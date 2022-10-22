Read full article on original website
The Biggest Company In New Jersey is One of the Biggest in America
The top three states' "economies" are California at number one, Texas at number two, and New York at number three. All three with huge economies that are larger than many countries around the world. In fact, all of the top ten U.S. state economies are very impressive and maybe you've wondered where does New Jersey fit, in this scheme?
Beyond ‘Google it': NJ to enhance information literacy in schools
TRENTON – New Jersey schools would have to teach information literacy in all grades, under a bill up for a vote Thursday in the Assembly that has already been unanimously approved by the Senate. The bipartisan bill (S588/A4169) wouldn’t make it to Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk this week even...
How the Best Pizza in New Jersey is Not from New Jersey
There are a few things that we take pretty seriously here in New Jersey. Whether or not Central Jersey actually exists (it doesn't). Sports teams (go Phillies!). I mean, ask anyone down the shore what the best boardwalk pizza is and there's a decent chance that a fistfight will break out.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named The Family-Friendliest In New Jersey
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
NJ post-COVID test scores are out and the results are alarming
TRENTON – The "Nation’s Report Card" came out Monday – and it shows the depth of the damage inflicted by the pandemic on learning, in New Jersey and across the country. New Jersey recorded its lowest math scores since 2003 and its lowest fourth-grade reading scores since 2005 on this year’s National Assessment of Educational Progress. Eighth-grade reading scores were the lone bright spot for the state – the same average as in 2019, ranking first nationally.
These Ten New Jersey Towns Are The Safest In The State To Live In
When picking where you and your family want to live, safety is a huge concern. Especially nowadays when crime is at the forefront of everyone's mind. I'm lucky enough to have never lived in an area where I felt genuinely unsafe, but that's not always the case for everyone. Sure,...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
10 Of The Best Places To Retire In N.J. In 2022
What if we told you that you didn’t have to leave New Jersey to retire? Florida, Georgia, and Michigan usually round up the top three as some of the best places to retire due to affordability, well-being, culture and diversity, weather, and crime, at least according to BankRate.com. However, what if you decided that you want to continue to age gracefully in New Jersey?
Where are all the kids? NJ school enrollment falling in your district
TRENTON – New Jersey is a growing state, or at least was before the pandemic upended things, surpassing expectations to add 497,000 residents between the 2010 and 2020 censuses. Its public school system, on the other hand, is not. The trend predates the COVID-19 pandemic though was accelerated by...
Bear Encounters Triple In New Jersey, It Is About To Get Worse
It was a controversial move when Gov. Phil Murphy ended New Jersey’s bear hunt. It's no conscience that encounters have more than tripled this year and it's about to ramp up. Why? This is the most active time for our friend the black bear since they're filling up on food to prepare for a long winter’s nap.
wrnjradio.com
All Atlantic Health System Medical Centers earn national recognition for quality care
NEW JERSEY – Atlantic Health System medical centers are leaders in New Jersey and across the nation when it comes to delivering high quality care and superior patient outcomes across numerous specialties according to the Healthgrades 2023 Report to the Nation, released today. Morristown Medical Center is the only...
New Jersey lawmaker to Murphy: No more vaccine mandates for our kids
After a loosely structured recommendation by the CDC that says children as young as six months old should receive a COVID-19 vaccine, lawmakers are worried that Governor Phil Murphy will act on that recommendation in the form of a state mandate. Sen. Kristin M. Corrado called on the Murphy Administration to halt vaccine mandates, particularly on school children, in the wake of new CDC loosely structured recommendations. “Government should stay out of this and leave decision-making to parents,” said Corrado (R-40). “The last thing we need is yet another overreaching and unjustified mandate. Trenton should get out of the way The post New Jersey lawmaker to Murphy: No more vaccine mandates for our kids appeared first on Shore News Network.
Jersey Shore Towns Where Real Estate Has Calmed Down
The housing market was in pure chaos. Homes were selling for $50,000+ their market value and would remain on the market for a week or less. It has been a seller's market, not a buyer's market. If you are in the market to buy a new home, I finally have...
There’s A Huge Issue With Political Commercials Airing In New Jersey
You can easily tell that it is election in New Jersey season because there are political commercials everywhere. Before you get your panties in a wad, this piece will not promote the idea of avoiding politics all together. I just have a bit of an issue with the types of...
Murphy says review of how N.J. handled COVID is taking longer than expected but will come ‘soon’
Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday his long-promised plan for New Jersey to undergo a postmortem review of how the state responded to the COVID-19 pandemic is taking “a little bit longer” than he expected but once again vowed it will come “soon.”. Murphy first promised the state...
Is This Really The Best Meal You Can Get In New Jersey?
There are so many great restaurants in New Jersey, and that means there are so many great dishes to choose from, how could we possibly have one single meal that rises above the rest? Apparently, we do. Of course, this is something that is best left to foodie experts, and...
7 N.J. universities among world’s best in new rankings
Seven New Jersey universities ranked among the top in the world for academic research and reputation, according to figures released by U.S. News & World Report on Tuesday. In its rankings of 2,000 universities from 90 countries, 280 were in the United States, and seven were in New Jersey. Princeton...
What Spirit Airlines in NJ does during flights may just make you book
It’s kind of a shame that Spirit Airlines gets the hate that it does because it takes off from one of the most convenient airports in the country, Atlantic City, for a quick and painless flight to Florida. It’s obvious that Spirit is doing what it can to improve...
The Betrayal! Toll Prices On Major New Jersey Highways Are Increasing!
Prediction: No one will want to drive by the end of 2022. Gas prices continue to kill the inner lining of our wallets and when you add the cost of car maintenance, upkeep and tolls, working from home is looking better and better. Or maybe a company car or credit...
NJ lawmaker wants to extend school day, school year to address learning loss
Alarmed by the latest round of assessment figures for New Jersey students, a state senator is pushing legislation that would permit certain districts to extend the school day or the school year. A bill from Sen. Shirley Turner, D-Mercer, would establish a three-year pilot program within the Department of Education...
NJ DOT making big improvements along a major South Jersey highway
The New Jersey Department of Transportation is moving forward with a project designed to relieve congestion and improve safety along a major South Jersey highway. During a news conference in Cherry Hill on Tuesday, Acting Assistant Transportation Commissioner Parth Oza announced the DOT is investing $151 million to improve Route 70, from Route 38 in Pennsauken, through Cherry Hill to Cooper Avenue in Evesham.
