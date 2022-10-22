Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Two videos could be critical to southwest Fresno murder trial
Video could prove critical in a Fresno murder case and Action News has acquired some of what police found in their investigation into a deadly shooting in southwest Fresno in July 2021.
KMJ
Heart of California Theme Park Coming to Fresno? You Can Push the Idea with a Signature
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) – California’s Great America amusement park in Santa Clara will close its doors about 11 years from now but another door is opening of possibilities to bring the first amusement park to the Fresno area. Christopher Smith, a Valley native, says he hoping its owner/operators...
List of Halloween, Día de los Muertos events in Central California
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos this year. Here's a list:
Environmental group sues battery facility in New Mexico
An environmental group is suing an energy company over gas emissions from a battery facility in southeastern New Mexico.
KMJ
Major 5.1 Earthquake Rattles Bay Area, Shaking Felt in Fresno
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 5.1 magnitude earthquake near San Jose. The quake happened at 11:42 a.m. in the Seven Trees area. It was followed by a 3.1 magnitude aftershock at 11:47 a.m. and a 3.6 magnitude aftershock at 3:08 p.m. The quake hitting near San Jose...
2nd case of fast-spreading COVID-19 variant confirmed in Fresno
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County health officials have just confirmed a second case of a new coronavirus variant in Fresno. Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the BQ.1 is one of the newer variants to emerge — but it’s already taking over other variants in terms of how fast […]
KMJ
Man Shot and Killed Friday Night in Fresno is Identified
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man died at the hospital after he was shot Friday night in Fresno. Officers responded to the report of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near First St. and Gettysburg Ave. When officers arrived they located a shooting victim, identified as 47-year-old...
Fresno County no longer top agricultural producer in nation
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has been bumped from the number one spot of the top agricultural producers in the United States. On Tuesday, officials with the County of Fresno announced that the county has been named as the third top agricultural producer in the nation for 2021. The county had been ranked […]
Road closures to be in place at busy northeast Fresno intersection
Caltrans is closing the southbound off-ramp on Highway 41 and Friant Road from 7 pm through 6 am for maintenance.
Caregiver sentenced, Clovis family finally has some closure
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six years later, a Clovis family finally has a bit of closure after the investigators say their infant was abused and received traumatic brain injury while being watched by his great-aunt. “Bowen is a very happy boy, he makes our hearts happy for sure,” said Cody Wheeler. That’s how Cody describes […]
New burger restaurant opens in northwest Fresno
There's a new place to grab a juicy burger in northwest Fresno. Hammy's Smash Burgers is located on Shaw and Blythe, right next to Party City.
yourcentralvalley.com
New water year begins for California agriculture
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The new water year has begun for California. The water year runs from October 1 to Sept 30th. It is the official 12-month timeframe water managers use to compare hydrologic records. As the new water year begins there are concerns about the fourth year of extreme drought.
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed Friday night in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 47-year-old Steven Rice was killed in a shooting near Norwich Avenue and Angus Street. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area after it was reported that someone […]
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in deadly downtown Fresno stabbing
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested for a stabbing that left a man dead last week, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called out to Santa Clara Avenue and G Street area for a report of an injured man. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland […]
13-year-old hit by vehicle in Clovis, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 13-year-old was hit by a vehicle Monday morning in front of Clark Intermediate School in Clovis, according to the Clovis Police Department. Police say the child was hit while crossing 5th Street in the crosswalk around 7:00 a.m. The child was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered […]
krcrtv.com
Singer Karol G visits hospital after a baby was born at her concert in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Singer Karol G posted on social media that a woman gave birth during her concert at the Save Mart Center Tuesday night in Fresno. On her Instagram, the Colombian artist is seen walking through Saint Agnes Medical Center on her way to visit the woman and baby.
