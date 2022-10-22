ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban details how Alabama handles anxiety with its players

The word “anxiety” became the term heard around college football after Nick Saban and Will Anderson of the University of Alabama used it as a reason behind the Crimson Tide’s loss to Tennessee. Fans and former players were disappointed, but Alabama returned to the win column against...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama to do ‘quality control’ and ‘player evaluations’ over its bye week

Alabama football earned its seventh victory of the season against Mississippi State. The focus has since shifted to getting players healthy over the bye week. Alabama looks to have Bryce Young, Tyler Harrell, and some defensive players ready to go against Louisiana State University. Nick Saban is one for rest, recovery, and relaxation, but the Crimson Tide’s head coach is also about improvement. On Tuesday, he spoke to reporters at the Monday Morning Quarterback in Birmingham (Ala.) about how the Tide is approaching its off week. A lot of self-scouting will be done to help Alabama get better.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Does Alabama have opponents afraid of it again after win over MSU?

Alabama players dealt with anxiety in its loss to Tennessee, but the Crimson Tide was ready for Mississippi State. Nick Saban saw his team earn a 30-6 victory last week. Bulldogs’ head coach Mike Leach said Mississippi State’s players were afraid of Alabama’s players. Has the Tide regained the mental edge over its opponents? Alabama fans want this to be true, especially with the teams it has to face after the bye week. The Tide has LSU, Ole Miss, and Auburn next on the schedule.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Brian Kelly excited to take on Alabama after bye week: “That’s why I came to LSU.”

Brian Kelly gets his third opportunity to defeat a Nick Saban-coached Alabama team. His first two chances came as Notre Dame’s head coach, including a shot in the 2013 BCS National Championship Game to conclude the 2012 season. He got embarrassed both times, which led to his arrival to the Southeastern Conference and becoming the head coach for Louisiana State University. After a season-opening loss to Florida State, the Tigers are now 6-2 on the year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama DL Justin Eboigbe unlikely to return this season

After missing the past few, games Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided a new update on defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe and his chances of seeing the field this season. Unfortunately, the update Saban provided was not leaning positive as the head coach shared on the SEC coaches teleconference that Eboigbe likely won’t return this year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama DB Brian Branch wants to make bigger impact while blitzing

Brian Branch wants to continue becoming a more effective pass-rusher after having some success getting after Mississippi State’s quarterback, Will Rogers. Branch was called upon to get after the quarterback consistently during the Crimson Tide’s win over the Bulldogs Saturday. He recorded 12 Pass Rush Snaps, beating out his previous high of nine, according to Pro Football Focus. He finished the game with two quarterback hurries, one sack and one quarterback hit.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Five Star Quarterback’s Reaction to Visiting the Capstone

During Alabam's 30-6 win over Mississippi State, the Crimson Tide hosted 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin on his official visit to the Capstone. Sayin is currently the 12th-ranked recruit and third-best player in the state of California according to 247 Sports. The 2024 recruit also currently has the Carlsbad Lancers at 8-1 on the season and 6-0 in their region.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

SEC announces No. 6 Alabama, No. 18 LSU set for prime-time showdown

It’s been a while since Alabama (7-1, 4-1 in SEC) and LSU (6-2, 4-1 in SEC) met in Baton Rouge with anything significant on the line. When the two meet on Nov. 5, it will be the first time they have met as ranked teams at Tiger Stadium since 2018. The winner will be in the driver's seat to make it to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama DB Eli Ricks named Chuck Bednarik Award player of the week

Alabama defensive back Eli Ricks made a significant impact during his first career start with the Crimson Tide and is now gaining national recognition for his performance. Ricks was named the Chuck Bednarik Award’s player of the week following Alabama’s 30-6 victory over Mississippi State. Up against the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Time and network announced for Alabama’s matchup with LSU

Alabama is resting this week, but the time and network have been announced for its meeting with LSU. ESPN will have the call for the Crimson Tide and Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6:00 p.m. CT. Both teams will square off at Tiger Stadium, also known as “Death Valley,”...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Watch Tyler Harrell catch first career pass as an Alabama receiver

Alabama fans got what they wanted last week against Mississippi State. They saw the Crimson Tide bounce back with a victory, Eli Ricks start at cornerback, and Tyler Harrell make his debut as an Alabama wide receiver. Harrell practiced all week for the moment, but the transfer from Louisville had yet to play in a game until the homecoming matchup against the Bulldogs. He caught a 12-yard pass from Jalen Milroe in the fourth quarter and fans are excited to see the South Florida native get used more. As he continues to get healthy, Alabama looks to go more to Harrell.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama safety DeMarcco Hellams gets Senior Bowl honor for game versus MSU

DeMarcco Hellams earned his nickname “Hitman Hellams” last week against Mississippi State for Alabama. After a rough performance versus Tennessee, the senior safety was the enforcer against the Bulldogs. Hellams excelled in run support and nailed several Bulldogs’ wide receivers in coverage. Will Rogers and Mississippi State’s offense...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban explains why DJ Dale and Jaheim Oatis didn’t play vs Mississippi State

As Alabama was taking the field against Mississippi State on Saturday there were a few noticeable absences from the team’s warmups. Wide receiver Kendrick Law, offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson, linebackers Deontae Lawson and Kendrick Blackshire and starting defensive linemen DJ Dale and Jaheim Oatis were all seen wearing street clothes on the sidelines.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

