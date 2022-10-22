Read full article on original website
BYU’s Chaz Ah You looks to help Cougar defense vs. East Carolina
As talented as he is, it’s not likely that even BYU senior linebacker Chaz Ah You can singlehandedly lift the Cougar defense out of its current moribund state. But having the talented veteran back on the field more certainly will give BYU both a physical and an emotional lift.
Voice of experience: Former Cougar Trajan Pili believes BYU defense can find its way again
Following one of the worst three-game stretches in BYU football history, coaches, fans and players are looking for some answers on defense. One former Cougar is pointing at his position group to step up this week against East Carolina. Trajan Pili was an undersized (6-foot-2, 255 pounds) but effective defensive...
BYU-East Carolina football matchups and prediction: Can the Cougars quiet the doubters?
Here is Jared Lloyd’s look at the BYU-East Carolina matchups, including his prediction for the final score for Friday’s game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo:. The Cougars struggled against the speed and aggressiveness of Liberty but faces a Pirate defense that has had issues of its own this season. Jaren Hall will need to be better than he was last week, particularly with injuries still limiting the weapons surrounding him, but he knows how to bounce back from a less-than-average performance.
BYU 1-on-1: Let’s play the blame game. Who is at fault?
For this week’s 1-on-1, BYU sports experts Darnell Dickson and Jared Lloyd will allocate how much responsibility Cougar football players, coaches and opponents deserve for the team’s shortcomings in 2022 and explain their reasoning. Here are the topics they will address:. 1. Offensive run game. DICKSON: Opponents 10%,...
Whiting earns victory in first game as Cougars top Westminster
As a exhibition game, BYU’s 72-51 victory against Westminster on Thursday in the Marriott Center won’t count on Amber Whiting’s record. But the new Cougar coach is happy to take her first win, anyway. “It feels amazing,” said Whiting, who took over for long-time coach Jeff Judkins...
Trio of American Fork sisters savoring semester together on BYU marching band
With one line, said simultaneously before erupting in laughter, the Rogers sisters conveyed entirely how they have felt about this fall semester. The trio are all students at Brigham Young University and all three are in the school’s marching band. Emily Rogers, the eldest sister, is a junior drum major. Sarah Rogers is a sophomore French horn player and Megan Rogers, also a sophomore, plays the saxophone.
UVU unveils plans to build $20 million soccer stadium
Utah Valley University announced plans on Tuesday for a new $20 million soccer stadium on the Orem campus. The future 22,000-square-foot stadium will include locker rooms, a team lounge for both programs, additional locker rooms for visiting teams and officials, 400 additional chairback seats, covered plaza seating, an MLS-style press box with a broadcast booth, and 10 luxury suites — each holding 16 guests.
Donald Ray Marshall
Donald Ray Marshall, 87, passed away October 25, 2022 in Provo, Utah. An emeritus professor of humanities at Brigham Young University, Don is remembered for his passion for all the arts, for teaching, for his dedication to the International Cinema program, and for learning the names of every one of his students.
Guest opinion: CPAs question costs of school district split
Proponents for and against Orem’s Prop 2 arrive at very different numbers in reaching their financial conclusions regarding the proposed Orem-only school district. As independent Certified Public Accountants with nearly 200 years of combined experience, and Orem residents, we want to set the record straight. School district fund accounting is different than accounting for for-profit entities and our attempt is to explain the numbers in a way that everyone can understand. All numbers stated below are for the fiscal year ended on June 30, 2021 and can be found on the Alpine School District website.
Bruce Chadwick
Bruce Chadwick passed away on October 18, 2022, at home with friends and family. He passed away after a blessedly brief battle with cancer. He was born in American Fork, Utah in 1940 to Earl Spratley Chadwick and June Brown Chadwick. He attended the University of Utah and Brigham Young University before starting his missionary service in the Central States Mission. It was there he met his mentor, Dr. Hamblin, and discovered a love of Sociology. He returned from his mission in 1962 and married Carolyn Young in the Manti temple on August 24, 1962. After a short honeymoon, they headed off to St Louis where in 4 years he earned a Bachelor, Master, and Doctorate Degrees in Sociology from Washington University in St. Louis.
Letter: Proposition 2 will protect Orem’s money, land
Orem school properties owned by the Alpine School District (ASD) are high value real estate. Because of location, some school properties go up in value. When an older school appreciates in value because of location, when the cost of repair and upgrade is more than the replacement cost, the smart thing to do is build a new school on a piece of low-value land and sell the appreciated high-value property. An example of this was the sale of the Provo High School property to Brigham Young University and relocation of Provo High School to a lower value property in Provo.
Letter: Students owed apology for racial slur debacle
Do you have the courage to call out Tom Holmoe for his outrageous actions related to the BYU student body/fans at the Duke/BYU Volleyball game where Holmoe essentially called BYU fans racist or at least accused them of racist behavior? I understand from reporting that he immediately met with the person who was ultimately exposed as someone perpetuating a hoax….now that the whole thing has been correctly identified as 100% bogus, are we now going to demand that Holmoe apologize to the students he slighted?
WholesomeCo offers free cannabis delivery service to Utah County
Since the Utah Medical Cannabis Act was enacted in 2018, cannabis has become extremely accessible for Utahns with qualifying conditions. WholesomeCo, a medical cannabis pharmacy located in West Bountiful, now offers same-day delivery to 99 percent of Utah’s population across the state, for free. After following the steps to obtain a medical cannabis card, patients can conveniently receive orders right to their doors. As the first and only licensed pharmacy in Utah to offer free statewide delivery, WholesomeCo strives to make medical cannabis accessible for anyone who needs it.
Guest opinion: After the Great Shakeout: Take the next step in earthquake readiness
DENVER — Living in the Great Plains and Mountain West, there are a lot of hazards we are used to dealing with — harsh winters, severe storms, wildfires and floods. There are other natural dangers that don’t easily come to mind. The same forces that produce our stunning mountain ranges are also responsible for causing earthquakes. From the Bitterroot to the Tetons, the Sangre de Cristo to Wasatch, fault lines run through much of our part of the country. These areas of increased stress create the potential for significant earthquakes. Just in recent years we’ve seen quakes in Magna, Utah, in 2020 and Lincoln, Montana, in 2017.
City Council told Orem residents are meeting water conservation goals
There is no question that Utah and Utah County are suffering from a multi-year drought. Residents have been asked repeatedly to conserve for the future and some cities appear to have listened — including Orem. In a presentation to the Orem City Council during its regular work session Tuesday,...
Orem Proposition 2 supporters, opponents hold back-to-back rallies
For two hours on Saturday, Orem’s busiest intersection was louder than usual. From 10-11 a.m., groups of people opposed to Proposition 2, a ballot measure regarding the potential formation of an Orem City School District, lined street corners urging passersby to honk for support. From 11 a.m. until noon, supporters of the proposition followed suit from the same spots, lining Center Street and State Street in spite of the rain and wind.
Douglas Hinckley
Chariton Douglas Hinckley passed away October 22, 2022 at his home in Orem. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah in 1931 to Edwin Carlyle Hinckley Sr. and Emma Jacobs Hinckley. He had one brother, Edwin Carlyle Jr., (Beula Bell), both deceased. He lived in Provo until age five...
Janet Lundgren Daines
On Tuesday, October 19, 2022, Janet Lundgren Daines of Provo, Utah, died peacefully, surrounded by her family. She loved Jesus Christ, the temple, friends, travel, reading, serving, Diet Coke, the smell of lavender, Lake Tahoe, butter, beautiful art, good food, gospel study, and her children and grandchildren. Janet was born...
Sunday Drive: San Francisco to Provo in the new Toyota Tundra Capstone Hybrid truck
While planning our recent trip to Hawaii, we found our journey home would be easier if we flew from Honolulu into San Francisco and stayed the night, then caught a flight the next day to Provo. Before we booked the flights, however, Craig thought, hey, why not ask our friends at Toyota if it would be possible to get a vehicle in San Francisco, drive it home and add some seat time to what would prove to be a fantastic 10 days?
Jan Marie Bleggi
Jan Marie Bleggi passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at her home in Mapleton, Utah. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SereniCare. Full obituary and service details can be found at www.serenicare.com.
