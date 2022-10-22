Read full article on original website
Utah vs. Washington State Prediction: Utes Take on the Huskies in Pac-12 After Dark Action on Thursday
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Utah Utes vs. Washington State Cougars Pac-12 game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
Kalani Sitake won’t fire anyone midseason, but admits defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki’s role has changed
BYU football: Cougars coach Kalani Sitake shuffles some roles on his defensive staff in Provo, but insists they aren’t demotions
What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Washington State. Opening Statement: "Washington State this week. Thursday contest, obviously coming off a bye for both teams, so extra preparation time for each team. Washington State's a good football team. Kyle Whittingham News / FanNation All Utes / October 17. What Whittingham...
Trio of American Fork sisters savoring semester together on BYU marching band
With one line, said simultaneously before erupting in laughter, the Rogers sisters conveyed entirely how they have felt about this fall semester. The trio are all students at Brigham Young University and all three are in the school’s marching band. Emily Rogers, the eldest sister, is a junior drum major. Sarah Rogers is a sophomore French horn player and Megan Rogers, also a sophomore, plays the saxophone.
UVU unveils plans to build $20 million soccer stadium
Utah Valley University announced plans on Tuesday for a new $20 million soccer stadium on the Orem campus. The future 22,000-square-foot stadium will include locker rooms, a team lounge for both programs, additional locker rooms for visiting teams and officials, 400 additional chairback seats, covered plaza seating, an MLS-style press box with a broadcast booth, and 10 luxury suites — each holding 16 guests.
Soldier Summit crash victim identified as Utah State University Eastern student
The driver who died in a head-on collision on US-6 at Soldier's Summit over the weekend, has been identified as 18-year-old Lauren Bradshaw of Lehi.
3 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare some really amazing burgers.
Bruce Chadwick
Bruce Chadwick passed away on October 18, 2022, at home with friends and family. He passed away after a blessedly brief battle with cancer. He was born in American Fork, Utah in 1940 to Earl Spratley Chadwick and June Brown Chadwick. He attended the University of Utah and Brigham Young University before starting his missionary service in the Central States Mission. It was there he met his mentor, Dr. Hamblin, and discovered a love of Sociology. He returned from his mission in 1962 and married Carolyn Young in the Manti temple on August 24, 1962. After a short honeymoon, they headed off to St Louis where in 4 years he earned a Bachelor, Master, and Doctorate Degrees in Sociology from Washington University in St. Louis.
Letter: Students owed apology for racial slur debacle
Do you have the courage to call out Tom Holmoe for his outrageous actions related to the BYU student body/fans at the Duke/BYU Volleyball game where Holmoe essentially called BYU fans racist or at least accused them of racist behavior? I understand from reporting that he immediately met with the person who was ultimately exposed as someone perpetuating a hoax….now that the whole thing has been correctly identified as 100% bogus, are we now going to demand that Holmoe apologize to the students he slighted?
Utah city ranked among top 30 best foodie cities in America
Following a study of more than 180 American cities that analyzed 29 key metrics of “foodie-friendliness,” ranging from restaurant meal cost to the number of food festivals per capita, WalletHub determined that Salt Lake City is the No. 30 best foodie city in the U.S. in 2022.
Brigham Young Family Cemetery in SLC rededicated after renovation
Just a block east of the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Brigham Young’s family had a wonderful strawberry patch. That bit of land became to burial spot for the second president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Governor of the Utah Territory. Many members of his family tree are also buried there.
New Topgolf venue in Vineyard ready to open; workers wanted
Golfers in Utah County have been waiting patiently to get the news that Topgolf in Vineyard in finally getting ready to open in the early part of December. In a Facebook post, Hun Kim, Top Golf director of operations in Vineyard, said, “There’s an amazing view of the mountains from Topgolf Vineyard’s tee lines, with breathtaking views of (Utah) Lake. Vineyard City will be the mecca of entertainment in Utah Valley.”
Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son
A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
John Frank Sanders Jr
John Frank Sanders Jr, dear husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the age of 81. Services were held October 15th, 2022. With a viewing from 11 am to 12:30 pm, followed by funeral services at 1 pm. Fairview 1st Ward, 122 S. State, Fairview, UT 84629. Interment followed at the Fairview City Cemetery.
Voters to decide district split and largest school bond in Utah history
At a recent farmers market in Orem, supporters for and against Proposition 2 were trying to persuade voters to their respective sides.
Opinion: Utah should grow into its gaps
Infill is when vacant or underutilized sites within already developed areas are developed. Read more about infill here.
Douglas Hinckley
Chariton Douglas Hinckley passed away October 22, 2022 at his home in Orem. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah in 1931 to Edwin Carlyle Hinckley Sr. and Emma Jacobs Hinckley. He had one brother, Edwin Carlyle Jr., (Beula Bell), both deceased. He lived in Provo until age five...
Clifford “Jimmy” James Merriman
Clifford “Jimmy” James Merriman, 71, passed away peacefully in his sleep in the comfort of his own home in Mount Pleasant, Utah. He passed away late at night in the embrace of his loving and remembering family, his last few days were full of activity and bonding with everyone around him. He was born in 1951 in Richmond, California, and grew up in Detroit, Michigan, also living in Wichita Falls, Texas, and Jacksonville, Florida.
