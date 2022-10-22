Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New MenuAloha MelaniRiverview, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersBrooksville, FL
Related
Tampa food hall concept, The Hall at Midtown, isn't happening
Since the closure of Tampa Heights' flagship location, Wilson has opened two more of his state-of-the-art food halls.
fox13news.com
St. Pete police chief: Semis packed with drugs were being delivered to Bay Area from California every week
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - What started as an investigation into ways to reduce gun violence in the Tampa Bay area ended up with local, state and federal agencies taking down a major regional drug ring, halting weekly drug shipments from California, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said. During a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Mall set for demolition in March; full build-out of site in 7-8 years
Look for the Crystal River Mall to be demolished in March 2023 and the property fully built-out with housing and retail in seven to eight years. The news was shared during a Citrus County Chamber of Commerce bus tour last week.
wild941.com
Tampa Steak House Launches Investigation Into Website Buying And Selling Reservations
Last week, we wrote an article about the difficulty of booking restaurants in the Tampa area lately. After doing some research we discovered a website selling reservations to many local restaurants including the very famous Bern’s Steak House located at 1208 South Howard Avenue. Bern’s reached out to us and wants to make it clear that they have no affiliation with the website and do not condone selling any reservation to their restaurant.
The Laker/Lutz News
Zephyrhills asks citizens to help with rebranding efforts
The City of Zephyrhills once again is turning to its citizens to help rebrand itself. In July, city leaders brought in North Star Place Branding + Marketing, a Jacksonville-based consulting firm that will conduct research within the community to uncover how Zephyrhills is perceived, attitudes that people have about it and will explore the city’s unique offerings.
nomadlawyer.org
Beautiful Things to See in Treasure Island, Florida
Treasure Island Florida: The city of Treasure Island is a barrier island in the Gulf of Mexico. It is located in Pinellas County, Florida. It is a popular destination for tourists as it offers a wide variety of activities and amenities. It is home to many popular attractions such as...
mynews13.com
Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing
OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
Customers furious after Hudson marine construction company moves to liquidate
"I feel foolish," one customer said. "I don't know how this happened."
suncoastnews.com
School board votes to close Mittye P. Locke Elementary
LAND O’ LAKES — Students attending Pasco County’s Mittye P. Locke Elementary School in New Port Richey will attend different schools beginning next fall. The school board on Tuesday unanimously agreed to shut down the school at the end of May and convert it into a 10-classroom early education center emphasizing Head Start and prekindergarten. The board first learned of the proposal two weeks ago.
villages-news.com
Smoke from fire at Coleman federal prison visible from The Villages
Smoke from a fire at the Coleman federal prison was visible Tuesday morning from The Villages. The fire broke out mid-morning at a warehouse at a minimum security satellite camp at the massive Federal Correctional Institution at Coleman. Fire departments from neighboring communities were called in on mutual aid to...
mynews13.com
Concrete shortage threatens Bay area construction surge
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The construction of every building begins with a good foundation and that foundation is formed out of concrete. "On average, I’d say we’re booking about I’d say 260 to 300 yards (of concrete to pour) a day," said Bill Yates, the general manager of Carroll’s Building Materials in St. Petersburg.
stpeterising.com
Construction begins on Canvas City Homes in the Warehouse Arts District
The project was exclusively announced on St. Pete Rising in early 2022 and is being built by Tampa-based Sight Development. Sight is also developing a 13-unit townhome community in south St. Pete’s Coquina Key neighborhood named Coquina Cabanas. Canvas City Homes will offer two 3-bed 3.5-bath floorplans with either...
businessobserverfl.com
Local developer borrows $51M to buy 42-acre Pinellas shopping center
The Shoppes at Park Place in Pinellas Park has been sold for $85 million. The 42-acre, 361,250-square-foot shopping center with 10 out-parcels was bought by Belleair Development Group, a local commercial real estate development company. According to JLL, which represented the seller and announced the deal, Belleair used a $51 million loan to buy the property.
villages-news.com
Major indoor pickleball complex to be built within The Villages
A major indoor pickleball complex will be constructed within The Villages. The Pickleball Club, LLC has entered into a purchase agreement on a 4.69-acre parcel at 11750 NE 62nd Terrace, which is located near the Hampton Inn on County Road 466, across from Laurel Manor Recreation Center. The complex will...
Villages Daily Sun
Residents come out in force for debut of Sawgrass Grove entertainment
The Sawgrass Grove area came alive this past weekend, with hundreds of residents showing up to enjoy the debut of live entertainment on the Box Car Stage. The newest amenity in the southern region of The Villages brimmed with people dancing, sipping beers at the outdoor Grove Bar, savoring meals and mingling in the many seating areas placed throughout.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Downtown Diner temporarily closed after health inspection failure
The Ocala Downtown Diner was forced to temporarily close its doors last week after an inspector found over a dozen health code violations, including the presence of roach activity. The eatery, which is located at 816 S Magnolia Avenue in Ocala, was closed on Friday, October 21 after a failed...
Friends remember Clearwater Beach homicide victim
Friends of 49-year-old Jeffrey Chapman said he was a kind man and caring father. He was attacked and killed late Thursday night while riding his bike on Mandalay Avenue.
fox13news.com
Two gang members arrested in deadly Tampa bar shooting, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - Two suspects wanted in a Tampa bar shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead, and six others injured earlier this month have been arrested in Texas, police said. Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor announced Josue Clavel, 22, and Damaso Bravo, 32, were both taken into custody Monday by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force. She said during a Monday afternoon news conference that both suspects were hiding out at a motel in Brownsville, Texas with their girlfriends.
Pasco County Schools approved for after-school meals program
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Schools announced on Monday that a total of 51 schools have been approved to participate in the Afterschool Meals Program. The Afterschool Meals Program is a subset of the Child Care Food Program. The program is designed to provide nutritious meals to children participating in afterschool programs on campus. […]
wild941.com
Police Say St.Pete Restaurant Sold Sushi And Drugs
The owner of Oishi Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi has been accused of running a drug house out of the restaurant. According to Pinellas County sheriffs , police conducted a search at the restaurant on Friday. They found a safe that contained 985.5 grams of MDMA, 750 grams of cocaine, 65 grams of Ketamine, 20 grams of oxycodone and 10 grams of Adderall . There was also a digital scale and small plastic bags found. Those items are used to sell on the streets. Hai Thanh Bui has been charged with operating drug house of of business. Drugs were not the only illegal things found at the restaurant. There was an RV on the property that contained several fire arms.
Comments / 0