Senior day did not prove to be a fruitful effort for the Massachusetts women’s soccer team as it dropped its final regular season game 1-0 to Fordham on Sunday afternoon. The Minutewomen (5-8-5, 4-4-2 Atlantic 10) had some good early chances in the game, one from sophomore forward Ashley Lamond and the other from freshman forward Nia Hislop. Lamond’s chance came in from a crosser from the left wing, which was shot just wide to the left of the net. Hislop’s chance was created from her speed running down the right wing in possession of the ball and was also a near goal.

AMHERST, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO