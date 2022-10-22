ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MarketRealist

Who Controls Red Bull Following Owner Dietrich Mateschitz's Passing?

The co-founder of the energy drink company Red Bull, Dietrich Mateschitz, has died at the age of 78. The Austrian businessman managed to amass a billion-dollar net worth during his lifetime, and the company will be part of his legacy. Article continues below advertisement. With Red Bull selling an estimated...
Front Office Sports

Porsche Reportedly Close to Buying Half of Formula 1 Team

Porsche appears to have a dance partner to enter Formula 1. The iconic luxury carmaker is reportedly finalizing a deal to buy 50% of the Williams Racing team. Porsche would act as the engine supplier for the team. The partnership would kick in for the 2026 season, when F1 switches...
sporf.com

Nico Rosberg says F1 rivals may struggle to challenge “dominant” Red Bull

Former F1 World champion Nico Rosberg has suggested that Red Bull could create a “Mercedes-like dominance” over the rest of the grid in the next few seasons. The Milton Keynes-based outfit secured the 2022 constructors’ title at the US Grand Prix last weekend. Impressively, they achieved this...
BBC

United States GP: Lewis Hamilton & Fernando Alonso grab some of Red Bull’s limelight

What to focus on after a United States Grand Prix that produced probably the best race of the season, with three outstanding story lines?. Max Verstappen fought back from an 11-second pit stop to pass his two biggest rivals and clinch a first constructors' title in nine years for a team that had lost its leader and creator less than 24 hours before.
Front Office Sports

Formula 1 Considers New All-Female Racing Series

Formula 1 did not support the financially struggling W Series this year, but is looking to launch a potential rival next year. F1 is exploring adding an all-female racing series as soon as 2023. It would have no affiliation with the W Series, which ended its 2022 season three races early due to financial difficulties.
MotorAuthority

Sauber to become the Audi F1 team from 2026

Audi will team up with Sauber for an entry in the Formula 1 World Championship in 2026 and beyond, the automaker announced on Wednesday. Sauber currently competes in F1 as Alfa Romeo, but Alfa Romeo in August announced the arrangement would end after the 2023 season. Alfa Romeo hasn't said whether it is quitting F1 altogether, though.
Carscoops

Audi To Field Works Team In Formula 1 Partnering With Sauber From 2026

After months of speculation, Audi and Sauber have officially announced that they will be partnering for the 2026 Formula 1 season. The news follows Audi’s confirmation in August that it would become a powertrain supplier for the sport. Sauber will become Audi’s “strategic partner,” while the German automaker plans...

