wednesday. The station parking lot re-opened around 12 p.m. after the suspects' car was processed for evidence. The Douglas County Coroner was on scene this morning to identify the suspects. Officials will release their identities when next of kin have been notified. Both suspects had warrants for...
1 hurt in possible road rage shooting on I-225
An investigation into a shooting led to a shutdown of the southbound lanes of Interstate 225 in Aurora during part of the morning rush hour. It happened near the 6th Avenue exit.At 7:30 a.m. Copter4 video showed police cars blocking all southbound lanes of traffic and officers on foot walking down the highway, apparently looking for evidence. The highway was fully reopened by 8:30 a.m.Police sent out a tweet saying one person was hurt in the shooting and was taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life threatening injuries. They said the victim said the shooting may have been related to road rage.There's no description of a suspect in the case so far.
Charges filed against owners of pit bulls involved in fatal attack in Golden
The alleged owners of two pit bulls that injured a young boy and killed a grandmother in Golden will face charges in connection with the attack.
New video released in fatal Aurora PD shooting aboard RTD bus
Denver7 has obtained newly-released video that shows the moments before and after Aurora police officers shot and killed a man Oct. 2 aboard an RTD bus.
Fort Collins police looking for missing woman last seen alone
Fort Collins police crews are searching for a 21-year-old woman who did not come home after a night out at bars Monday night.Winter Ryan was out in Old Town Fort Collins alone at several bars. She was seen sleeping near Oak Street Plaza at 10 p.m. Monday, appearing disoriented. Her keys, ID, phone and other personal items were turned in to staff at a bar at 11:20 p.m. Monday. When officers brought the items to Ryan's house, they were told she never came home. Surveillance footage shows Ryan getting a ride downtown and going to several bars by herself. Police have checked with local hospitals and shelters for her, but they say she is not at any of them. Police say they are especially concerned about her given last night's freezing temperatures. She is 5-foot-8, 140 pounds, and has long brown hair and was wearing a white hoodie under a black jacket with ripped jeans and light-colored shoes. FCPS has called in the Larimer County Search and Rescue team to help in their search. Anyone with info on where Ryan may be is asked to call Fort Collins Police at 970-221-6540 and press 7.
Fort Collins man sentenced in fatal DUI crash
A Fort Collins man behind the wheel of a drunk driving crash that killed a person and injured another was sentenced 18 months in prison. Benjamin Eisenberg pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide by DUI and a host of reckless driving counts. He was arrested in February after he rear-ended a vehicle, sending both vehicles off the road and killing driver Alana Thomas of Fort Collins and injuring a passenger. At sentencing, the Loveland Reporter-Herald reports the judge said the fatal crash was not an “accident or a mistake” but was the result of Eisenberg’s “conscious choices.” For the full story, visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
Family in Aurora pleads with city officials to fix dangerous intersection
Carmen Rodriguez says she has lost count of the number of cars that have crashed into her fence and now into her house. She speaks with 9NEWS reporter Noel Brennan.
Girl dies in Denver shooting, police investigating
A girl was shot on Sunday afternoon in Northeast Park Hill and later died, according to the Denver Police Department.
Southbound I-225 reopened after closure for shooting investigation
Southbound Interstate 225 is closed at 6th Avenue Monday morning due to a shooting.
Woman accused of leaving deadly crash in Aurora with motorcyclists
A woman was arrested after Aurora Police Department says she left the scene of a crash on Saturday afternoon that led to the death of a woman and left a man in critical condition. Valerie Zamora, 50, is accused of leaving the scene after being involved with a crash with a man and woman on a motorcycle in Aurora, police confirmed on Sunday. According to the Aurora PD press release, officers responded to the intersection with S Peoria Street and E Warren Place around 4:45 p.m. after a report of a serious crash with a motorcycle. When police arrived, the man and woman...
Denver man sentenced to 27 years for killing half sister
A Denver judge has sentenced a man who stabbed and killed his half-sister to 27 years in prison. It happened in Denver's Montbello neighborhood in January 2020. The body of 17-year-old Marnee Kelley-Mills was found in a trash can inside a duffel bag. She had been stabbed in the neck. Earlier this year Kelley entered a guilty plea for second-degree murder. "I offer my condolences to this family who have suffered greatly from this tragedy," said Denver District Attorney Beth McCann in a statement released on Monday.Kelley-Mills was a student at Montbello Career and Technical High School.
Homicide suspect found dead after police attempted to serve warrants
A homicide suspect was found dead after police went to serve him with an arrest and search warrants on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Man sentenced in 2020 murder of 17-year-old half-sister
A man who pled guilty to murdering his 17-year-old half-sister, whose body was found inside a trash in 2020, was sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison for the crime last Friday.
