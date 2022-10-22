Read full article on original website
With one line, said simultaneously before erupting in laughter, the Rogers sisters conveyed entirely how they have felt about this fall semester. The trio are all students at Brigham Young University and all three are in the school’s marching band. Emily Rogers, the eldest sister, is a junior drum major. Sarah Rogers is a sophomore French horn player and Megan Rogers, also a sophomore, plays the saxophone.
Harold Clayton Anderson (Harry)
Harold Clayton Anderson (Harry) passed away October 21st at his home in Orem, Utah at the age of 87. He was born to Varian and Ada Mae Anderson July 18, 1935 in Murray, Utah. Harry grew up in Wendover and Grantsville, Utah with his five siblings. He played and excelled in all sports at Grantsville High School. He then attended Brigham Young University, where he played basketball and ran track. Upon graduation with a BS in Education, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Saints in the British Mission (1957-1959).
Bruce Chadwick
Bruce Chadwick passed away on October 18, 2022, at home with friends and family. He passed away after a blessedly brief battle with cancer. He was born in American Fork, Utah in 1940 to Earl Spratley Chadwick and June Brown Chadwick. He attended the University of Utah and Brigham Young University before starting his missionary service in the Central States Mission. It was there he met his mentor, Dr. Hamblin, and discovered a love of Sociology. He returned from his mission in 1962 and married Carolyn Young in the Manti temple on August 24, 1962. After a short honeymoon, they headed off to St Louis where in 4 years he earned a Bachelor, Master, and Doctorate Degrees in Sociology from Washington University in St. Louis.
Brigham Young Family Cemetery in SLC rededicated after renovation
Just a block east of the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Brigham Young’s family had a wonderful strawberry patch. That bit of land became to burial spot for the second president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Governor of the Utah Territory. Many members of his family tree are also buried there.
Guest opinion: After the Great Shakeout: Take the next step in earthquake readiness
DENVER — Living in the Great Plains and Mountain West, there are a lot of hazards we are used to dealing with — harsh winters, severe storms, wildfires and floods. There are other natural dangers that don’t easily come to mind. The same forces that produce our stunning mountain ranges are also responsible for causing earthquakes. From the Bitterroot to the Tetons, the Sangre de Cristo to Wasatch, fault lines run through much of our part of the country. These areas of increased stress create the potential for significant earthquakes. Just in recent years we’ve seen quakes in Magna, Utah, in 2020 and Lincoln, Montana, in 2017.
New Topgolf venue in Vineyard ready to open; workers wanted
Golfers in Utah County have been waiting patiently to get the news that Topgolf in Vineyard in finally getting ready to open in the early part of December. In a Facebook post, Hun Kim, Top Golf director of operations in Vineyard, said, “There’s an amazing view of the mountains from Topgolf Vineyard’s tee lines, with breathtaking views of (Utah) Lake. Vineyard City will be the mecca of entertainment in Utah Valley.”
Guest opinion: Orem voters need accurate numbers for school district vote
Orem voters face a crucial decision regarding Orem schools, but proponents and opponents of Proposition 2 are presenting two very different sets of numbers. In such circumstances, voters look to credible sources for accurate information. Historically, both Alpine School District (ASD) and Orem City Council have routinely relied on the Utah Taxpayers Association (UTA) for key financial data. For example, ASD and Orem City Council both refer voters to UTA statements on proposed education and municipal bonds, respectively. As Councilman Tom MacDonald said in a City Council meeting (Sept. 27, 2022), the UTA is “the best tax watchdog we have in the state.”
Douglas Hinckley
Chariton Douglas Hinckley passed away October 22, 2022 at his home in Orem. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah in 1931 to Edwin Carlyle Hinckley Sr. and Emma Jacobs Hinckley. He had one brother, Edwin Carlyle Jr., (Beula Bell), both deceased. He lived in Provo until age five...
John Frank Sanders Jr
John Frank Sanders Jr, dear husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the age of 81. Services were held October 15th, 2022. With a viewing from 11 am to 12:30 pm, followed by funeral services at 1 pm. Fairview 1st Ward, 122 S. State, Fairview, UT 84629. Interment followed at the Fairview City Cemetery.
Warren Eldon Thornock
Warren Eldon Thornock, 86, of Orem, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. He was born March 19, 1936, in Magna, Utah, to Fay Eldon Thornock and Nannie Peck. He married Sue Eileen Smith on August 24, 1962, in the Manti LDS Temple. Warren lived an active life. He loved being...
Clifford “Jimmy” James Merriman
Clifford “Jimmy” James Merriman, 71, passed away peacefully in his sleep in the comfort of his own home in Mount Pleasant, Utah. He passed away late at night in the embrace of his loving and remembering family, his last few days were full of activity and bonding with everyone around him. He was born in 1951 in Richmond, California, and grew up in Detroit, Michigan, also living in Wichita Falls, Texas, and Jacksonville, Florida.
Wallace Sheryl Peterson (1933-2022)
Wallace (89) of Springville, Utah passed away on Tuesday, October 18th. He was born in Taylor, Idaho on September 12th, 1933. He is the oldest of 5 sons born to Wallace Levi Peterson and Marvel Leial Hess Peterson. Following his graduation from Shelley High School in 1951 Wallace attended Ricks...
Sunday Drive: San Francisco to Provo in the new Toyota Tundra Capstone Hybrid truck
While planning our recent trip to Hawaii, we found our journey home would be easier if we flew from Honolulu into San Francisco and stayed the night, then caught a flight the next day to Provo. Before we booked the flights, however, Craig thought, hey, why not ask our friends at Toyota if it would be possible to get a vehicle in San Francisco, drive it home and add some seat time to what would prove to be a fantastic 10 days?
Area libraries awarded for ‘extra mile’ of services, outreach
Five Utah County libraries were recently recognized with The Quality Library Designation Award. The award, which comes from the Utah State Library Division, is given to libraries that are providing exemplary service in their communities. According to Rachel Cook, Utah State Library consultant, the Quality Library Award is given as...
U-Talk: What are your thoughts on the Alpine School District bond?
“We don’t need to raise taxes. They need to start cutting the pay of people, and put the money back where it needs to be — school superintendents and all that. Teachers, yes, they need to make more money, but further up in the administration, they don’t. If they want new schools built, they need to prove to us that they have the students for those schools, and if they have the students for those schools, they have the tax money already coming in to pay for that school. I think Alpine School District has enough money to where they don’t need to raise our taxes to build another school. I am against it.” — John Wright, Orem.
Marvin J. Banks
Marvin J. Banks, 74, passed away October 23, 2022. Funeral services are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork, Utah. http://www.walkermemorials.com/
