Nick Saban details how Alabama handles anxiety with its players
The word “anxiety” became the term heard around college football after Nick Saban and Will Anderson of the University of Alabama used it as a reason behind the Crimson Tide’s loss to Tennessee. Fans and former players were disappointed, but Alabama returned to the win column against...
Alabama to do ‘quality control’ and ‘player evaluations’ over its bye week
Alabama football earned its seventh victory of the season against Mississippi State. The focus has since shifted to getting players healthy over the bye week. Alabama looks to have Bryce Young, Tyler Harrell, and some defensive players ready to go against Louisiana State University. Nick Saban is one for rest, recovery, and relaxation, but the Crimson Tide’s head coach is also about improvement. On Tuesday, he spoke to reporters at the Monday Morning Quarterback in Birmingham (Ala.) about how the Tide is approaching its off week. A lot of self-scouting will be done to help Alabama get better.
Does Alabama have opponents afraid of it again after win over MSU?
Alabama players dealt with anxiety in its loss to Tennessee, but the Crimson Tide was ready for Mississippi State. Nick Saban saw his team earn a 30-6 victory last week. Bulldogs’ head coach Mike Leach said Mississippi State’s players were afraid of Alabama’s players. Has the Tide regained the mental edge over its opponents? Alabama fans want this to be true, especially with the teams it has to face after the bye week. The Tide has LSU, Ole Miss, and Auburn next on the schedule.
Brian Kelly excited to take on Alabama after bye week: “That’s why I came to LSU.”
Brian Kelly gets his third opportunity to defeat a Nick Saban-coached Alabama team. His first two chances came as Notre Dame’s head coach, including a shot in the 2013 BCS National Championship Game to conclude the 2012 season. He got embarrassed both times, which led to his arrival to the Southeastern Conference and becoming the head coach for Louisiana State University. After a season-opening loss to Florida State, the Tigers are now 6-2 on the year.
Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
Alabama DL Justin Eboigbe unlikely to return this season
After missing the past few, games Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided a new update on defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe and his chances of seeing the field this season. Unfortunately, the update Saban provided was not leaning positive as the head coach shared on the SEC coaches teleconference that Eboigbe likely won’t return this year.
WATCH: Alabama football BYE week Tuesday practice
Alabama football returned to practice Tuesday during its BYE week. Highlights from the Crimson Tide’s latest practice can be streamed above.
Conor Talty ready to embrace the expectations of being an Alabama kicker
Conor Talty is using his senior season to physically and mentally prepare for life at Alabama. Talty is Alabama’s 2023 kicker commit, and he attends St. Rita High School in Chicago, Illinois. The Crimson Tide picked up a commitment from Talty in July. Now that his decision is behind...
Alabama DB Brian Branch wants to make bigger impact while blitzing
Brian Branch wants to continue becoming a more effective pass-rusher after having some success getting after Mississippi State’s quarterback, Will Rogers. Branch was called upon to get after the quarterback consistently during the Crimson Tide’s win over the Bulldogs Saturday. He recorded 12 Pass Rush Snaps, beating out his previous high of nine, according to Pro Football Focus. He finished the game with two quarterback hurries, one sack and one quarterback hit.
Alabama looking to ‘create roles’ for receiver Tyler Harrell down the stretch
Alabama fans were happy to finally see Tyler Harrell on the field against Mississippi State, but is this a sign of things to come for the transfer wide receiver from Louisville?. He caught one pass for 12 yards versus the Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium, but Coach Nick Saban updated reporters...
Paul Finebaum reveals whether or not he thinks Alabama will crack the CFP field
Paul Finebaum was direct when asked whether or not he thinks Alabama will crack the College Football Playoff field at the end of the season. There’s just too much the Crimson Tide would have to do. “No, and here’s the reason. They’ve lost their margin for error by losing...
Five Star Quarterback’s Reaction to Visiting the Capstone
During Alabam's 30-6 win over Mississippi State, the Crimson Tide hosted 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin on his official visit to the Capstone. Sayin is currently the 12th-ranked recruit and third-best player in the state of California according to 247 Sports. The 2024 recruit also currently has the Carlsbad Lancers at 8-1 on the season and 6-0 in their region.
SEC announces No. 6 Alabama, No. 18 LSU set for prime-time showdown
It’s been a while since Alabama (7-1, 4-1 in SEC) and LSU (6-2, 4-1 in SEC) met in Baton Rouge with anything significant on the line. When the two meet on Nov. 5, it will be the first time they have met as ranked teams at Tiger Stadium since 2018. The winner will be in the driver's seat to make it to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game.
Alabama DB Eli Ricks named Chuck Bednarik Award player of the week
Alabama defensive back Eli Ricks made a significant impact during his first career start with the Crimson Tide and is now gaining national recognition for his performance. Ricks was named the Chuck Bednarik Award’s player of the week following Alabama’s 30-6 victory over Mississippi State. Up against the...
Time and network announced for Alabama’s matchup with LSU
Alabama is resting this week, but the time and network have been announced for its meeting with LSU. ESPN will have the call for the Crimson Tide and Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6:00 p.m. CT. Both teams will square off at Tiger Stadium, also known as “Death Valley,”...
Watch Tyler Harrell catch first career pass as an Alabama receiver
Alabama fans got what they wanted last week against Mississippi State. They saw the Crimson Tide bounce back with a victory, Eli Ricks start at cornerback, and Tyler Harrell make his debut as an Alabama wide receiver. Harrell practiced all week for the moment, but the transfer from Louisville had yet to play in a game until the homecoming matchup against the Bulldogs. He caught a 12-yard pass from Jalen Milroe in the fourth quarter and fans are excited to see the South Florida native get used more. As he continues to get healthy, Alabama looks to go more to Harrell.
Will Rogers escorts elderly Alabama event staffer out of Bryant-Denny Stadium after loss to Tide
Paul W. “Bear” Bryant was a legendary football coach for the University of Alabama. One of his famous statements was ‘win with class and lose with class.’ Will Rogers, a quarterback for Mississippi State, embodied that statement after a loss to the Crimson Tide. He escorted an elderly Alabama event staffer out of Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Alabama safety DeMarcco Hellams gets Senior Bowl honor for game versus MSU
DeMarcco Hellams earned his nickname “Hitman Hellams” last week against Mississippi State for Alabama. After a rough performance versus Tennessee, the senior safety was the enforcer against the Bulldogs. Hellams excelled in run support and nailed several Bulldogs’ wide receivers in coverage. Will Rogers and Mississippi State’s offense...
Nick Saban explains why DJ Dale and Jaheim Oatis didn’t play vs Mississippi State
As Alabama was taking the field against Mississippi State on Saturday there were a few noticeable absences from the team’s warmups. Wide receiver Kendrick Law, offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson, linebackers Deontae Lawson and Kendrick Blackshire and starting defensive linemen DJ Dale and Jaheim Oatis were all seen wearing street clothes on the sidelines.
Was Alabama’s victory over MSU a bounce back win? – Bama Elite podcast
Alabama got itself back into the win column last week against Mississippi State. Nick Saban saw his defense surrender six points and the offense did enough to get a 30-6 victory. The Crimson Tide suffocated the Bulldogs’ offense, but was this a bounce-back win for Alabama? Some fans felt that...
