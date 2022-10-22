ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gettysburgian.com

Gettysburg College Prepares for Midterm Elections with Voter Registration Efforts across Campus

As midterm elections get closer, Gettysburg College and its student-led political organizations have worked to raise awareness of voter registration on campus. Gettysburg Votes, a non-partisan coalition of student representatives from Pi Sigma Alpha, Center for Public Service, Eisenhower Institute, and Visiting Professor of Political Science Lucy Britt’s POL 201 course, have organized several events on campus to generate student involvement in voter registration.
GETTYSBURG, PA
FOX 43

GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano meets with York voters

YORK, Pa. — With the election just two weeks away, Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano brought his Restore Freedom Tour to Windsor Township, York County on Tuesday. “He’s genuine, he’s the real deal, and I’m praying that he wins," Susan Allison, a Mastriano supporter in attendance told FOX43....
YORK COUNTY, PA
Monica Leigh French

MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA Event

Embattled candidate for PA Governor, Doug Mastriano is enlisting the help of his friends. The "Reawaken American Tour" will be making its way through Lancaster County, PA on October 21st-October 22nd. The event will take place at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim, PA. Several prominent members of former President Donald Trump's administration will be in attendance at the event which will feature Pennsylvania Republican candidate for Governor, Doug Mastriano, who is currently lagging in the polls against his Democratic opponent, Josh Shapiro. The most current polls from FiveThirtyEight have Josh Shapiro at 50.7% and Doug Mastriano at 40.9%.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX8 News

Fetterman Oz debate to utilize real-time captioning

(WHTM) – The election is two weeks from Tuesday and the stakes could not be higher for the US Senate seat to replace retiring Republican Pat Toomey. WHTM will host the two candidates, John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz in their Harrisburg studio, for their only debate. Fetterman is recovering from a stroke and asked for […]
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

In red Pa., voting has become a choice of ‘good vs. evil’: Election 2022

Editor’s Note: Pennsylvania is a quilted patchwork of red, blue and purple regions, based on returns from the 2020 election. PennLive dispatched a reporter and photographer to destinations reflecting each of these political hues in order to learn what’s on voters’ minds and which issues are driving their votes on November 8. This is the report from bright-red Fulton County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lebtown.com

Lebanon City and IRS resolve police Medicare withholding issue

Lebanon City Council learned at last night’s monthly meeting that the city and the Internal Revenue Service have come to an agreement that resolves the city’s failure since 1985 to withhold Medicare tax from police officers’ paychecks. An IRS audit in August discovered that the city had...
LEBANON, PA
susquehannastyle.com

The Faces of Continued Growth: CGA Law Firm

Three exceptional attorneys have joined CGA Law Firm. Beth J. Kern came to CGA from the corporate world. She uses her business acumen, depth of knowledge and attention to detail to develop successful strategies for her municipal, business, land use, and employment law clients. John R. Wilson joined the CGA...
HANOVER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Bill in Harrisburg could change how insurance prior authorization works for you

By: KDKA-TV's Seth Kaplan HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Have you ever wondered who's controlling your medical care: your doctor or your insurance company?It's common practice for health insurance companies to require prior authorization before approving a medical procedure. But how that authorization happens could soon change.Chip Hummer, a Philadelphia-area surgeon who's been leading the statewide effort, has one complaint."An awful lot of time seeking approval for medically necessary care," Hummer said.Time is money."And that's not money that's being spent on patient care," the doctor said.Because of required insurance prior authorizations. Hummer says part of the problem is who's making the decision."It's...
HARRISBURG, PA
Pennsylvania Business Report

Facility that can convert plastic into a concrete additive opens in York

CRDC Global, a global disruptive building materials company, recently opened its first United States facility in York for converting difficult-to-recycle plastic waste into a new concrete additive called RESIN8. The facility will recycle the city’s unwanted plastic waste into RESIN8 at a rate of approximately one ton of plastic per hour. It can take any […] The post Facility that can convert plastic into a concrete additive opens in York appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
YORK, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Amish-Owned Restaurants in Lancaster County, PA

- You can try Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, if you're in the mood for an authentic Pennsylvania Dutch meal. You can also try American BBQ, crafted beer, farmland tours, and more. There's even an Amish Country Homestead you can visit!. Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, are a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall's funeral will be held Monday

LANCASTER, Pa. — The funeral for former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall will get underway at 1 p.m. this afternoon. The Lancaster police mounted patrol stood guard outside the Lancaster County Convention Center as people lined up to offer their condolences to Smithgall's family. More than 600 people are expected...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

UPMC opens new lab offering thrombectomy services in Central Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC in Central Pennsylvania announced that they will now be offering thrombectomy services as their newly opened interventional suite. This interventional suite is located at UPMC Harrisburg, 111 South Front Street, in Harrisburg. Thrombectomy is a minimally invasive and highly effective procedure that removes clots from blood vessels. The procedure is used to treat ischemic strokes, which are the most common type of stroke. It helps to improve patient outcomes and experience.

Comments / 0

Community Policy