Who Controls Red Bull Following Owner Dietrich Mateschitz's Passing?
The co-founder of the energy drink company Red Bull, Dietrich Mateschitz, has died at the age of 78. The Austrian businessman managed to amass a billion-dollar net worth during his lifetime, and the company will be part of his legacy. Article continues below advertisement. With Red Bull selling an estimated...
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton defiant after agonising US GP blow and says he can take Mercedes 'to the top'
Lewis Hamilton sent a defiant message after agonisingly missing out on his first victory of the season at the United States GP, insisting he is "still here" and ready to take Mercedes "to the top" once they can close in on Red Bull. Hamilton looked on course for an unlikely,...
Lewis Hamilton cruelly denied first win of season as Brit overtaken by Max Verstappen late in thrilling USA Grand Prix
LEWIS HAMILTON came agonisingly close to winning a race for the first time this season. The Mercedes man will have to wait to end his season-long duck as he was pipped to the chequered flag by Max Verstappen. Verstappen - who equals F1's record for the most win in a...
Porsche Reportedly Close to Buying Half of Formula 1 Team
Porsche appears to have a dance partner to enter Formula 1. The iconic luxury carmaker is reportedly finalizing a deal to buy 50% of the Williams Racing team. Porsche would act as the engine supplier for the team. The partnership would kick in for the 2026 season, when F1 switches...
sporf.com
Nico Rosberg says F1 rivals may struggle to challenge “dominant” Red Bull
Former F1 World champion Nico Rosberg has suggested that Red Bull could create a “Mercedes-like dominance” over the rest of the grid in the next few seasons. The Milton Keynes-based outfit secured the 2022 constructors’ title at the US Grand Prix last weekend. Impressively, they achieved this...
NBC Sports
Max Verstappen earns emotional win for Red Bull with late pass of Lewis Hamilton in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton late to win the United States Grand Prix, earning a record-tying 13th victory this season in an emotional tribute Sunday to late Red Bull team founder and owner Dietrich Mateschitz. Verstappen’s race was nearly undone by an uncharacteristically slow pit stop...
BBC
United States GP: Lewis Hamilton & Fernando Alonso grab some of Red Bull’s limelight
What to focus on after a United States Grand Prix that produced probably the best race of the season, with three outstanding story lines?. Max Verstappen fought back from an 11-second pit stop to pass his two biggest rivals and clinch a first constructors' title in nine years for a team that had lost its leader and creator less than 24 hours before.
Formula 1 Considers New All-Female Racing Series
Formula 1 did not support the financially struggling W Series this year, but is looking to launch a potential rival next year. F1 is exploring adding an all-female racing series as soon as 2023. It would have no affiliation with the W Series, which ended its 2022 season three races early due to financial difficulties.
MotorAuthority
Sauber to become the Audi F1 team from 2026
Audi will team up with Sauber for an entry in the Formula 1 World Championship in 2026 and beyond, the automaker announced on Wednesday. Sauber currently competes in F1 as Alfa Romeo, but Alfa Romeo in August announced the arrangement would end after the 2023 season. Alfa Romeo hasn't said whether it is quitting F1 altogether, though.
Sporting News
F1 Mexican Grand Prix: Time, schedule, TV channel, streaming for Formula 1 race week
After securing his 13th race win of the season at the United States Grand Prix last time out, Red Bull's Max Verstappen will look to make history at the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix this weekend. Now level with German duo Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for number of race wins...
SkySports
Martin Brundle: Reviewing a dramatic United States GP as Max Verstappen hunts down Lewis Hamilton for win
There are some races where I have a natural desire to loudly applaud as the chequered flag drops before quickly remembering that I'm actually still commentating live on TV. As Sebastian Vettel was charging around the outside of an equally determined Kevin Magnussen on the final lap of a breathless race on Sunday, it was certainly one of those moments.
Carscoops
Audi To Field Works Team In Formula 1 Partnering With Sauber From 2026
After months of speculation, Audi and Sauber have officially announced that they will be partnering for the 2026 Formula 1 season. The news follows Audi’s confirmation in August that it would become a powertrain supplier for the sport. Sauber will become Audi’s “strategic partner,” while the German automaker plans...
