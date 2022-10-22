ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No wave can douse this fire

Portland Thorns FC advanced to the 2022 NWSL Championship with a 2-1 win over San Diego Wave FC, earning their league-leading sixth playoff win in club history, on Sunday afternoon at Providence Park. After conceding early in the match, Rocky Rodríguez helped Portland equalize in the 20th minute. The match saw the next 73 minutes remain scoreless, until Crystal Dunn netted the game winner in the 93rd minute to secure Portland’s spot in the final. \
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Original Stanford’s, Manzana Grill among recent Lake Oswego restaurant closures

Two prominent Lake Oswego restaurants — The Original Stanford’s and Manzana Rotisserie Grill — have closed permanently. Both restaurants had signs posted in their doors Monday encouraging customers to visit other restaurants owned by Landry’s Inc., the massive Houston-based restaurant group. Representatives for Landry’s did not immediately return a voicemail requesting comment.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
The Times

Sherwood's Ava Heiden makes her college choice

The standout Bowmen post committed to play basketball at the University of Iowa this past weekend.Sherwood basketball player Ava Heiden made her college choice official this past weekend, announcing via Twitter that she has committed to attend and play basketball for the University of Iowa. The Bowmen junior, who was voted the Pacific Conference Player of the Year and led Sherwood to a league title last season, said she felt confident she'd be a Hawkeye shortly following her trip to Iowa City this past August, but she delayed a decision until completing all of her prospective visits. With those visits...
SHERWOOD, OR
philomathnews.com

Highest-rated bars in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor

Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over the world continue to use the site and app to determine where to stay, learn about the under-the-radar gems in their chosen destination, and where to eat, based on other travelers’ reviews.
PORTLAND, OR
High School Football PRO

Portland, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lincoln High School football team will have a game with Jefferson High School - Portland on October 24, 2022, 16:00:00.
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Long-lost memoir examines ‘diabolical’ 1950s Portland sex-and-murder scandal, inspires art exhibit

Bruce Spaulding met Marjorie Evans Smith shortly after she’d been charged with murdering her husband. Smith was a “somewhat good-looking young lady,” the Portland defense attorney wrote years later in an unpublished memoir – a pertinent observation, he thought, seeing as the man who said he followed her order to kill Kermit Smith also claimed to be her “sex slave.”
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Jury Awards $6 Million to Oregon Jack in the Box Workers

A jury has awarded over $6 million to Oregon employees of Jack in the Box who had filed a class action lawsuit accusing the fast food chain of years of wage theft. The case has been litigated for the past 12 years before coming to an end in the Portland federal courthouse on Monday.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

61% of Portland voters call graffiti ‘big’ problem, poll from The Oregonian/OregonLive finds

Brian King’s version of “Groundhog Day” includes an industrial-strength pressure washer, gallons of paint — and buckets of patience. The 48-year-old welder runs his own business, but in recent months he has picked up a side hustle: removing graffiti from the exteriors of private businesses that can’t keep pace with Portland’s plentiful taggers.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVL

NOAA predicts a snowier and colder winter for Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
OREGON STATE
Daily Journal of Commerce

Portland apartment community sells for $36.25 million

Columbia Ridge Apartments, a 144-unit, garden-style apartment community in the Northeast Portland submarket, has sold for $36.25 million to an undisclosed buyer. CBRE represented the seller, Fairfield Columbia Ridge LLC, an affiliate of San Diego-based Fairfield Residential, in the transaction.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

‘I unreservedly apologize’

As editor of The Oregonian, the current leader of the newsroom, I unreservedly apologize to our readers and our community for the racism in this newspaper and the legacy it leaves. For decades following its founding as a daily in 1861, The Oregonian promoted racist and xenophobic views. Editorials and...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Vacasa lays off 280, the latest Oregon company to cut jobs

Portland vacation rental management company Vacasa laid off 280 people last week as it works to improve its financial position and boost its severely depressed share price. The layoffs represent about 3% of Vacasa’s total workforce, the company told trade publication Skift on Friday. “We do not take these...
