Columbus, OH

WATCH: What Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz had to say about Ohio State, the state of his offense after loss

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
It was another poor showing by the Iowa offense against an Ohio State team with an improved defense and an offense that finally found its footing in the second half. It amounted to a 54-10 blowout for the Buckeyes, who just continue to roll.

We like to keep track of what the opposition says after each Buckeye game, and we are especially interested after watching what this Iowa offense has become this year. What we saw Saturday only reinforces the trouble on that side of the ball.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media in Columbus after the game and was quick to give credit to a very talented Ohio State team, but he also had to answer for how inept the offense is and why there aren’t changes being made, namely with the offensive coaching staff that just so happens to have his son as the offensive coordinator.

It was a rather brutal presser for Ferentz and if you didn’t get to see his comments and answers to some pretty tough questions, we’ve got his entire press conference thanks to our Buckeyes Wire YouTube channel.

Watch below and listen to Ferentz praise the skill of the Ohio State offense, how improved the OSU defense is from last year, and then the answers to what needs to be done about the Hawkeye offense.

I must say, Ferentz handled the questions well, but he has some very tough decisions to make in the future.

As far as Ohio State goes, it will turn its attention to prepping for a road game at Penn State next Saturday.

Yardbarker

Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz blasts reporter for asking tough questions

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is in a tough spot. His Hawkeyes are 3-4 and riding a three-game losing streak. He also has the single, worst, offense in all of college football. Literally, the Hawkeyes are dead last amongst all eligible teams in total offense, putting up only 227.3 yards per game and just 14 points per game.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Look: Pat Fitzgerald's 'Request' For Iowa Game Is Going Viral

Pat Fitzgerald appears to realize that Saturday's Big Ten matchup between Northwestern and Iowa isn't exactly the game of the year. His Wildcats have lost their last six games since opening the season with an upset over Nebraska in Ireland. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes are on a three-game losing streak and haven't scored an offensive touchdown in their last two contests.
EVANSTON, IL
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Ohio State vs. Penn State Prediction

Two of the top teams in the Big Ten do battle this week as the Penn State Nittany Lions welcome the mighty Ohio State Buckeyes to Beaver Stadium. Ohio State started the season the same way they started last season: Undefeated at the midway point. They're the No. 2 team in the nation with a defense that hasn't given up more than 21 points in a game along with a high-octane offense that has dropped at least 45 points on opponents in the last six games.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

KemperSports to manage Glenross Golf Club in Delaware — its fifth in Central Ohio

DELAWARE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Two weeks after announcing a management deal for four Central Ohio golf courses, a Chicago-based company has reached an agreement to take the reins of another local venue. Glenross Golf Club in Delaware is now under management by KemperSports, a privately held sports, entertainment and hospitality company. The agreement […]
DELAWARE, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Pizza In Columbus

Pizza has had a long journey. In fact, the word pizza first appeared in local lexicons in 997 in Gaeta and other regions of central and southern Italy. So how did a dish that evolved in Naples, Italy from the Foccacia of Ancient Rome become the most beloved food in the world?
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

