smokingmusket.com

West By Pod: Reactions after Texas Tech Loss and TCU Preview

It’s West By Pod: A podcast about WVU sports, the Big 12 conference, and the final straw. Joel (@WVStatsGuy) and Jordan (@Gameday_Shorts) waste no time getting into the Mountaineers' performance versus Texas Tech over the weekend. The guys discuss the state of the program and head coach Neal Brown. After a Big 12 recap/precap, the guys get into what to expect in a home matchup versus the surprise first-place team in the conference, the TCU Horned Frogs.
FORT WORTH, TX
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown is “Done,” Per One Analyst

Neal Brown is certainly under some heat, there’s no doubt about that. Many fans and former players are calling for the coach’s firing after a 48-10 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. Bryan Clinton, a sportswriter for Heartland College Sports, recently took to his usual column to discuss...
MORGANTOWN, WV
smokingmusket.com

The Shotgun/Throwdown: Goodbye football…Hello basketball!

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. After West Virginia’s losses to Pitt and Kansas, I found myself saying, “At least basketball season starts soon.” And with the WVU football program continue to “climb” down, it feels like perfect timing that basketball season finally starts this week.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Poll: How Many Remaining Games Will WVU Football Win This Season?

Even though most have higher expectations, reaching a bowl game would do wonders in generating a trust in the West Virginia program moving forward. To become Bowl eligible, the Mountaineers need at least 3 more wins before the end of the season. With 5 games left on the schedule, and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

The Case for Jimbo Fisher Coming Home

Morgantown, West Virginia – Back in early September, Jimbo Fisher said three words that gave long-suffering West Virginia fans real hope: “Home is home.”. Fisher, 56, is originally from Clarksburg, West Virginia and when asked if he would ever consider returning to coach the Mountaineers later in his career, Fisher said the following: “You don’t ever say never in this business. Home is home. I love West Virginia and it’s very near and dear to my heart. I love them and have always rooted for them my whole life. You never say never in this business where it takes you. I’m happy where I’m at and I love where I’m at, but home is home.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Clues That Hugh Freeze Could Be Headed to West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – Rumors of Hugh Freeze being the possible replacement for Neal Brown if/when he is fired as the head coach of the Mountaineers are now gaining traction. Freeze, 52, is the current head coach at Liberty, where he has compiled a 33-12 record in his 4th...
MORGANTOWN, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Family Friendly 1980s-Style Arcade Opens in Fairmont

According to WBOY, if you’re looking for a new weekend activity, a new arcade has opened in Fairmont. “Arcade O Mania” is a 1980s-themed arcade packed with 24 coin-operated classic games to bring you back in time. The Deem family said one reason they opened the arcade was...
FAIRMONT, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor to visit Northern West Virginia Tuesday

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will be making stops in Northern West Virginia on Tuesday. The Governor will start in Moundsville at 11:00 a.m and will be joined by West Virginia Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy and Babydog to discuss the Governor’s proposal to reduce West Virginia’s Personal Income Tax, and his opposition to Amendment 2. […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
wajr.com

Morgantown ready to launch major recreational renovations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – City councilors in Morgantown are eyeing a plan to renovate the Ice Arena and Marilla Park Pool. Bond Counsel from Steptoe and Johnson, Tom Aman said the projects will be funded with sales proceeds and the sale of revenue bonds. The ordinance would approve up to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Crews battle brush fire in Harrison County

BRISTOL, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews are battling a brush fire in Harrison County. Calls for the brush fire on Turtletree Fork Rd. in Bristol came in around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said the fire has not damaged any structures, and no...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
cleveland19.com

Eugene Field Elementary Principal apologizes for offensive photo

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A post on Eugene Field Elementary’s Facebook page claiming to be from Principal Kelsey Whitley issued an apology for taking pictures of “offensive” Halloween decorations at a party and then posting them to social media. The Facebook post said that Whitley attended a Halloween...
HANNIBAL, OH
WTRF

BEAST bus coming to Ohio County Schools

OHIO COUNTY (WTRF) – Back in January, along with Governor Justice, GreenPower Motor Company had announced that they would be bringing the manufacturing of both its Type A and Type B all electric, zero-emissions school buses to the state of West Virginia. Ohio County was accepted into round 2...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
garrettcounty.org

Deep Creek Lake Pilot Dredging Update

Sediment dredging is a means to remove excess accumulated sediment caused by stream inputs (primarily during high rain and snow melt events) and shoreline erosion in to a body of water. At Deep Creek Lake, Arrowhead Cove was identified in multiple studies as an area with relatively high sediment accumulation....
GARRETT COUNTY, MD

