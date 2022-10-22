Read full article on original website
Abbott Praises Texas Tech's CASFER Accomplishment
The Texas Governor was on hand for the launch of the National Science Foundation Engineering Research Center. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott praised the efforts of Texas Tech University in securing a National Science Foundation (NSF) Engineering Research Center (ERC). He joined Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec and Center Director Gerri Botte for a news conference today (Oct. 25) launching the Center for Advancing Sustainable and Distributed Fertilizer Production (CASFER).
