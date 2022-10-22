Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Poe by Candlelight performance set at Lewes library Oct. 30
The Lewes Public Library Spoken Word Society will present Poe by Candlelight at 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, at 111 Adams Ave., Lewes. A production of Cape May, N.J.-based East Lynne Theater Company, Poe by Candlelight consists of actors reading their favorite stories and poems penned by the master of the macabre, Edgar Allan Poe.
Cape Gazette
Sea Witch attractions set inside convention center Oct. 28-30
The Sea Witch Festival announced this year’s spooktacular fun includes new activities from Friday to Sunday, Oct. 28 to 30, in the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, 229 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach. Convention Center Stage Entertainment, sponsored by Moe’s Southwest Grill, includes Bryan Scar, 1:30 to 3 p.m. and 3:30...
Cape Gazette
Carved Ink Studio hosts flash fundraiser for Grass Roots Rescue
The mark left from a loving relationship with an adopted dog can be one that never leaves. Perhaps, that’s why Carved Ink Studio decided to host the inaugural Fall Tattoo Flash Fundraiser to help raise funds for Grass Roots Rescue. Carved Ink Studio co-owner and tattoo artist Ben Leadlove offered $100 tattoos at his Lewes studio Oct 16, donating the money raised to the animal adoption group.
Cape Gazette
Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding hosts barn dance
Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding held its Sixth Annual Barn Dance Oct. 16 at its indoor arena near Milton. Guests dined on barbecue from Whole Roast BBQ Services and danced to live music by the Mason Dixon Band. Activities included a bull-riding competition, live and silent auctions, a bourbon tasting bar,...
Cape Gazette
Celebrating Halloween like a Viking at Brimming Horn
Brimming Horn Meadery hosted its Mead O’Ween Spooktacular Oct. 22 at 28615 Lewes Georgetown Highway near Milton. Among the many meads available was Swamp Water, released for the fifth anniversary of Ogre’s Grove, a local comic shop. Festivities included an adult costume contest, unique vendors and live music.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth library staff thanks VIA
The entire staff of the Rehoboth Beach Public Library sincerely thanks the Village Improvement Association for their generosity and help with our murder mystery tea party. A letter to the editor expresses a reader's opinion and, as such, is not reflective of the editorial opinions of this newspaper. To submit...
Cape Gazette
Cape Class of 1972 holds 50th reunion
The Cape Henlopen Class of 1972 held a three-day party to celebrate its 50th reunion. The Class of 1972 was the first class to complete three years after Cape’s consolidation of Milton, Lewes and Rehoboth High School. On Oct. 6, the class gathered at Irish Eyes in Lewes. The celebration moved to Big Oyster Brewery Oct. 7, and concluded Oct. 8 with a party at Milton Fire Hall.
Cape Gazette
Lewes in Bloom wreath orders due Nov. 5
Lewes in Bloom’s annual wreath sale orders are being accepted through Saturday, Nov. 5. The organization’s major fundraiser goes toward the purchase of their 27,000 tulips and other flowers volunteers plant in 18 gardens and 10 planter locations in Lewes. To order 24-inch and 32-inch wreaths, go to...
Cape Gazette
It’s Sea Witch Weekend in Rehoboth Beach!
It's the last weekend of October and that can only mean one thing in Rehoboth Beach. That's right, it's time once again for the annual Sea Witch Halloween & Fiddlers Festival, the biggest party of the year in the "Nation's Summer Capital." Now a three-day event that remains highlighted by...
Cape Gazette
Carl J. Caratozzolo, had adventurous nature
Carl J. Caratozzolo, 79, of Milton, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Accent Care Hospice Center in Wilmington. He was born Nov. 27, 1942, in Brooklyn, N.Y., son of the late Joseph and Josephine Caratozzolo. Carl grew up in Brooklyn but spent most of his adult life in the...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Food & drink: Newark Raising Cain’s forecasts Feb. opening; UD Courtyard has new chef; Rosenfeld’s staying in OC; Nicola opens near Lewes
Nicola Pizza has opened its new location off Coastal Highway with a Lewes address. Nicola, best known for its Nic-o-Boli stromboli, operated for a half-century in downtown Rehoboth Beach and was so popular that it operated two locations within a stone’s throw of each other. After the closing of...
Cape Gazette
Stell Parker Selby is a role model for many
I am the very proud first-through-third grade teacher of Stell Parker Selby. I taught her in a DuPont-built, wooden two-room school on Route 16 in Milton. The school was called 196-C. The ‘C’ indicated that the school served colored students. This was during the era of segregation in the Delaware school system from the 1950s to 1960s.
Cape Gazette
DART to offer free rides to Sea Witch for food drive donations Oct. 29
For the upcoming Sea Witch Festival in Rehoboth Beach, DART will be offering free parking, free express bus service from the Lewes Transit Center and Rehoboth Park & Ride, and free rides on Route 201 to the festivities all day Saturday, Oct. 29. To kick off the 25th anniversary of...
Cape Gazette
Pathways to Success healthy treats drive runs thru Oct. 31
The Jeanine O’Donnell State Farm team and Sussex County Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore team are once again supporting Pathways to Success. With a slightly different slant this year, instead of Snacks for Success, it’s Treats for Success!. Donations will be accepted until Monday, Oct. 31, from 9...
delawarepublic.org
'Gift of Lights' at Dover Motor Speedway to bring holiday spirit to Monster Mile
A new way to celebrate the holidays is coming to Dover. The inaugural Gift of Lights show at Dover Motor Speedway runs from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day. “It is a 1.5 mile driving route through The Woodlands of Dover Motor Speedway where the Firefly Music Festival takes place," said Dover Motor Speedway communications manager Michael Lewis. "And it will include more than 60 light displays and more than three million lights will be visible. And depending on traffic, it will take approximately 30 to 45 minutes to navigate the whole pathway.”
Cape Gazette
Nicola Pizza’s new location near Lewes is now open
Years in the making, the new Nicola Pizza location outside Lewes on Route 1 has opened. It’s going good, said Nick Caggiano Jr. a few minutes into opening day Tuesday, Oct. 25. There are a few kinks to work out, but this place is great, he said. Nicola Pizza...
Lewes, October 25 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Lewes. The Polytech High School volleyball team will have a game with Cape Henlopen High School on October 25, 2022, 13:00:00. The Polytech High School volleyball team will have a game with Cape Henlopen High School on October 25, 2022, 14:15:00.
Cape Gazette
Large Home in Rehoboth 100 - 20585 Quillen Road
Welcome to 20585 Quillen Road - incredible investment opportunity or use yourself! Conveniently located only 9 blocks to the ocean and Rehoboth Beach attractions. Welcoming front porch leads into light-filled foyer. Foyer is flanked by dining room on the left and office on the right. The open kitchen and great room lead out to the screened porch and backyard. Great room features hardwood flooring and gas fireplace. Kitchen opens to dining area. Dining area also opens to screened porch. Laundry room and powder room located on first level. Storage shed located in the backyard for your bikes and beach chairs. Second level features four bedrooms and three full bathrooms. The large master suite has a sitting room and deck. Tenant moved out July 31st. Fresh coat of paint and new carpet have been installed. Great Airbnb rental potential for this property! This community has easy access to Thompson Island State Park. Walk or bike to Dewey and Rehoboth beaches, restaurants, and attractions. Start living the Rehoboth Beach lifestyle today!
Cape Gazette
Hotel Rodney hasn’t changed much in 96 years
If you stood on Second Street in Lewes across from St. Peter’s Episcopal Church today and looked at Hotel Rodney, it would look almost exactly as is does in this 1928 photograph when it was known as the Caesar Rodney Hotel. Built in 1926 and restored in 1989, the structure is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Hotel Rodney now includes 20 rooms and four suites on two floors, and is home to the Rose & Crown restaurant and a few shops on the street level and in the basement. Over the years, the hotel has gone by different names including the New Devon Inn, the Zwaanendael Inn and the Swans’ Inn.
Cape Gazette
Sussex officials should learn from history
History of communities, going back as far as 3000 BC, teaches us about progression leading to regression. The knowledge teaches us slow and steady rather than fast and furious provides long-term success for the greater good. Sussex County, like many other counties across the country, is experiencing the impacts of...
