ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wild941.com

Tampa Steak House Launches Investigation Into Website Buying And Selling Reservations

Last week, we wrote an article about the difficulty of booking restaurants in the Tampa area lately. After doing some research we discovered a website selling reservations to many local restaurants including the very famous Bern’s Steak House located at 1208 South Howard Avenue. Bern’s reached out to us and wants to make it clear that they have no affiliation with the website and do not condone selling any reservation to their restaurant.
TAMPA, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Zephyrhills asks citizens to help with rebranding efforts

The City of Zephyrhills once again is turning to its citizens to help rebrand itself. In July, city leaders brought in North Star Place Branding + Marketing, a Jacksonville-based consulting firm that will conduct research within the community to uncover how Zephyrhills is perceived, attitudes that people have about it and will explore the city’s unique offerings.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Beautiful Things to See in Treasure Island, Florida

Treasure Island Florida: The city of Treasure Island is a barrier island in the Gulf of Mexico. It is located in Pinellas County, Florida. It is a popular destination for tourists as it offers a wide variety of activities and amenities. It is home to many popular attractions such as...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing

OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
OCALA, FL
suncoastnews.com

School board votes to close Mittye P. Locke Elementary

LAND O’ LAKES — Students attending Pasco County’s Mittye P. Locke Elementary School in New Port Richey will attend different schools beginning next fall. The school board on Tuesday unanimously agreed to shut down the school at the end of May and convert it into a 10-classroom early education center emphasizing Head Start and prekindergarten. The board first learned of the proposal two weeks ago.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
villages-news.com

Smoke from fire at Coleman federal prison visible from The Villages

Smoke from a fire at the Coleman federal prison was visible Tuesday morning from The Villages. The fire broke out mid-morning at a warehouse at a minimum security satellite camp at the massive Federal Correctional Institution at Coleman. Fire departments from neighboring communities were called in on mutual aid to...
THE VILLAGES, FL
mynews13.com

Concrete shortage threatens Bay area construction surge

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The construction of every building begins with a good foundation and that foundation is formed out of concrete. "On average, I’d say we’re booking about I’d say 260 to 300 yards (of concrete to pour) a day," said Bill Yates, the general manager of Carroll’s Building Materials in St. Petersburg.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Local developer borrows $51M to buy 42-acre Pinellas shopping center

The Shoppes at Park Place in Pinellas Park has been sold for $85 million. The 42-acre, 361,250-square-foot shopping center with 10 out-parcels was bought by Belleair Development Group, a local commercial real estate development company. According to JLL, which represented the seller and announced the deal, Belleair used a $51 million loan to buy the property.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
villages-news.com

Major indoor pickleball complex to be built within The Villages

A major indoor pickleball complex will be constructed within The Villages. The Pickleball Club, LLC has entered into a purchase agreement on a 4.69-acre parcel at 11750 NE 62nd Terrace, which is located near the Hampton Inn on County Road 466, across from Laurel Manor Recreation Center. The complex will...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Residents come out in force for debut of Sawgrass Grove entertainment

The Sawgrass Grove area came alive this past weekend, with hundreds of residents showing up to enjoy the debut of live entertainment on the Box Car Stage. The newest amenity in the southern region of The Villages brimmed with people dancing, sipping beers at the outdoor Grove Bar, savoring meals and mingling in the many seating areas placed throughout.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Downtown Diner temporarily closed after health inspection failure

The Ocala Downtown Diner was forced to temporarily close its doors last week after an inspector found over a dozen health code violations, including the presence of roach activity. The eatery, which is located at 816 S Magnolia Avenue in Ocala, was closed on Friday, October 21 after a failed...
OCALA, FL
fox13news.com

Two gang members arrested in deadly Tampa bar shooting, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - Two suspects wanted in a Tampa bar shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead, and six others injured earlier this month have been arrested in Texas, police said. Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor announced Josue Clavel, 22, and Damaso Bravo, 32, were both taken into custody Monday by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force. She said during a Monday afternoon news conference that both suspects were hiding out at a motel in Brownsville, Texas with their girlfriends.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Pasco County Schools approved for after-school meals program

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Schools announced on Monday that a total of 51 schools have been approved to participate in the Afterschool Meals Program. The Afterschool Meals Program is a subset of the Child Care Food Program. The program is designed to provide nutritious meals to children participating in afterschool programs on campus. […]
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Police Say St.Pete Restaurant Sold Sushi And Drugs

The owner of Oishi Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi has been accused of running a drug house out of the restaurant. According to Pinellas County sheriffs , police conducted a search at the restaurant on Friday. They found a safe that contained 985.5 grams of MDMA, 750 grams of cocaine, 65 grams of Ketamine, 20 grams of oxycodone and 10 grams of Adderall . There was also a digital scale and small plastic bags found. Those items are used to sell on the streets. Hai Thanh Bui has been charged with operating drug house of of business. Drugs were not the only illegal things found at the restaurant. There was an RV on the property that contained several fire arms.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy