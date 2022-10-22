Bruce Chadwick passed away on October 18, 2022, at home with friends and family. He passed away after a blessedly brief battle with cancer. He was born in American Fork, Utah in 1940 to Earl Spratley Chadwick and June Brown Chadwick. He attended the University of Utah and Brigham Young University before starting his missionary service in the Central States Mission. It was there he met his mentor, Dr. Hamblin, and discovered a love of Sociology. He returned from his mission in 1962 and married Carolyn Young in the Manti temple on August 24, 1962. After a short honeymoon, they headed off to St Louis where in 4 years he earned a Bachelor, Master, and Doctorate Degrees in Sociology from Washington University in St. Louis.

