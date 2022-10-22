Read full article on original website
Are Cougars ready to show some fight? This guy is
BYU football has a lot of work to do before meeting East Carolina Friday night in Provo, and building up confidence and restoring swagger is top of the list. Can outspoken receiver Puka Nacua lead the way?
What these former BYU defenders said in calling for change after Cougars’ latest loss
Linebacker Kyle Van Noy was one of several former BYU defenders who shared their frustrations over the Cougars’ current state.
Yardbarker
Kyle Whittingham News
What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Washington State. Opening Statement: "Washington State this week. Thursday contest, obviously coming off a bye for both teams, so extra preparation time for each team. Washington State's a good football team. Kyle Whittingham News / FanNation All Utes / October 17. What Whittingham...
Soldier Summit crash victim identified as Utah State University Eastern student
The driver who died in a head-on collision on US-6 at Soldier's Summit over the weekend, has been identified as 18-year-old Lauren Bradshaw of Lehi.
3 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare some really amazing burgers.
This ‘Stranger Things’ house in Utah is going viral
Where is the “Stranger Things” house in Utah? What is the address of the “Stranger Things” house in Utah? How to find the “Stranger Things” house in Utah? What does the “Stranger Things” Utah house look like?
Utah city ranked among top 30 best foodie cities in America
Following a study of more than 180 American cities that analyzed 29 key metrics of “foodie-friendliness,” ranging from restaurant meal cost to the number of food festivals per capita, WalletHub determined that Salt Lake City is the No. 30 best foodie city in the U.S. in 2022.
Voters to decide district split and largest school bond in Utah history
At a recent farmers market in Orem, supporters for and against Proposition 2 were trying to persuade voters to their respective sides.
Utah’s first winter storm of the season delivers
Our first taste of winter started rolling in during the late morning hours, dropping both temperatures and moisture across the northwestern parts of Utah.
Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son
A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
One of the Most Guarded Places in the World is Just 4 Hours from Boise
There are many heavily guarded and protected areas throughout the world, such as The White House, Area 51, and Fort Knox... but did you know one of the most heavily guarded places in the world is actually less than 5 hours away from Boise?. A recent article from MoneyWise shares...
utahstories.com
Releasing Murderers in Utah Needs to Stop, Says Danielle Ahn
Danielle Ahn is a Salt Lake City attorney taking on current Sim Gill to become Salt Lake County’s next District Attorney. Danielle Ahn has a strong opinion about the ways in which far too many violent offenders are being released under current Salt Lake County DA Sim Gill’s office. These offenders are getting away without prison time, or even felony charges being brought against them. She says this is because the current City Prosecutors’ caseload is too heavy. They are short-staffed. She says they are also not receiving proper training to take violent offenders’ cases to court. There has been a 46% increase in homicide in Salt Lake County in the past four years. According to FBI data, the number of murders reported in Utah climbed from 50 in 2011 to 102 in 2020.
Parkite starts up legal wine club in Utah
A boutique wine broker based in Park City called Vin 7000 has given wine lovers reason to celebrate. Through the brokerage, it’s now possible for people to buy wine out of state and ship to a local liquor store for pick up. Maggie Heile is the founder and general...
KSLTV
First snow of the season in Big Cottonwood Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been a while. And because it has, all this snow felt new again. “It’s so much fun. Yeah, we absolutely love it,” said Shon Colarusso. The Colarusso family heard snow might be possible on Saturday, so when they checked the weather in the morning and saw it was snowing up Big Cottonwood Canyon, they knew Silver Lake would be a great place to visit.
Six Park City athletes make the National Freeski Ski Team
PARK CITY, Utah — U.S. Ski and Snowboard announced its U.S. Freeski Team halfpipe, slopestyle, and big air team for the 2022-23 season. This year, 23 pro-level and 14 rookie […]
Opinion: Utah should grow into its gaps
Infill is when vacant or underutilized sites within already developed areas are developed. Read more about infill here.
kslnewsradio.com
Candidate disqualified in Davis County House race
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Republican write-in Steve Furshtut is no longer in the race for a seat in Utah’s House District 16 in Davis County. Furshtut was disqualified for not submitting the proper paperwork. Write-in candidate Rep. Steve Handy, GOP-backed Trevor Lee and Libertarian Brent Zimmerman remain in...
utahstories.com
The Coop: A New Bar in Layton, Utah and A New Face of The Roosters Brewing
Last Thursday at 5 pm we headed in the middle of busy after-work traffic toward Layton. Why? The grand opening of The Coop. The Coop is a brand new concept by The Roosters Brewing Group and it is conveniently located next door to the Roosters Restaurant in Layton’s “Midtown”.
