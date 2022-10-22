Read full article on original website
Daily Collegian
UMass falls to Fordham on senior day
Senior day did not prove to be a fruitful effort for the Massachusetts women’s soccer team as it dropped its final regular season game 1-0 to Fordham on Sunday afternoon. The Minutewomen (5-8-5, 4-4-2 Atlantic 10) had some good early chances in the game, one from sophomore forward Ashley Lamond and the other from freshman forward Nia Hislop. Lamond’s chance came in from a crosser from the left wing, which was shot just wide to the left of the net. Hislop’s chance was created from her speed running down the right wing in possession of the ball and was also a near goal.
Daily Collegian
UMass men’s soccer falls to reigning national champions Clemson, 3-1
The Massachusetts men’s soccer team got off to a strong start against the reigning national champions Clemson on Monday night in South Carolina. In the end, however, the Minutemen (6-3-7, 1-1-5 Atlantic 10) could not come home with the road win, falling 3-1. UMass started the game with a...
Daily Collegian
Quinn: The foundation and formation of UMass’ most passionate fan
The 6-foot-7-inch freshman scanned the Mullins Center crowd. Towels twirling, maroon and white jerseys scattered seats, popcorn crumbs pounded by students’ feet. Everyone was in sync, pumping their fists in the same motion, chanting the same songs. Yet one, spotted from any inch of a packed Mullins, was out of sync with the rest.
Allsport Arena reopening under new ownership in Northampton
Allsport Arena is reopening under new ownership in Northampton.
birchrestaurant.com
Title 14 Best Restaurants in Worcester, MA
Although Worcester is the second largest city in Massachusetts, there is no less amazing community, history, and activity than Boston. It is the perfect intersection of nature, sports, and landmarks like the famous Union Station. This melting pot leaves a great space for cuisines of all types to make an...
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Most Snow Each Year
We're now into the fall season and of course, some folks are already talking about that devilish four-letter word in Massachusetts. Yes, snow. It's inevitable as it will be here before you know it. Some Massachusetts Folks Love the Winter Season. Even though there are some folks that don't love...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Route 32 bridgework
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete. The viewer said, quote:. “Wondering if you have any info regarding the expected completion date of the...
College cancels classes, schools placed in lockdown following shooting in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — A college canceled all classes and multiple schools were placed in lockdown following a shooting in Worcester on Monday morning. Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Burncoat Street around 8:40 a.m. found one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Worcester Police Department.
Traffic backup on Mass. Pike in Palmer due to crash
Traffic is backed up on the westbound side of Interstate 90 in Palmer due to an accident Monday morning.
Home heating oil prices skyrocket over several months
HARTFORD, Conn. — Home heating oil prices have skyrocketed over the past few months, reaching almost $6 per gallon. Federal energy leaders say much of that price spike can be attributed to the war in Ukraine. The price of home heating oil in Connecticut is the highest it’s ever...
This Ludlow pizzeria scored ‘Best in the Northeast’ at pizza and pasta show in Atlantic City
LUDLOW — James “Jimmy” Casapizziolo, of Casa Pizza in Ludlow, even sliced his prize-winning pizza like they do in New Haven: down the middle and then into strips that are folded. “It’s a real mess, but I’m fascinated by it,” he said before rhapsodizing about all the...
hopkintonindependent.com
Invasive knotweed plants roots in Hopkinton
Ed Harrow remembers when his mother discovered vines of bittersweet creeping up the exterior walls of their barn. “My father threw a hissy fit; he was constantly tearing it down, before it tore the barn down,” he said with a chuckle. “But I had no appreciation, until recently, of how really destructive these plants are.”
thereminder.com
Northampton Mayor Sciarra declines to sign host agreement
NORTHAMPTON – On Oct. 20, Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra announced that she will not sign a host-community agreement with Euphorium LLC, which would have allowed the proposed cannabis establishment to locate at 143 N. Main St. in Florence. Across two community meetings, the second of which occurred at Florence Civic...
Forest Lake in Palmer boat ramp opens
A ribbon cutting event held Tuesday in Palmer marks the official grand opening of the new Forest Lake boat ramp.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to crash along Memorial Drive in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have responded to a car rollover on Memorial Drive in Chicopee. Additional information, including if there were any injuries, was not immediately available. Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
Three dead, five injured in Berkshire County accident
A fatal crash took place between 5:15 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Route 7 near Pike Road in the town of Sheffield
franklincountynow.com
Greenfield’s Village Pizza Under New Ownership
(Greenfield, MA) Greenfield’s Village Pizza owner, Chris Balis, announced Monday that his family will be selling the famed restaurant after almost 50 years. His father bought the restaurant in 1974 from the first owner, Teddy, who opened Village Pizza in 1961. The Balis siblings took over when their parents...
Daily Collegian
Letter: The price of UMass’ Pouring Rights contract with Coca-Cola
As a college student, I constantly hear about all the options we have on campus, so I was surprised to learn there are major restrictions on what beverages students at the University of Massachusetts can enjoy. What’s more, most people don’t even know it. Every dining hall or...
The not so retiring Barbara Bernard: Viewpoint
Domenic J. Sarno referred to her words as his weekly “bowl of chicken soup.”. The columns wove bits of nostalgia with the happenings of today. They could be funny and uplifting, or they could simply provide a positive tone to start his Thursday morning, the Springfield mayor explained. Count...
Amazing Drone Video Shows Off Old Railroad Station in Massachusetts by Flying Right Through the Front Doors
Union Station in Palmer, Massachusettes is a historic railroad station built in 1894 and sits at the junction of what today is the CSX and New England Central railroads. Many years were spent restoring this beautiful landmark to its original glory and today it serves as a restaurant called The Steaming Tender.
