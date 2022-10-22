Diva Media Group, in partnership with A Baker Production and Tello Films founder Christin Baker, is launching the LGBTQ streaming network DivaBoxOffice.tv. The channel premieres Dec. 1 on iTunes, Google Play, Roku and Amazon Firestick, among other major platforms. DivaBoxOffice.tv will include over 100 hours of queer programming, with Baker serving as president and CEO. “The demand for queer programming is only growing with each generation becoming increasingly more fluid in their sexual orientations and gender identities than ever before,” Baker said in a statement. “As the old adage goes, we are queer and we’re here to stay. We are...

22 MINUTES AGO