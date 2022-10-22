Read full article on original website
Game 17 Preview: #11 Duke Comes to Alumni
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – There will be a lot on the line on Thursday when No. 4 Notre Dame women’s soccer (14-2-0, 7-2-0) hosts No. 11 Duke (11-4-1, 6-2-1) inside Alumni Stadium. If victorious, the Irish can claim at least a share of the ACC regular season title. The top-three seeds in the ACC Tournament will be played out as well as Notre Dame, Florida State and North Carolina are all tied atop the leaderboard.
Irish Travel to No. 4 Louisville
The Fighting Irish are back on the road this week as Notre Dame travels to Kentucky to face No. 4 Louisville on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Wednesday, Oct. 26 – Notre Dame @ Louisville – 8:00 p.m. (ACCN | Live Stats) Notre Dame Game Notes (PDF) SETTING THE STAGE.
Russo's Hat Trick Gives Irish 3-2 Win Over Michigan
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A Daniel Russo hat trick propelled the Fighting Irish to a thrilling 3-2 win over Michigan at Alumni Stadium on Tuesday evening to close out the home portion of the regular season schedule. The Irish had to come back twice on the evening to secure...
Match 15 Preview: Michigan
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Irish wrap up their home portion of the regular season schedule at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 25 in a midweek matchup against Michigan for Senior Night. The Senior Night ceremony will occur before the contest. The game will be televised on ACCN.
Irish Take Seventh at Olde Stone Intercollegiate
BOWLING GREEN, KY. – The Notre Dame women’s golf team tied for seventh place at the Olde Stone Intercollegiate on Tuesday afternoon after shooting a 911 (+47). The team was led by Caroline Curtis and Lauren Beaudreau. Curtis shot 224 after shooting a 75-71-78 with her best round...
Marcus Freeman Press Conference (10.24.22)
October 24, 2022: Watch LIVE as Notre Dame Football head coach Marcus Freeman talks to the media ahead of Saturday's game vs. Syracuse.
Pat And Jana Eilers Make Lead Gift For Sports Performance Investment
Pat and Jana Eilers have made a $5 Million gift to endow the University of Notre Dame’s Associate Athletics Director for Sports Performance position. Pat Eilers, a 1989 Notre Dame graduate, was part of the University’s 1988 national championship football team. The Pat and Jana Eilers Associate Athletics...
Irish Fall to Virginia on the Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – The Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell in three sets to Virginia on Sunday, Oct. 23 at the Memorial Gymnasium. The Irish trailed 12-8 in the first set, but a 5-0 run from the Irish gave Notre Dame the 13-12 advantage. The Irish led 20-16 but the Cavaliers weren’t going anywhere as they made it an even 21-21. Notre Dame led 24-21, but UVA tied it up yet again at 24-24 and went on to take the 27-25 set one win.
#5 Irish Win Sixth Straight With 3-0 Victory at Wake Forest
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The No. 5 Notre Dame women’s soccer team (14-2-0, 7-2-0) won its sixth in a row with a 3-0 road victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-6-2, 3-6-0). As a result, the Irish keep pace with Florida State and North Carolina in a now three-way tie for first place. The Irish will host No. 10 Duke at home on Oct. 27 in the regular-season finale with a share of the regular season title up for grabs.
