Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rebels need win at LSU to lock up postseason spot
The Ole Miss soccer team (9-5-3, 3-5-1 SEC) will face LSU (8-3-6, 3-2-4 SEC) in Baton Rouge on Thursday with postseason implications on the line. The match will kick off 6 p.m. and can be viewed on SEC Network+. QUICK KICKS. • Ole Miss broke a five-game losing streak Sunday...
LSU expecting a healthy, reinforced squad for Alabama matchup
The magnitude of the LSU-Alabama matchup is typically the most crucial portion of the Tigers’ schedule and this year the game carries that kind of weight. Not since LSU’s run to a national championship has there been a more important game in terms of season success, as the Tigers and Crimson Tide currently share a tie for first in the SEC West division. The winner will be in the driver’s seat for an SEC Championship berth.
Ten thoughts: Texas A&M defense vs Ole Miss offense
Texas A&M's defense was supposed to once again be the strong point of the team despite losing most of its front seven from 2021. An influx of talented freshmen was supposed to backstop veterans from three straight top ten recruiting classes. Veteran coordinator DJ Durkin came over from Ole Miss and was going to lend a more aggressive tone to generate more negative plays.
LSU working to turn on field momentum to recruiting trail during open date
LSU is turning heads on the field with its last two performances and now Brian Kelly and the Tigers get to turn that momentum to the recruiting trail this week during the open date. The purple and gold have been busy with visits all season but this is a week...
Brian Kelly previews LSU vs. Alabama football, preparing for Bryce Young during open week
Nationally-ranked LSU has an extra week to prepare for its Nov. 5 showdown against Alabama, but Tigers head football coach Brian Kelly has not shifted his focus to the Crimson Tide just yet. LSU has won back to back games to climb up the rankings and will spend the next few days on improvements and recruiting before game-planning for Alabama begins.
Brian Kelly on Alabama QB Bryce Young, LSU football's upcoming matchup
Nationally-ranked LSU has an extra week to prepare for its Nov. 5 showdown against Alabama, but Tigers coach Brian Kelly hasn't shifted his focus to the Crimson Tide just yet. LSU has won back to back games to climb up the rankings and will spend the next few days on improvements and recruiting before game-planning for Alabama begins.
How to watch No. 15 Ole Miss at Texas A&M, streaming link
The Texas A&M football team has not played at home since the middle of September. The Aggies finally return home to Kyle Field this coming weekend to face Ole Miss, though. And they will be doing so while looking to break a three-game losing streak. Ole Miss had been ranked...
Predicting LSU basketball's rotation with 2022 season weeks away
It might not seem like it but LSU basketball is less than three weeks away from its home opener on Nov. 9 against Kansas City and the purple and gold have some major decisions on the court to sort through. Coach Matt McMahon has stated as recently as SEC media...
Column: Reasons for optimism and skepticism for Ole Miss men's basketball in 2022-2023
Some might say that Ole Miss head men's basketball coach Kermit Davis has been pretty bold with statements about his team throughout the offseason. He went as far to say once on record that his team could be an NCAA Tournament team when healthy. Those within his program have shared a positive outlook as well, like many others during the preseason, when a game has yet to be played.
247Sports
56K+
Followers
387K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0