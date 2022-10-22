Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
23XI Racing adds own punishment to Bubba Wallace
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace will miss Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami after he intentionally wrecked and then shoved Kyle Larson last week in Las Vegas. However, the punishment from NASCAR apparently only pales in comparison to what Wallace’s own team did. Denny Hamlin, co-owner of the 23XI Racing team...
racer.com
Stewart set for NHRA debut in Vegas
Tony Stewart will make his NHRA debut this weekend in Las Vegas when he gets behind the wheel of a Top Alcohol dragster for McPhillips Racing. “I’m excited and nervous at the same time,” said Stewart. “It’s definitely going to be a big learning curve, and to do it at a national event right out of the gate adds to the challenge.
racer.com
Truex charges to sixth at Homestead after pit road spin
Martin Truex Jr. was hit with another racing woe Sunday, taking away a good opportunity to win for the first time this season at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He was in control of the Dixie Vodka 400 when the final caution flew with 23 laps to go. The yellow flag for a Tyler Reddick crash of Turn 2 erased a nearly 2s lead Truex held on the dominant Kyle Larson.
racer.com
Correa set for F2 return in 2023
Juan Manuel Correa is set to return to Formula 2 in 2023, four years on from the accident in the category that left him fighting for his life. The American-Ecuadorian was involved in the fatal collision with Anthoine Hubert at Spa-Francorchamps in 2019, and had to have multiple surgeries after a spell in an induced coma to repair his legs. At the time, both drivers were rookies in F2 and Correa has since returned at Formula 3 level as he worked to rebuild his racing career, but is poised to step back up to F2 machinery.
racer.com
Larson dominates Homestead as battles rage behind
Kyle Larson and the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team put together a mistake-free day Sunday at Homestead-Miami and whipped the NASCAR Cup Series field to the victory in the Dixie Vodka 400. Larson led 199 of 267 laps and swept all three stages. He led the final 22 laps after...
racer.com
TV ratings: Homestead, USGP
Last weekend featured another head-to-head battle between Formula 1’s United States Grand Prix and NASCAR on broadcast TV. NASCAR’s Cup Series again came out on top, with the NBC telecast from Homestead averaging a 1.42 Nielsen rating and 2.311 million viewers, per numbers from ShowBuzzDaily.com. That was up from a 1.26/2.105m for the Kansas race that aired on this weekend last year on NBCSN (and also opposite the USGP). However, it was down from the previous week’s Las Vegas Cup race on NBC (1.57/2.619m).
racer.com
'The driver just made a mistake' - Briscoe now in playoff jeopardy
Chase Briscoe’s exit from Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway was driver error. On lap 161, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver got loose and hit the wall in Turn 2. The contact resulted in heavy damage to the right side of his Ford Mustang, including one of the control arms — a piece that cannot be repaired on pit road. Because Briscoe was under the Damaged Vehicle Policy, he couldn’t go to the garage for repairs until meeting minimum speed.
racer.com
Blue Marble Radical Cup North America program to crown champions this weekend
A year’s worth of hard work comes down to this weekend at Sonoma Raceway. With the final event of the 2022 Blue Marble Radical Cup North America program on the horizon, all competitors will have three more opportunities to stand atop the podium while a select few will battle for the championship in their respective classes. With tight point battles across all three classes, the Overall Championship is also up for grabs as more than 20 drivers will hit the track this weekend.
racer.com
INSIGHT: Force Indy's next steps
Rod Reid got exactly what he was hoping for with the return of Ernie Francis Jr for a second season of Indy Lights and the elevation of Myles Rowe to the USF Pro 2000 presented by Cooper Tires series through the Force Indy program he leads. Francis Jr made steady...
racer.com
The RACER Mailbag, October 26
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
racer.com
Justin Marks to be a featured speaker at Race Industry Week
Justin Marks, founder and team owner of Trackhouse Racing, has joined the impressive, growing list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov 28-Dec 2, 2022. No charge to attend. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER. For more information, please go to: https://www.epartrade.com/more/onlineraceindustryweek. About Justin Marks:
racer.com
McLaren impressed with Palou's approach on F1 practice debut
Alex Palou impressed the McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl with his approach to his FP1 debut at the United States Grand Prix, despite not getting to set a headline lap time. The 2021 IndyCar champion carried out one of McLaren’s two mandatory rookie outings during FP1 sessions this season in...
racer.com
Stewart adding to varied resume with first NHRA outing
The list of cars Tony Stewart has driven across the motorsport landscape is as impressive as it is extensive. But this weekend, Stewart will experience a new thrill and get a different dose of adrenaline when he drives a Top Alcohol dragster in the NHRA Nevada National Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
racer.com
NASCAR's Phelps joins list of speakers for Race Industry Week
Steve Phelps, President of NASCAR, has joined the growing list of featured speakers for the 3rd Annual RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022. No charge to attend. Register here, or click here to learn more. In September 2018, Steve Phelps was appointed President...
racer.com
Andretti confirms Herta extension
Andretti Autosport has confirmed its lead driver Colton Herta will remain with the team through the 2027 season along with sponsor Gainbridge. As RACER revealed earlier in the month, Herta was signed to a new multi-year contract with a focus on continuing in the NTT IndyCar Series where he’ll have Romain Grosjean and sophomore drivers Devlin DeFrancesco and Kyle Kirkwood as his teammates in 2023.
racer.com
INSIGHT: The pep talk that took the No. 5 back to victory lane
Cliff Daniels essentially gave his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team a kick in the ass before Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. No longer eligible for the championship, it was time to lay everything out on the table. To face the mistakes that played into their elimination in the Round of 12 and take a hard look at how many times they’ve been their own worst enemy. It happened in a pre-race gathering – driver Kyle Larson included – where Daniels gave an admittedly colorful speech.
racer.com
Racing on TV, October 28-30
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
