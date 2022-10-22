Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour DriveMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Related
gettysburgian.com
Gettysburg College Prepares for Midterm Elections with Voter Registration Efforts across Campus
As midterm elections get closer, Gettysburg College and its student-led political organizations have worked to raise awareness of voter registration on campus. Gettysburg Votes, a non-partisan coalition of student representatives from Pi Sigma Alpha, Center for Public Service, Eisenhower Institute, and Visiting Professor of Political Science Lucy Britt’s POL 201 course, have organized several events on campus to generate student involvement in voter registration.
GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano meets with York voters
YORK, Pa. — With the election just two weeks away, Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano brought his Restore Freedom Tour to Windsor Township, York County on Tuesday. “He’s genuine, he’s the real deal, and I’m praying that he wins," Susan Allison, a Mastriano supporter in attendance told FOX43....
gettysburgian.com
Impromptu Abortion Protest and Student Counter-Protest Occurs Outside Servo
On Tuesday, pro-life individuals congregated outside Servo to protest abortion access. They held signs, wore suits with red sashes, and played bagpipes to project their opinions. Their signs read: “Pray and Act Against the Sin of Abortion” and “Smile! You Survived Abortion!”. The leaders of this protest...
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA Event
Embattled candidate for PA Governor, Doug Mastriano is enlisting the help of his friends. The "Reawaken American Tour" will be making its way through Lancaster County, PA on October 21st-October 22nd. The event will take place at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim, PA. Several prominent members of former President Donald Trump's administration will be in attendance at the event which will feature Pennsylvania Republican candidate for Governor, Doug Mastriano, who is currently lagging in the polls against his Democratic opponent, Josh Shapiro. The most current polls from FiveThirtyEight have Josh Shapiro at 50.7% and Doug Mastriano at 40.9%.
Fetterman Oz debate to utilize real-time captioning
(WHTM) – The election is two weeks from Tuesday and the stakes could not be higher for the US Senate seat to replace retiring Republican Pat Toomey. WHTM will host the two candidates, John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz in their Harrisburg studio, for their only debate. Fetterman is recovering from a stroke and asked for […]
gettysburgian.com
Campus-Wide Email Alerts Students to Hidden Phone Recording at SAE Party over the Weekend
On Monday, Oct. 24, Vice President for College Life and Dean of Students Anne Ehrlich sent out a campus-wide email detailing an incident that occurred at a Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) party on Saturday, Oct. 22. “Campus Safety received a report that individuals using a bathroom during a Sigma Alpha...
In red Pa., voting has become a choice of ‘good vs. evil’: Election 2022
Editor’s Note: Pennsylvania is a quilted patchwork of red, blue and purple regions, based on returns from the 2020 election. PennLive dispatched a reporter and photographer to destinations reflecting each of these political hues in order to learn what’s on voters’ minds and which issues are driving their votes on November 8. This is the report from bright-red Fulton County.
lebtown.com
Lebanon City and IRS resolve police Medicare withholding issue
Lebanon City Council learned at last night’s monthly meeting that the city and the Internal Revenue Service have come to an agreement that resolves the city’s failure since 1985 to withhold Medicare tax from police officers’ paychecks. An IRS audit in August discovered that the city had...
Mail-in voting; Little League lawsuit; Hershey development: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. High: 70; Low: 57. Mostly cloudy. Blue thoughts: In once-blue Pittsburgh, where Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by almost 20 points in 2020, going all-in for Democrats may not happen this time. Vote early: Voting by mail? Get your ballot...
Conservative 'ReAwakening Tour' comes to Lancaster County
MANHEIM, Pa. — Thousands of people came together at Spooky Nook on Saturday for the latest stop in the ReAwakening Tour. The tour is organized with the help of Michael Flynn, promoting Christian Nationalists and America First ideals. “I stand against atheistic globalism and I’m a Christian and in...
Swing and miss: Mastriano is a no-show at ReAwaken America show in Lancaster
MANHEIM - Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano lost a chance to connect with some of his staunchest supporters here, as he missed a scheduled appearance to close out the two-day, far-right festival known as ReAwaken America Saturday. Mastriano, whose campaign had three of its own rallies scheduled...
susquehannastyle.com
The Faces of Continued Growth: CGA Law Firm
Three exceptional attorneys have joined CGA Law Firm. Beth J. Kern came to CGA from the corporate world. She uses her business acumen, depth of knowledge and attention to detail to develop successful strategies for her municipal, business, land use, and employment law clients. John R. Wilson joined the CGA...
Bill in Harrisburg could change how insurance prior authorization works for you
By: KDKA-TV's Seth Kaplan HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Have you ever wondered who's controlling your medical care: your doctor or your insurance company?It's common practice for health insurance companies to require prior authorization before approving a medical procedure. But how that authorization happens could soon change.Chip Hummer, a Philadelphia-area surgeon who's been leading the statewide effort, has one complaint."An awful lot of time seeking approval for medically necessary care," Hummer said.Time is money."And that's not money that's being spent on patient care," the doctor said.Because of required insurance prior authorizations. Hummer says part of the problem is who's making the decision."It's...
Some Members 1st customers experience unauthorized charges and transactions
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Members 1st Federal Credit Union confirmed an external incident involving customers' bank accounts on Oct. 24 in the area of Middletown, Dauphin County. According to Mike Wilson, the chief experience officer with Members 1st, a small group of customers experienced unauthorized transactions. Wilson says the incident...
Facility that can convert plastic into a concrete additive opens in York
CRDC Global, a global disruptive building materials company, recently opened its first United States facility in York for converting difficult-to-recycle plastic waste into a new concrete additive called RESIN8. The facility will recycle the city’s unwanted plastic waste into RESIN8 at a rate of approximately one ton of plastic per hour. It can take any […] The post Facility that can convert plastic into a concrete additive opens in York appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
PhillyBite
Amish-Owned Restaurants in Lancaster County, PA
- You can try Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, if you're in the mood for an authentic Pennsylvania Dutch meal. You can also try American BBQ, crafted beer, farmland tours, and more. There's even an Amish Country Homestead you can visit!. Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, are a...
Hemlocks more than 225 years old are part of latest Pennsylvania old-growth forest
A 120-acre virgin forest in Perry County, home to many hemlock trees that are believed to be more than 225 years old, has become Pennsylvania’s latest addition to the national Old-Growth Forest Network. Hemlocks Natural Area encompasses 120 acres of virgin hemlock forest in a narrow ravine about one-half...
WGAL
Former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall's funeral will be held Monday
LANCASTER, Pa. — The funeral for former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall will get underway at 1 p.m. this afternoon. The Lancaster police mounted patrol stood guard outside the Lancaster County Convention Center as people lined up to offer their condolences to Smithgall's family. More than 600 people are expected...
abc27.com
UPMC opens new lab offering thrombectomy services in Central Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC in Central Pennsylvania announced that they will now be offering thrombectomy services as their newly opened interventional suite. This interventional suite is located at UPMC Harrisburg, 111 South Front Street, in Harrisburg. Thrombectomy is a minimally invasive and highly effective procedure that removes clots from blood vessels. The procedure is used to treat ischemic strokes, which are the most common type of stroke. It helps to improve patient outcomes and experience.
Comments / 0