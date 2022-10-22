CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – The Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell in three sets to Virginia on Sunday, Oct. 23 at the Memorial Gymnasium. The Irish trailed 12-8 in the first set, but a 5-0 run from the Irish gave Notre Dame the 13-12 advantage. The Irish led 20-16 but the Cavaliers weren’t going anywhere as they made it an even 21-21. Notre Dame led 24-21, but UVA tied it up yet again at 24-24 and went on to take the 27-25 set one win.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO