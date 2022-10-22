ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

golobos.com

Lobo WBB Has Two Games Selected for National Television

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team will have two Mountain West games broadcast nationally on FS1 or CBS Sports Network, as announced by the conference on Wednesday. The Lobos’ home game against Air Force to open conference play has been moved from New Year’s...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Open Week at Home with Wolf Pack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— After going 2-0 on the week with wins over San Diego State and Fresno State, the Lobo volleyball team enters the second part of the conference schedule with eight matches remaining and another chance against the Nevada Wolf Pack and the San José State Spartans. The...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Christina Nisoli named MW Athlete and Freshman of the Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An individual title at the UC Colorado Springs XC Open last Friday earned University of New Mexico cross country freshman Christina Nisoli the Mountain West Athlete and Freshman of the Week honor announced by the conference office on Tuesday. Nisoli topped a field of 94 competitors...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobo baseball to hold annual Cherry-Silver World Series this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Closing out the fall portion of its schedule with a bout of friendly competition this weekend at Santa Ana Star Field, the University of New Mexico baseball team is set for the Cherry-Silver World Series. The intra-squad scrimmage event will run Friday through Sunday, and is...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KMJ

Major 5.1 Earthquake Rattles Bay Area, Shaking Felt in Fresno

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 5.1 magnitude earthquake near San Jose. The quake happened at 11:42 a.m. in the Seven Trees area. It was followed by a 3.1 magnitude aftershock at 11:47 a.m. and a 3.6 magnitude aftershock at 3:08 p.m. The quake hitting near San Jose...
SAN JOSE, CA
KMJ

Man Shot and Killed Friday Night in Fresno is Identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man died at the hospital after he was shot Friday night in Fresno. Officers responded to the report of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near First St. and Gettysburg Ave. When officers arrived they located a shooting victim, identified as 47-year-old...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County no longer top agricultural producer in nation

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has been bumped from the number one spot of the top agricultural producers in the United States. On Tuesday, officials with the County of Fresno announced that the county has been named as the third top agricultural producer in the nation for 2021. The county had been ranked […]
YourCentralValley.com

Caregiver sentenced, Clovis family finally has some closure

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six years later, a Clovis family finally has a bit of closure after the investigators say their infant was abused and received traumatic brain injury while being watched by his great-aunt. “Bowen is a very happy boy, he makes our hearts happy for sure,” said Cody Wheeler. That’s how Cody describes […]
CLOVIS, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

New water year begins for California agriculture

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The new water year has begun for California. The water year runs from October 1 to Sept 30th. It is the official 12-month timeframe water managers use to compare hydrologic records. As the new water year begins there are concerns about the fourth year of extreme drought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed Friday night in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 47-year-old Steven Rice was killed in a shooting near Norwich Avenue and Angus Street. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area after it was reported that someone […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspect in deadly downtown Fresno stabbing

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested for a stabbing that left a man dead last week, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called out to Santa Clara Avenue and G Street area for a report of an injured man. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

13-year-old hit by vehicle in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 13-year-old was hit by a vehicle Monday morning in front of Clark Intermediate School in Clovis, according to the Clovis Police Department.  Police say the child was hit while crossing 5th Street in the crosswalk around 7:00 a.m. The child was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered […]
CLOVIS, CA

