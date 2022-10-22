Read full article on original website
Lafayette Police Make Multiple Arrests in Dozens of Car Burglaries at Local Hotels
Detectives with Lafayette Police have arrested two men for a rash of auto burglaries over the last few months. 19-year-old Jeremiah Norris, 19, of Lafayette was arrested on October 19 and charged with 42 counts of Simple Burglary of an Auto. On Wednesday, a week later, they also arrested Rayshan Norbert, 18, of Lafayette on 14 counts.
Talk Radio 960am
Lafayette Parish Wanted on Kidnapping & Home Invasion Charges Being Sought
Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for people to keep an eye out for a fugitive wanted on multiple charges including kidnapping and home invasion. Crime Stoppers officials say they are searching for Steven Robert Thompson. The man is wanted on a variety of charges that include the following:. Home...
Three injured in shooting in Abbeville
Three victims were sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting Monday night.
UPDATE: Warrants issued for two suspects in Monday night Abbeville shooting
Three people were wounded in the shooting, which happened near the intersection of S. St. Charles and Ninth streets.
Suspect Being Sought after Armed Robbery at a Lafayette Gas Station
Lafayette Police officers are investigating an armed robbery that happened around 1:30 Monday morning at a gas station on Moss Street. Senior Corporal Matthew Benoit reports that an armed black male walked into the store in the 3800 block of Moss Street demanding money from the store clerk. Officials say...
theadvocate.com
Authorities investigating a Saturday afternoon homicide, according to Opelousas Police
Around 2:40 p.m., Opelousas police responded to a call to the 100 block of South Academy Street about someone being shot. Once police arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshots lying on the roadways, according to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon. Officers attempted to adminster lifesaving measures but the...
Lafayette Shooting Leaves 1 Young Person Hospitalized
Another shooting in Lafayette has landed someone in the hospital and police are trying to figure out who is the culprit. It's been a violent year in Lafayette and Acadiana as armed robberies, shootings, and homicides have been prevalent since the COVID restrictions began getting lifted. That trend continued in Lafayette overnight.
DWI Arrest: Another Fatal Crash in St. Martin Parish Claims Life of Young Woman
On Tuesday, KPEL News reported on the death of 27-year-old Tyler Nicole Girard of Breaux Bridge after not stopping at a stop sign on Bourque Road led to a pickup truck hitting her. That impact sent her into a shed on private property. That crash happened just before 8:00 p.m....
theadvocate.com
Southern fraternity shooting suspect was out on bond for domestic abuse, armed robbery arrests
The man accused of wounding 11 people in a shooting at a fraternity party just off Southern University's campus had previously been let out on bail twice within a month-long period on separate domestic violence and attempted armed robbery charges, and was awaiting trials for both at the time he allegedly fired into the crowd of students Friday, court records show.
Lafayette Mother Recalls Violent Kidnapping From Her Home, Cop Who Unknowingly Saved Her Life on ’48 Hours’
Lafayette, Louisiana was featured on a recent episode of '48 Hours' as Schanda Handley recounted events before and after a violent kidnapping for the first time since the harrowing incident unfolded back in 2017. Handley and her daughter Isabella sat with CBS Lead Correspondent David Begnaud and "48 Hours" to...
Inmate Escapes from Lafayette Ochsner Medical Center
ORIGINAL: (10/25/22) Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Valerie Ponseti says that a female inmate escaped custody while at Lafayette Ochsner Medical Center according to KLFY. Officials say the female inmate would be wearing an orange jumpsuit and would be handcuffed in the front. Ponseti says the female inmate has tattoos.
theadvocate.com
Victim identified, suspect arrested after man hit his head and died during Evangeline Thruway fight
A suspect has been arrested after a 60-year-old man died after striking his head on the ground during a fight on NW Evangeline Thruway Saturday morning. Charles Thomas, 60, of Lafayette, was identified as the victim. Lafayette police responded to the 2000 block of NW Evangeline Thruway around 9:27 a.m. Saturday after reports of a man lying on the Frontage Road. CPR was administered by a bystander, then emergency medical responders, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Eunice News
Eunice Police Arrests report
The following are arrests by Eunice Police. October 21 Kyla Nicole Higginbotham, 35, 1600 block of West Dudley, Eunice. Serving time. Markel Anthony Henry, 35, 1000 block of West Oak, Eunice. Serving time. Brette Logan Hebert, 26, 400 block of Pearl, Eunice. Bicycles are required headlights, resisting an officer. Rebecca Lynn Vasalle, 26, 10000 Daigle Road, Welsh. Bench warrant. Tony Batiste, 35,…
Acadia deputies looking for runaway
The 16-year-old left home in September. She's believed to be in the Kinder area. If you know where she is, call APSO or local law enforcement
WDSU
Baton Rouge Police arrest third person in shooting off of Southern University campus
BATON ROUGE, La. — Baton Rouge police announced they arrested 22-year-old Jaicedric Williams and charged him with 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder and Illegal Use of a Weapon. Williams is the third person that has been arrested in connection to the incident. Williams was arrested by U.S Marshalls...
theadvocate.com
Breaux Bridge woman killed in crash between Lafayette and Maurice
A Breaux Bridge woman was killed in a Monday night crash between Lafayette and Maurice. Tylor Nicole Girard, 24, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Veloster east on Bourque Road when she failed to yield at the stop sign and drove into the path of a 2007 Dodge Dakota driving south on U.S. 167, Louisiana State Police Trooper Derek Senegal said in a statement.
LPD working to solve armed robbery
The man used a gun to rob a gas station in the 3800 block of Moss Street, and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Talk Radio 960am
