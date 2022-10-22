ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Yardbarker

Kyle Whittingham News

What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Washington State. Opening Statement: "Washington State this week. Thursday contest, obviously coming off a bye for both teams, so extra preparation time for each team. Washington State's a good football team. Kyle Whittingham News / FanNation All Utes / October 17. What Whittingham...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare some really amazing burgers.
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son

A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
utahstories.com

Releasing Murderers in Utah Needs to Stop, Says Danielle Ahn

Danielle Ahn is a Salt Lake City attorney taking on current Sim Gill to become Salt Lake County’s next District Attorney. Danielle Ahn has a strong opinion about the ways in which far too many violent offenders are being released under current Salt Lake County DA Sim Gill’s office. These offenders are getting away without prison time, or even felony charges being brought against them. She says this is because the current City Prosecutors’ caseload is too heavy. They are short-staffed. She says they are also not receiving proper training to take violent offenders’ cases to court. There has been a 46% increase in homicide in Salt Lake County in the past four years. According to FBI data, the number of murders reported in Utah climbed from 50 in 2011 to 102 in 2020.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Parkite starts up legal wine club in Utah

A boutique wine broker based in Park City called Vin 7000 has given wine lovers reason to celebrate. Through the brokerage, it’s now possible for people to buy wine out of state and ship to a local liquor store for pick up. Maggie Heile is the founder and general...
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

First snow of the season in Big Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been a while. And because it has, all this snow felt new again. “It’s so much fun. Yeah, we absolutely love it,” said Shon Colarusso. The Colarusso family heard snow might be possible on Saturday, so when they checked the weather in the morning and saw it was snowing up Big Cottonwood Canyon, they knew Silver Lake would be a great place to visit.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Candidate disqualified in Davis County House race

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Republican write-in Steve Furshtut is no longer in the race for a seat in Utah’s House District 16 in Davis County. Furshtut was disqualified for not submitting the proper paperwork. Write-in candidate Rep. Steve Handy, GOP-backed Trevor Lee and Libertarian Brent Zimmerman remain in...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT

