Salt Lake City, UT

Woman credits Intermountain Healthcare DNA study for catching cancer risk

Madison Certonio recently learned that her decision to participate in the world’s largest DNA mapping initiative may end up saving her life. During a press conference Wednesday, the 25 year-old said she learned from the study that she has the BRCA 2 gene that puts her at a 65% to 80% chance of developing breast cancer at some point in her life. She also has a higher risk of developing ovarian and skin cancers.
UTAH STATE
Ancient DNA gives rare snapshot of Neanderthal family ties

NEW YORK (AP) — A new study suggests Neanderthals formed small, tightknit communities where females may have traveled to move in with their mates. The research used genetic sleuthing to offer a rare snapshot of Neanderthal family dynamics — including a father and his teenage daughter who lived together in Siberia more than 50,000 years ago.
Salon

Insect swarms create so much electricity that they may influence the weather, study finds

A common thought experiment posits that a butterfly flapping its wings in Brazil can, over time, lead to a chain of events that sets off a tornado in Texas. It seems this old saw may be more true than previously thought, as a new study in the journal iScience suggests that insects can be a source of "atmospheric space charge," which is the level of electricity in the atmosphere.
TEXAS STATE
The Herald News

'Prescribed' Fires' Hidden Bonus: Fewer Ticks

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A tool used to restore forest ecosystems could also be key to the battle against tick-borne disease, researchers say. Forest managers and land owners use prescribed fire to combat invasive species, improve wildlife habitat and restore ecosystem health. A recent study suggests it could also reduce tick populations and transmission of diseases that have proliferated since the early 1900s when fire suppression created...
Cox urges honesty with teens about effects of social media

What impact does social media have on your teen? According to Gov. Spencer Cox, likely not a good one. During his monthly press conference Thursday, Cox urged parents and teachers to be honest with young people about the potential negative effects that social media use can have on them. “We...
ALABAMA STATE
McCaughey: Responding to the superbug crisis

Hospital rooms, operating rooms and medical equipment are so inadequately cleaned that any patient going into a hospital is at risk of getting a deadly superbug. That’s true even if you’re going for the happiest reason of all: to give birth. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

