Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after man badly injured in north Portland stabbing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Washington teens photograph hovering tic-tac-shaped UFORoger MarshWoodland, WA
4 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Monday in Portland: Deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at hospital and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
timbers.com
No wave can douse this fire
Portland Thorns FC advanced to the 2022 NWSL Championship with a 2-1 win over San Diego Wave FC, earning their league-leading sixth playoff win in club history, on Sunday afternoon at Providence Park. After conceding early in the match, Rocky Rodríguez helped Portland equalize in the 20th minute. The match saw the next 73 minutes remain scoreless, until Crystal Dunn netted the game winner in the 93rd minute to secure Portland’s spot in the final. \
Original Stanford’s, Manzana Grill among recent Lake Oswego restaurant closures
Two prominent Lake Oswego restaurants — The Original Stanford’s and Manzana Rotisserie Grill — have closed permanently. Both restaurants had signs posted in their doors Monday encouraging customers to visit other restaurants owned by Landry’s Inc., the massive Houston-based restaurant group. Representatives for Landry’s did not immediately return a voicemail requesting comment.
Portlander will return to compete in ‘Jeopardy’ 2022 Tournament of Champions
Courtney Shah, a community college instructor who lives in Portland, is set to compete in the 2022 “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions. This year’s event, which begins Monday, Oct. 31, features some changes in the format, as well as the return of several “super-champions.”. Shah is a...
‘Every view amazing’: Ritz-Carlton Portland a game changer
Rising 35 stories above the Portland skyline at Southwest 9th and Washington, the Ritz-Carlton hotel is just a few months away from opening. And it could be a game-changer as downtown Portland tries to make a comeback.
Sherwood's Ava Heiden makes her college choice
The standout Bowmen post committed to play basketball at the University of Iowa this past weekend.Sherwood basketball player Ava Heiden made her college choice official this past weekend, announcing via Twitter that she has committed to attend and play basketball for the University of Iowa. The Bowmen junior, who was voted the Pacific Conference Player of the Year and led Sherwood to a league title last season, said she felt confident she'd be a Hawkeye shortly following her trip to Iowa City this past August, but she delayed a decision until completing all of her prospective visits. With those visits...
philomathnews.com
Highest-rated bars in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor
Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over the world continue to use the site and app to determine where to stay, learn about the under-the-radar gems in their chosen destination, and where to eat, based on other travelers’ reviews.
Portland, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lincoln High School football team will have a game with Jefferson High School - Portland on October 24, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
Long-lost memoir examines ‘diabolical’ 1950s Portland sex-and-murder scandal, inspires art exhibit
Bruce Spaulding met Marjorie Evans Smith shortly after she’d been charged with murdering her husband. Smith was a “somewhat good-looking young lady,” the Portland defense attorney wrote years later in an unpublished memoir – a pertinent observation, he thought, seeing as the man who said he followed her order to kill Kermit Smith also claimed to be her “sex slave.”
Narcity
5 Vancouver Restaurants That Locals Say Deserve A Spot In The City's New Michelin Guide
The Michelin Guide Vancouver debut is fast-approaching and a few locals have shared their thoughts on which restaurants in the city deserve a spot on the list. For the first time ever, the Michelin Guide is coming to Vancouver and restaurants that made the cut will be revealed on October 27.
WWEEK
Jury Awards $6 Million to Oregon Jack in the Box Workers
A jury has awarded over $6 million to Oregon employees of Jack in the Box who had filed a class action lawsuit accusing the fast food chain of years of wage theft. The case has been litigated for the past 12 years before coming to an end in the Portland federal courthouse on Monday.
61% of Portland voters call graffiti ‘big’ problem, poll from The Oregonian/OregonLive finds
Brian King’s version of “Groundhog Day” includes an industrial-strength pressure washer, gallons of paint — and buckets of patience. The 48-year-old welder runs his own business, but in recent months he has picked up a side hustle: removing graffiti from the exteriors of private businesses that can’t keep pace with Portland’s plentiful taggers.
WWEEK
Amaized and Confused, Portlanders Make a Fall Pilgrimage to Sauvie Island
Based on the long line of cars streaming onto Sauvie Island last weekend, it looked like pretty much everyone in Portland was headed to one of the area’s many farms for fall traditions, including the always-popular corn maze at The Pumpkin Patch. Now in its 24th year, the network...
KTVL
NOAA predicts a snowier and colder winter for Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
Heavy hitters come to Oregon to stump for Kotek
With slightly more than two weeks until Election Day, the Oregon gubernatorial race is attracting both national attention and Democratic heavy-hitters to the campaign trail.
Daily Journal of Commerce
Portland apartment community sells for $36.25 million
Columbia Ridge Apartments, a 144-unit, garden-style apartment community in the Northeast Portland submarket, has sold for $36.25 million to an undisclosed buyer. CBRE represented the seller, Fairfield Columbia Ridge LLC, an affiliate of San Diego-based Fairfield Residential, in the transaction.
lbmjournal.com
TAL Holdings adds Miller’s Home Center stores and manufacturing facilities
Vancouver, Wash. — TAL Holdings, one of the fastest growing family- owned building material centers in the Pacific Northwest, has agreed in principle to acquire Miller’s Home Center, with four locations in Baker City and La Grande, Oregon. “As part of our strategic growth initiative and our commitment...
‘I unreservedly apologize’
As editor of The Oregonian, the current leader of the newsroom, I unreservedly apologize to our readers and our community for the racism in this newspaper and the legacy it leaves. For decades following its founding as a daily in 1861, The Oregonian promoted racist and xenophobic views. Editorials and...
Vacasa lays off 280, the latest Oregon company to cut jobs
Portland vacation rental management company Vacasa laid off 280 people last week as it works to improve its financial position and boost its severely depressed share price. The layoffs represent about 3% of Vacasa’s total workforce, the company told trade publication Skift on Friday. “We do not take these...
The last alligator in Oregon? Weird!
alligator with open mouthBalaji Malliswamy/Unsplash. Have you ever seen an alligator get handcuffed? The pictures of a cuffed gator are hilarious, and I recently saw some circulating on social media.
Comments / 0