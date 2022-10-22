ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Azusa, CA

Authorities investigating body found in Azusa

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kpjP4_0ijDyhFy00

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Oct. 20 AM Edition) 01:55

All lanes of San Gabriel Canyon Road at Mile Marker 34 were closed Saturday after a dead body was found in Azusa on Saturday afternoon.

Angeles National Forest officials found the body just after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday on San Gabriel Canyon Road.

Firefighters confirmed the death when they arrived to the scene. There were no details provided about the person who was found dead.

Police have not provided any other details about this investigation.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

20-year-old arrested for crash in Porter Ranch that killed 2 teenagers

Los Angeles police have arrested a 20-year-old man for the deadly crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers and injured several more.The suspect Alex Ceballos, who is still in the hospital, was arrested for murder and is being held on a $4.01 million bail. The multi-vehicle crash happened on Saturday evening, just before 6 p.m. on Sunday. Ceballos was allegedly speeding on Reseda Boulevard south of San Fernando Mission Boulevard when he veered onto the wrong side of the road, hitting a total of three cars, one of which was parked.In total 10 people, including Ceballos, were injured in the crash. Two teenagers, 16-year-old Magnus Joseph Robinson and an unidentified 14-year-old girl, died shortly after the collision. Robinson was a student at Panorama City High School. The others involved in the crash sustained moderate injuries but were expected to recover.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Fire destroys vacant commercial building in North Hollywood, arson suspected

A fire was burning Wednesday in a vacant commercial building in the North Hollywood area.The fire was reported in the 6200 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard about 6:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.No injuries were immediately reported.Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames and prevent them from spreading to other structures.About 45 minutes after the fire began, the LAFD reported that the building partially collapsed and the firefighting effort shifted to a defensive operation.Around 7:26 a.m. the LAFD gave an update saying that heavy fire continues to burn through the roof of the building. Firefighters are flowing heavy streams through ladder pipes and are in defensive mode. Firefighters doused the flames in about two hours and prevented them from spreading to other structures. No injuries were reported.The Los Angeles Police Department said two people of interest have been detained, suspected of starting a series of at least eleven fires in North Hollywood Wednesday morning. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man found shot to death on street in Pomona

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Pomona. The shooting is reported to have occurred Sunday evening at around 10:30 p.m. Pomona Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene in the 2200 block of Carlton Street, where they arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the street. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. They were initially dispatched to investigate reports of gunfire in the area. Detectives are working to determine motive and to locate a suspect. Anyone with information was asked to call Pomona police at (909) 620-2085.
POMONA, CA
theavtimes.com

Motorcyclist killed in Lake Los Angeles crash ID’d

LAKE LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who was killed Monday morning in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area. He was 35-year-old Anthony Loaiza of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Oct....
LAKE LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Possible shooting investigation underway in Exposition Park

Police investigating a possible shooting in the Exposition Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday later said the incident did not appear to be a car-to-car shooting. A crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of West 38th Street and South Normandie Avenue, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. At least two vehicles […]
CBS LA

One dead, one injured in hookah lounge shooting

One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a hookah bar lounge Tuesday in Valley Glen. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at approximately 12:15 a.m. to 13007 Victory Blvd. west of Coldwater Canyon Avenue regarding a shots fired call, and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the back of the bar, LAPD Officer Drake Madison said.Witnesses told police the shooter entered the lounge and began arguing with one of the victims and at some point drew a gun and shot him. The second victim was shot when he attempted to intervene, said Madison.Both victims were taken to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead, Madison said. The second victim was in an unknown condition.There was no description of the shooter, who left the scene and is currently at large. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in crash near Lake Los Angeles

LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area near Lancaster. Anthony Loaiza, 35, was the victim killed in the crash, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m....
LANCASTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Damages House In Pico Rivera

A fire damaged a house in Pico Rivera Monday, but no one was hurt. Firefighters sent to the 9200 block of Bascom Street at 1:27 p.m. extinguished the flames in the single-story building in about a half hour, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The cause of the...
PICO RIVERA, CA
People

Man Dies After Jumping 40 Feet from Calif. Pier, Following Woman Who Returned to Shore Alive

Fenton Auston Dee III, 44, was pulled from the water and transported to a nearby hospital in Newport Beach where he was pronounced dead A 44-year-old man died Sunday after jumping 40 feet from the Huntington Beach Pier into the choppy water below, after he followed a woman who jumped before him, authorities in California said. Fenton Auston Dee III, from Norwalk, Calif., was pulled from the water by surfers before first responders transported him to a nearby hospital in Newport Beach, where he was pronounced dead, according to The Los Angeles...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Teenager arrested after fighting with deputies, carrying two loaded firearms

Authorities arrested a teenager in Adelanto for entering bringing two firearms onto  while armed with two firearms, and for attempted to fight with deputies. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the 16-year-old male entered the secured parking lot of the Victor Valley Sheriff's Station, and approached a deputy who was sitting inside of his vehicle. They were able to disarm him without further incident, detaining him right after. Both of the firearms were loaded with high-capacity magazines. "Once inside the station, the suspect attempted to fight deputies," a statement released to the public read. The suspect was arrested and booked at High Desert Juvenile Detention and Assessment Center in Apple Valley. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact deputies at (760) 552-6800.
ADELANTO, CA
CBS LA

Woman arrested after smashing windows of Pasadena home with pickaxe, terrifying grandmother and baby

A woman was arrested Tuesday after a Pasadena family was subjected to a disturbing display of destruction as a woman smashed their windows with a pickaxe.Beverly Baker, 65, was arrested and charged with vandalism. Police said she was having a mental health crisis at the time of the incident. She is expected to be arraigned Wednesday. "We got targeted. This is not normal," said homeowner Arman Tchoukadarian.Tchoukadarian and his family had just moved into their dream house a few months ago but their sense of security has already vanished following this terrifying attack that resembles a scene from a horror movie. On...
PASADENA, CA
HeySoCal

Sheriff’s deputies investigate body found on Azusa road

An investigation was underway Saturday after a body was found on San Gabriel Canyon Road in the Azusa area. Angeles National Forest officials contacted the Los Angeles County Fire Department at 12:34 p.m. to report the discovery of the body, according to Dispatch Supervisor Miguel Ornelas with the fire department.
AZUSA, CA
CBS LA

Pedestrian killed in Woodland Hills

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Tuesday in Woodland Hills.The person, described only as a man, was fatally injured at about 4:15 a.m. at El Canon Avenue and Valley Circle Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.Information on the identity of the person killed was not immediately available. The driver remained at the scene, police said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting

LOS ANGELES – A man shot to death while struggling with another man over control of a handgun in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Monday. Michael Walker, 52, died from a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the coroner’s office. His city of residence was not available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
185K+
Followers
26K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy