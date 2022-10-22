Juan Manuel Correa is set to return to Formula 2 in 2023, four years on from the accident in the category that left him fighting for his life. The American-Ecuadorian was involved in the fatal collision with Anthoine Hubert at Spa-Francorchamps in 2019, and had to have multiple surgeries after a spell in an induced coma to repair his legs. At the time, both drivers were rookies in F2 and Correa has since returned at Formula 3 level as he worked to rebuild his racing career, but is poised to step back up to F2 machinery.

5 HOURS AGO