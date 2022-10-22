Read full article on original website
Related
tdalabamamag.com
Conor Talty ready to embrace the expectations of being an Alabama kicker
Conor Talty is using his senior season to physically and mentally prepare for life at Alabama. Talty is Alabama’s 2023 kicker commit, and he attends St. Rita High School in Chicago, Illinois. The Crimson Tide picked up a commitment from Talty in July. Now that his decision is behind...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama to do ‘quality control’ and ‘player evaluations’ over its bye week
Alabama football earned its seventh victory of the season against Mississippi State. The focus has since shifted to getting players healthy over the bye week. Alabama looks to have Bryce Young, Tyler Harrell, and some defensive players ready to go against Louisiana State University. Nick Saban is one for rest, recovery, and relaxation, but the Crimson Tide’s head coach is also about improvement. On Tuesday, he spoke to reporters at the Monday Morning Quarterback in Birmingham (Ala.) about how the Tide is approaching its off week. A lot of self-scouting will be done to help Alabama get better.
tdalabamamag.com
Does Alabama have opponents afraid of it again after win over MSU?
Alabama players dealt with anxiety in its loss to Tennessee, but the Crimson Tide was ready for Mississippi State. Nick Saban saw his team earn a 30-6 victory last week. Bulldogs’ head coach Mike Leach said Mississippi State’s players were afraid of Alabama’s players. Has the Tide regained the mental edge over its opponents? Alabama fans want this to be true, especially with the teams it has to face after the bye week. The Tide has LSU, Ole Miss, and Auburn next on the schedule.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama DL Justin Eboigbe unlikely to return this season
After missing the past few, games Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided a new update on defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe and his chances of seeing the field this season. Unfortunately, the update Saban provided was not leaning positive as the head coach shared on the SEC coaches teleconference that Eboigbe likely won’t return this year.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban details how Alabama handles anxiety with its players
The word “anxiety” became the term heard around college football after Nick Saban and Will Anderson of the University of Alabama used it as a reason behind the Crimson Tide’s loss to Tennessee. Fans and former players were disappointed, but Alabama returned to the win column against...
tdalabamamag.com
Brian Kelly excited to take on Alabama after bye week: “That’s why I came to LSU.”
Brian Kelly gets his third opportunity to defeat a Nick Saban-coached Alabama team. His first two chances came as Notre Dame’s head coach, including a shot in the 2013 BCS National Championship Game to conclude the 2012 season. He got embarrassed both times, which led to his arrival to the Southeastern Conference and becoming the head coach for Louisiana State University. After a season-opening loss to Florida State, the Tigers are now 6-2 on the year.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Alabama football BYE week Tuesday practice
Alabama football returned to practice Tuesday during its BYE week. Highlights from the Crimson Tide’s latest practice can be streamed above.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama DB Brian Branch wants to make bigger impact while blitzing
Brian Branch wants to continue becoming a more effective pass-rusher after having some success getting after Mississippi State’s quarterback, Will Rogers. Branch was called upon to get after the quarterback consistently during the Crimson Tide’s win over the Bulldogs Saturday. He recorded 12 Pass Rush Snaps, beating out his previous high of nine, according to Pro Football Focus. He finished the game with two quarterback hurries, one sack and one quarterback hit.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama looking to ‘create roles’ for receiver Tyler Harrell down the stretch
Alabama fans were happy to finally see Tyler Harrell on the field against Mississippi State, but is this a sign of things to come for the transfer wide receiver from Louisville?. He caught one pass for 12 yards versus the Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium, but Coach Nick Saban updated reporters...
tdalabamamag.com
Watch Tyler Harrell catch first career pass as an Alabama receiver
Alabama fans got what they wanted last week against Mississippi State. They saw the Crimson Tide bounce back with a victory, Eli Ricks start at cornerback, and Tyler Harrell make his debut as an Alabama wide receiver. Harrell practiced all week for the moment, but the transfer from Louisville had yet to play in a game until the homecoming matchup against the Bulldogs. He caught a 12-yard pass from Jalen Milroe in the fourth quarter and fans are excited to see the South Florida native get used more. As he continues to get healthy, Alabama looks to go more to Harrell.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama safety DeMarcco Hellams gets Senior Bowl honor for game versus MSU
DeMarcco Hellams earned his nickname “Hitman Hellams” last week against Mississippi State for Alabama. After a rough performance versus Tennessee, the senior safety was the enforcer against the Bulldogs. Hellams excelled in run support and nailed several Bulldogs’ wide receivers in coverage. Will Rogers and Mississippi State’s offense...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama DB Eli Ricks named Chuck Bednarik Award player of the week
Alabama defensive back Eli Ricks made a significant impact during his first career start with the Crimson Tide and is now gaining national recognition for his performance. Ricks was named the Chuck Bednarik Award’s player of the week following Alabama’s 30-6 victory over Mississippi State. Up against the...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama coaches name eight players of the week from Mississippi State win
The Alabama coaching staff selected eight players of the week following the Crimson Tide’s 30-6 win over Mississippi State last Saturday. Ja’Corey Brooks on offense; Brian Branch, DeMarcco Hellams, Eli Ricks and Henry To’oTo’o on defense; and Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Robbie Ouzts and Will Reichard on special teams were all selected for their efforts on Homecoming.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama hopeful to have Bryce Young fully healthy during bye week
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young started back-to-back games after suffering a sprained AC joint to his throwing shoulder against Arkansas. He led the Crimson Tide to its seventh victory of the season, earning a 30-6 win over Mississippi State. Young completed 21 of 35 pass attempts for 249 yards and two touchdowns. It was the fifth time the junior signal-caller tossed 2+ touchdowns and second time he recorded a passer rating of 90+. Alabama’s offense did not have a dominant performance, but it did enough at Bryant-Denny Stadium to earn a victory. As the Tide enters its bye week, Coach Nick Saban is focused on one thing with Young.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: 4-Star LB Sterling Dixon plays with elite versatility
Sterling Dixon is one of the most versatile 2024 prospects in the country. Alabama football wants the Mobile Christian product to line up at inside linebacker, but he is a dominant edge rusher for the Leopards. Touchdown Alabama was able to see him live in action in Friday and we saw why Alabama, Georgia, LSU and and a long list of other programs want the 2024 prospect to come to their school. Highlights from Dixon’s latest performance can be streamed below:
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama DL Jaheim Oatis updates fans on his injury, says he will be back
Alabama football had several players in street clothes last week against Mississippi State. Jaheim Oatis, a native Mississippian, did not play against the Bulldogs. The freshman defensive lineman has been a force for the Crimson Tide in his first year. He has 20 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack, two quarterback pressures, and a pass breakup.
tdalabamamag.com
Will Rogers escorts elderly Alabama event staffer out of Bryant-Denny Stadium after loss to Tide
Paul W. “Bear” Bryant was a legendary football coach for the University of Alabama. One of his famous statements was ‘win with class and lose with class.’ Will Rogers, a quarterback for Mississippi State, embodied that statement after a loss to the Crimson Tide. He escorted an elderly Alabama event staffer out of Bryant-Denny Stadium.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama 5-Star DB commit Jahlil Hurley clocks in at 21.4 mph
Alabama football’s five-star defensive back commit, Jahlil Hurley reportedly clocked in a top speed of 21.4 miles per hour in Florence’s win over Sparkman Friday. Hurley showed off his speed on a pair of touchdown scores. Those scores can be viewed below. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER...
Comments / 0