“We don’t need to raise taxes. They need to start cutting the pay of people, and put the money back where it needs to be — school superintendents and all that. Teachers, yes, they need to make more money, but further up in the administration, they don’t. If they want new schools built, they need to prove to us that they have the students for those schools, and if they have the students for those schools, they have the tax money already coming in to pay for that school. I think Alpine School District has enough money to where they don’t need to raise our taxes to build another school. I am against it.” — John Wright, Orem.

OREM, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO