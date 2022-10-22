Alabama fans got what they wanted last week against Mississippi State. They saw the Crimson Tide bounce back with a victory, Eli Ricks start at cornerback, and Tyler Harrell make his debut as an Alabama wide receiver. Harrell practiced all week for the moment, but the transfer from Louisville had yet to play in a game until the homecoming matchup against the Bulldogs. He caught a 12-yard pass from Jalen Milroe in the fourth quarter and fans are excited to see the South Florida native get used more. As he continues to get healthy, Alabama looks to go more to Harrell.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO