Welcome to 20585 Quillen Road - incredible investment opportunity or use yourself! Conveniently located only 9 blocks to the ocean and Rehoboth Beach attractions. Welcoming front porch leads into light-filled foyer. Foyer is flanked by dining room on the left and office on the right. The open kitchen and great room lead out to the screened porch and backyard. Great room features hardwood flooring and gas fireplace. Kitchen opens to dining area. Dining area also opens to screened porch. Laundry room and powder room located on first level. Storage shed located in the backyard for your bikes and beach chairs. Second level features four bedrooms and three full bathrooms. The large master suite has a sitting room and deck. Tenant moved out July 31st. Fresh coat of paint and new carpet have been installed. Great Airbnb rental potential for this property! This community has easy access to Thompson Island State Park. Walk or bike to Dewey and Rehoboth beaches, restaurants, and attractions. Start living the Rehoboth Beach lifestyle today!

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO