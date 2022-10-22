ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Rebels need win at LSU to lock up postseason spot

The Ole Miss soccer team (9-5-3, 3-5-1 SEC) will face LSU (8-3-6, 3-2-4 SEC) in Baton Rouge on Thursday with postseason implications on the line. The match will kick off 6 p.m. and can be viewed on SEC Network+. QUICK KICKS. • Ole Miss broke a five-game losing streak Sunday...
LSU expecting a healthy, reinforced squad for Alabama matchup

The magnitude of the LSU-Alabama matchup is typically the most crucial portion of the Tigers’ schedule and this year the game carries that kind of weight. Not since LSU’s run to a national championship has there been a more important game in terms of season success, as the Tigers and Crimson Tide currently share a tie for first in the SEC West division. The winner will be in the driver’s seat for an SEC Championship berth.
Ten thoughts: Texas A&M defense vs Ole Miss offense

Texas A&M's defense was supposed to once again be the strong point of the team despite losing most of its front seven from 2021. An influx of talented freshmen was supposed to backstop veterans from three straight top ten recruiting classes. Veteran coordinator DJ Durkin came over from Ole Miss and was going to lend a more aggressive tone to generate more negative plays.
How to watch No. 15 Ole Miss at Texas A&M, streaming link

The Texas A&M football team has not played at home since the middle of September. The Aggies finally return home to Kyle Field this coming weekend to face Ole Miss, though. And they will be doing so while looking to break a three-game losing streak. Ole Miss had been ranked...
Column: Reasons for optimism and skepticism for Ole Miss men's basketball in 2022-2023

Some might say that Ole Miss head men's basketball coach Kermit Davis has been pretty bold with statements about his team throughout the offseason. He went as far to say once on record that his team could be an NCAA Tournament team when healthy. Those within his program have shared a positive outlook as well, like many others during the preseason, when a game has yet to be played.
