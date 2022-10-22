Read full article on original website
HEART OF A LEONE
BERLIN CENTER OH- Every one knows how important of a position setter is in volleyball. They are your quarterback, your point guard, your captain on the floor. So for a coach to pick a player to step in to that role on the varsity level, that is a big amount of trust that is being put in that player. For Western Reserve, they needed someone to do it, and they asked senior Madison Leone to be that girl.
URSULINE IRISH FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP. 10) WITH DAN REARDON
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio- We have reached Week 11 of the 2022 high school football season, and the Ursuline Irish will start their journey that will hopefully end with a state title. The Irish, who moved up to Division III this year after making it to the Division IV state championship game a year ago, are hoping for a different outcome. The Irish led Clinton Massie 28-7 in the third quarter of last year’s title bout before giving up 22-straight points and falling in heartbreaking fashion 29-28. The Irish open up the playoffs at Stambaugh Stadium on Friday night as they will host the Hawken Hawks. Both teams finished the regular season with 8-2 records.
BURNEY’S THE BOSS
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – The Ursuline Irish have made it to Week 11 of the high school football season, and they hope that this is just the beginning of what could be a long playoff run. Senior Will Burney has been one of the biggest playmakers during his four years at Ursuline, and the Irish will need to lean on his leadership and experience throughout this playoff run. Will has over 400 yards receiving and 4 TD’s this year for Ursuline, while also being a game-wrecker on the defensive side of the ball.
RASILE RISES UP
MCDONALD OH- Maria Rasile is part of a senior class that WS literally the building blocks of McDonald volleyball. The program started four years ago. Here they are in just four years sitting as a top 5 seed in the district tournament and set up to fight for a chance to go to a district championship.
SCRAMBLING FOR STRUTHERS
STRUTHERS, OH- From the fairway to the gridiron, Struthers standouts Chaz Ekoniak and Brady Clyde have set the expectation for area dual-sport student-athletes. Ekoniak is a birdie machine on the links, owning local golf championships for the last few years and becoming one of the area’s most dangerous receivers on Friday nights.
HITCHCOCK NOTORIOUS FOR MAKING BIG PLAYS
JEFFERSON OH- The last name Hitchcock rings through the halls of Jefferson Area High School. The latest installment of the legacy is current senior Grant Hitchcock. Grant has had an immaculate career at Jefferson at the helm of the Falcons offense. His brother Lucas ran the show, and in 2015 became the program’s leading scorer. Grant spent the year chasing his brother’s record. Now he has the bragging rights as he’s shattered his brother’s record with over 3,500 career passing yards.
MCDONALD PACKS UP FOR BIG TITLE GAME
LISBON OH- McDonald spent their Tuesday night grinding their way to a big win in the District Semifinals. The Blue Devils were matched up with 8th seeded Dalton. The Bulldogs are historically successful and fought like crazy. McDonald pushed their way to a four set victory. (25-22 19-25 25-15 25-22)
CARDINALS IMPRESS IN SEMIFINAL MATCHUP
CANFIELD OH- Canfield continued their successful season in a District Semi-Final Match on Monday night against Streetsboro. It was a shutout victory for the Cardinals as they grounded the Rockets 4-0. Canfield outshot Streetsboro 17-2. Canfield goals were scored by Maci Toporcer, Kiara Reynolds and Hanna Wahib who netted a...
WALTERS NAMED 2022 COACH OF THE YEAR
EAST PALESTINE OH- The YSN family is blessed with many tremendous volleyball coaches. Their success goes way past wins and losses on the floor. YSN features some of the most highly respected coaches in the state based on the way they carry themselves in the coaching community. That is why singling one out as Coach of the Year is so hard. Our staff worked hard to fairly pick out one coach that stood out the most this season. We are proud to announce that Girard head coach Phil Walters has been selected as the 2022 YSN Coach of the Year.
SIMONS EARNS 2022 FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
AUSTINTOWN OH- It’s not very often we see a freshman come in to a program and immediately separate herself not just from the players in that season, but the program’s record books. Rylie Simons stepped on to Fitch’s gym floor and never missed a beat. In her freshman season she has already broken the record for assists in a match, and assists in a season. With those kinds of numbers it’s not crazy to think she could break the career assist record down the line. Simons’ immediate impact is why we at YSN have decided to name her our 2022 Freshman of the Year.
